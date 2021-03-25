CF Montreal’s new coach

Tuesday’s soccer news starts with a new coach in Montreal. The club promoted assistant Wilfried Nancy who has held that role since the 2016 MLS season. Nancy started as a coach with Montreal’s academy in 2011, the year before it joined MLS. The move is somewhat of a surprise for a club with the kind of outsized ambition that led to the hiring of Thierry Henry and its rebranding.

“I am very happy and proud to take on this new challenge,” Nancy said in the press statement announcing the move. “It’s even more special, since it’s with the club I’ve known since I came to Montreal. I would like to thank Joey Saputo, Kevin Gilmore and Olivier Renard. I’m really excited for this challenge and hope to make the team progress as much as possible.”

Nancy will start his first MLS season in Fort Lauderdale. Along with the rest of the Canadian MLS teams, Montreal is temporarily relocating to avoid the 14-day quarantine required for reentering the country. Until that situation changes, Montreal will be sharing Inter Miami Stadium.

“I want to thank Inter Miami CF for welcoming us,” Montreal sporting director Olivier Renard said. “Just like in New Jersey last year with the Red Bulls, we will have access to top infrastructures and favourable weather, which made us chose Florida. Once again, it will be a very special situation and we want our players to be in the best possible conditions before coming back to play in Montreal. We will do everything in our power to allow the players and the staff to be joined by their families so they can feel good while they are away from home.”

Moving to the Premier League, Christian Pulisic subbed on in the 90th minute of Chelsea’s 2-0 shutout of Everton at Stamford Bridge. An own-goal opened the scoring in the 31st minute with Jorginho converting a penalty in the 65th. Edouard Mendy made one save to keep the clean sheet.

“Maybe Christian’s problem is I know from Dortmund how strong he is from the bench,” Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel said about not starting Pulisic. “I think he started only in the cup game and in the end that’s my responsibility and my fault. It’s a bit unfair because I know what an impact he can have in 20 or 30 minutes. He was a bit unlucky in the last games but there’s no lack of trust or quality. He just has to be a bit patient.”

Bobby Wood was on the bench for Hamburg’s 1-1 home draw with Holstein Kiel in the 2.Bundesliga. Trailing from the 8th minute, Simon Terodde equalized in the 23rd. Hamburg is 3rd in the table, three points behind 2nd-place Holstein Kiel and five behind leaders Bochum after 24 games.

The NY Times’ Rory Smith profiles USMNT and Juventus midfielder Weston McKennie. The Athletic’s Paul Tenorio also has an in-depth feature on McKennie. Marca’s Jose Felix Diaz has Juventus chairperson and European Club Association president Andrea Agnelli advocating soccer change to attract a younger audience. BBC Sport’s Mark Lawrenson has an opinion on the rumors linking Rangers manager Steven Gerrard with Liverpool. The Canadian Press’s Neil Davidson reports on multiple coronavirus positives in the Toronto FC squad.

All links are provided as a courtesy. US Soccer Players nor its authors are responsible for the content of third-party links or sites. For comments, questions, and concerns please contact us at editor@usnstpa.com

Logo courtesy of CF Montreal