Chelsea beats Liverpool, loss for Fulham

Friday’s soccer news starts in the Premier League. Christian Pulisic subbed on in the 66th minute of Chelsea’s 1-0 win at Liverpool. Mason Mount scored the game’s only goal in the 42nd minute with Edouard Mendy making one save to keep the clean sheet. Chelsea is in 4th-place in the Premier League table with Liverpool 7th.

“There are still 11 games to go,” Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel said. “Nothing is decided. We are in the race, we closed the gap quickly which was a big effort and with this competition and the Champions League and the FA Cup, it gives us no time to lay back and become too relaxed and I have a hungry group. I am hungry and we are not finished.”

Antonee Robinson subbed out in the 75th minute and Tim Ream was on the bench for Fulham’s 1-0 home loss to Spurs. A 19th minute own-goal was the difference. Fulham is in 18th-place, three points from safety with a game in hand.

“We did more than enough to win this game, let alone get something out of it,” Fulham coach Scott Parker said. “We were superb second-half. For the pressure and relentlessness we showed, anyone who says we didn’t deserve something probably wasn’t watching the same game I was.”

With Internacional down a goal from the 21st minute, Johnny Cordoso equalized in the 20th minute in Internacional’s 2-2 draw at Pelotas. Lucas de Ramos Silveira put Internacional up in the 74th with Pelotas equalizing two minutes into stoppage time.

Mark McKenzie was on the bench for Genk’s 4-1 home win over Mechelen in the Belgian Cup quarterfinals. Kristian Thorstvedt scored for Genk in the 2nd minute with Daniel Munoz doubling the lead in the 10th. Thorstvedt scored again in the 64th. Mechelen pulled a goal back in the 82nd with Theo Bongonda finishing off the Genk goals in the 85th minute. Ethan Horvath wasn’t in the squad for Club Brugge’s 1-0 loss at St Liege exiting the Belgian Cup at the quarterfinal stage. St Liege scored in the 48th minute.

SI’s Jonathan Wilson looks at the obvious differences between Chelsea and Liverpool this season. ESPN’s Mark Ogden on Chelsea’s win. The Telegraph’s Sam Wallace works through Liverpool’s losing streak. The Guardian’s preview of the weekend Premier League schedule.

The Philadelphia Inquirer’s Jonathan Tannenwald talks to Union coach Jim Curtin about roster building. The Athletic’s Sam Stejskal and Jeff Rueter report on a unique way MLS may decide on its US Open Cup places. SB Nation’s Alicia Rodriguez with Steve Cherundolo’s new position as coach of the Las Vegas Lights waiting on an official announcement.

All links are provided as a courtesy. US Soccer Players nor its authors are responsible for the content of third-party links or sites. For comments, questions, and concerns please contact us at editor@usnstpa.com

Photo by Oli Scarff – PA Wire via ZUMA Press – ISIPhotos.com