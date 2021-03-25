Chelsea’s Tuchel: “We could’ve won”

Monday’s soccer news starts with Chelsea’s 0-0 draw at Leeds United, keeping them in 4th-place in the Premier League table. Chelsea has 51 points from 29 games and a three-point lead over 5th-place West Ham who have a game in hand. Five points separate Chelsea from 3rd-place Leicester City, a gap that is proving difficult to shorten.

“We could have won,” Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel said. ‘We created enough chances and enough touches in the box to score one or two goals. Unfortunately, we didn’t, so we have to live with a draw…. We had a couple of chances to go ahead that we didn’t take, and then Leeds put some pressure on us and they troubled us at times. It was an absolutely okay away game against a team that put pressure on you.”

For all the accolades directed towards Leeds, they’re a 12th-place team that wouldn’t have cracked the top ten with a win. Their manager Marcelo Bielsa’s tendency is to make things difficult for other clubs with a pressing style turning into enough opportunities. That didn’t happen against Chelsea, who doubled up on shots on goal eight to four. What that lacked was the kind of quality to make the Leeds approach seem out of balance.

“(T)he offensive production of each team was similar and this is very difficult to achieve,” Biesla said. “If you take for example the last game they played before they played us, the first proper chance Chelsea conceded in that game was minute 90. So for us to have provoked five or six occasions on goal has its merit.”

What’s interesting about the Premier League this season is the congested schedule. It’s become a cliche, with managers leaning on it whenever they need the kind of quick explanation that shifts the focus to the next game. What it can potentially pave over are moments where the stronger roster should’ve had more control.

Tuchel’s reputation is built on a willingness to disrupt his own tactics to try to come up with something unexpected. Part of that was on display against Leeds. There’s a read on how much Leeds took from the game as coming from unnecessary tactical shifts. Though no Premier League team wants the reputation for being one-dimensional, the lack of a clear line to goals means turning wins into draws as much as it does salvaging a point.

Where this has Chelsea right now is an open question. Highlighting that for American fans is Christian Pulisic’s position in Tuchel’s starting lineups. The plural is necessary there because squad rotation is such an important part of the system he’s using. There’s no underplaying seeing off Atletico Madrid in the Champions League on Wednesday. At the same time, it can be difficult to balance squad rotation with maintaining momentum across competitions. The way to move past wins in theory and the tyranny of expected goals is by scoring them.

“I believe we have enough quality to use the chances and counter-attacks better to create more and be more clinical,” Tuchel said. “This is my responsibility, but we could have won this game by one or two goals and we would talk totally differently about it.”

