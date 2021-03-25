Chelsea advances to Champions League quarterfinals, goals for Dike

The soccer news starts with Chelsea knocking La Liga leaders Atletico Madrid out of the 2020-21 Champions League. Christian Pulisic subbed on in the 77th minute of Chelsea’s 2-0 home win over Atletico, advancing to the quarterfinals 3-0 on aggregate. Hakim Ziyech put Chelsea up on the night in the 34th. With Atletico playing a man down from the 81st minute, Emerson scored four minutes into stoppage time.

“It was a really big win for us and a deserved win,” Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel said. “The amount of effort and intensity from the team in both legs was outstanding and incredible. We missed four key players but everybody else stepped up so I’m very happy. There were moments when we were excellent with the ball, we had brave and courageous defending, and adapted to any system the opponent played. It was a big win, a deserved win and I’m super happy for my players.”

Daryl Dike scored twice in Barnsley’s 3-1 win at Wycombe. Cauley Woodrow put Barnsley up from the penalty spot two minutes into stoppage time. Dike made it 2-0 in the 49th minute. Barnsley’s Alex Mowatt saw red in the 73rd with Dike making it 3-2 in the 81st. Wycombe pulled a goal back in the 85th.

Duane Holmes subbed out in the 60th minute of Huddersfield Town’s 1-1 draw at Sheffield Wednesday. Trailing from the 36th, an own-goal leveled the score in the 72nd minute. Geoff Cameron subbed out in the 70th minute of QPR’s 3-2 home win over Millwall. Down 2-0 from goals in the 6th and 29th minutes, Charlie Austin started the comeback in the 51st. Stefan Johansen equalized in the 67th and Jordy de Wijs scored QPR’s winner in the 86th minute.

Lynden Gooch subbed out in the 85th minute of Sunderland’s 2-0 win at Accrington Stanley in League One. Ross Stweart scored in the 62nd with Charlie Wyke doubling the lead in the 86th. Gooch saw yellow in first-half stoppage time.

Lille exited the French Cup in the round of 16 with a 3-0 loss at PSG. Timothy Weah subbed out in the 62nd minute. PSG scored in the 9th, converted a 41st minute penalty, and added their third goal three minutes into stoppage time. Julian Green subbed on in the 67th minute of Furth’s 2-1 win at Jahn Regensburg. Branimir Hrgota scored for Furth in the 13th and 64th minutes. Jahn Regensburg pulled a goal back in the 67th.

Photo by Adam Davy – PA Wire via ZUMA Press ISIPhotos.com