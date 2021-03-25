Barcelona’s undefeated streak continues in La Liga

It’s the soccer scores leading us into Tuesday’s soccer news. went the full 90 and Konrad de la Fuente wasn’t in the squad for Barcelona’s 4-1 home win over Huesca. Lionel Messi put Barca up in the 13th with Antoine Griezmann doubling the lead in the 35th. Huesca pulled a goal back in first-half stoppage time. Oscar Mingueza made it 3-1 in the 53rd with Messi scoring again in the 90th minute. 2nd-place Barcelona is two points ahead of Real Madrid and trails Atletico Madrid by four points with all three on 27 games played.

In between their Champions League round of 16 games with PSG, Barcelona has only dropped two points in La Liga. Though exiting to PSG has caused more than enough pressure, the club is turning things around domestically. That’s relative to scale for a club like Barcelona, where every loss or tie is cause for intense speculation.

Barcelona last loss came on December 5 at Cadiz. Their last draw as home to Cadiz. Those four points represent the difference between Cadiz in 14th-place and just above the relegation zone. Or, to put in Barcelona’s normal perspective, those six points represent the difference between 2nd and 1st.

Winning, of course, changes things. This remains a team dependent on the individual skill of Lionel Messi, which should never read like a criticism even after the Champions League exit. The “as go Messi scenario” is nothing new. Right now, he’s delivering at a level that should have the rest of La Liga expecting Barcelona to be the team that emerges from the regular trio of contenders.

Staying with the scores from Europe, Nicholas Gioacchini ‘s Caen lost 2-0 at home to Le Havre in Ligue 2. The goals came in the 5th and 70th minutes. Caen is 14th in the table to Le Havre’s 8th.

Owen Otasowie wasn’t in the squad for Wolverhampton’s 1-0 home loss to Liverpool in the Premier League. The goal came in first-half stoppage time. Ethan Horvath was on the bench for Club Brugge’s 4-0 win at Gent in the Pro League. Bas Dost put Club Brugge up in the 52nd with Charles De Ketelaere scoring in the 63rd. Dost scored again in the 67th with Daniel Perez finishing off the goals in the 80th minute.

