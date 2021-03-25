Gooch scores the winner in Football League Trophy final

The roundup of USMNT players in Europe, Mexico, and Brazil starts in the Football League Trophy final. Lynden Gooch scored the game’s only goal in Sunderland’s 1-0 shutout of Tranmere at Wembley. Gooch’s goal came in the 57th minute.

“It’s what dreams are made of,” Gooch said. “I came over here to be a Premier League footballer, and I’ve made that dream come true. Unfortunately, the last few years have been a lot of pain and heartache, but it’s been worth it for days like this.”

In the Belgian Cup semifinals, Mark McKenzie’s Genk knocked out Matt Miazga’sAnderlecht 2-1 at Constant Vanden Stock Stadium. Paul Onuachu put Genk up in the 17th with an own-goal credited to Miazga making it 2-0 in the 59th. Genk went a man down with a red card to Jhon Lucumi in the 71st. Adrien Trebel scored for Anderlecht in the 73rd minute.

Brenden Aaronson’s Red Bull Salzburg beat Andrew Wooten’s Admira Wacker 3-1 at home in the Austrian Bundesliga. Antoine Bernede put Salzburg up in the 13th with Rasmus Kristensen doubling the lead in the 23rd minute. Patson Daka made it 3-0 in the 30th. Admira Wacker’s Niko Datkovic scored in the 60th minute. Wooten subbed out in the 66th minute. Erik Palmer-Brown’s Austria Vienna lost 2-1 at Sturm Graz. Down a man from the 57th and a goal from the 85th, Dominik Fitz equalized for Austria Vienna in the 87th. Sturm Graz scored again four minutes into stoppage time. Brandon Servania subbed out in the 82nd minute of St Polten’s 1-0 home loss to Altach. The goal came in the 67th minute.

In the Premier League, Christian Pulisic subbed out in the 67th minute of Chelsea’s 0-0 home draw with Leeds United. Antonee Robinson subbed on in the 80th minute of Fulham’s 3-0 home loss to Manchester City. John Stones scored in the 47th with Gabriel Jesus doubling the lead in the 56th. Sergio Aguero converted a 60th minute penalty.

Daryl Dike’s Barnsley beat Cameron Carter-Vickers’s Bournemouth 3-2 on the road in the Championship. Michal Helik scored for Barnsley in the 16th with Arnaut Danjuma equalizing in the 22nd. Dominic Solanke put Bournemouth up two minutes into stoppage time. Dominik Frieser equalized for Barnsley in the 60th with Carlton Morris scoring their winner in the 80th minute. Dike subbed on in the 67th minute.

“We started good but, after our first goal, we stopped playing football,” Frieser said. “Then the gaffer said to us in the dressing room, a little bit louder, that this is not enough and we came out with a fantastic effort to get the three points. It’s so important.”

Duane Holmes subbed on in the 52nd minute for Huddersfield Town in their 1-0 win at QPR. Juninho Bacuna scored in the 55th minute.

John Brooks’s Wolfsburg shutout Schalke 5-0 at home in the Bundesliga. An own-goal opened the scoring in the 31st with Wout Weghorst doubling the lead in the 51st. Ridle Baku added a goal in the 58th with Josip Brekalo adding a goal in the 64th. Maximilian Philipp finished off the scoring in the 79th minute. Gio Reyna subbed on in the 71st minute of Borussia Dortmund’s 2-0 home shutout of Hertha Berlin. Julian Brandt scored in the 54th with Dortmund going a man up in the 80th. Youssoufa Moukoko’s goal came a minute into stoppage time.

Josh Sargent’s Werder Bremen lost 3-1 at home to Bayern Munich. Trailing from goals in the 22nd, 35th, and 67th minutes, Werder’s Niclas Fullkrug scored in the 85th. Tyler Adams subbed on in the 86th minute of RB Leipzig’s 1-1 home draw with Eintracht. Emil Forsberg scored for Leipzig in the 46th with Daichi Kamada equalizing in the 61st. Chris Richards’s Hoffenheim lost 1-0 at Stuttgart to a 15th minute own-goal and a goal in the 64th. In the 3.Liga, Terrence Boyd’s Hallescher lost 4-0 at home to 1860 Munich.

Juventus won 3-1 at Cagliari on a first-half Cristiano Ronaldo hat-trick. Weston McKennie subbed on in the 70th minute. Andrija Novakovich subbed out in the 79th minute of Frosinone’s 1-0 home loss to Brescia in Serie B. Brescia scored three minutes into stoppage time.

Yunus Musah subbed on in the 85th minute of Valencia’s 1-0 loss at Levante in La Liga. Levante scored in the 85th minute. Shaq Moore subbed out at halftime of Tenerife’s 2-0 home shutout of Albacete. Alex Munoz scored in the 86th and two minutes into stoppage time. Morre saw yellow in the 3rd minute.

Luca de la Torre subbed out in the 89th minute of Heracles’s 2-1 win at ADO Den Haag in the Eredivisie. Trailing from a 68th minute own-goal, Sinan Bakis equalized for Heracles in the 72nd with Rai Vloet scoring in the 83rd. Reggie Cannon’s Boavista lost 2-0 at Benfica to goals in the 42nd and 52nd. Boavista played a man down from the 8th minute.

Tyler Boyd subbed out in the 89th minute of Sivasspor’s 1-0 home win over Fatih Karagumruk in the Super Lig. Hakan Arslan scored in first-half stoppage time. DeAndre Yedlin’s Galatasaray won 3-0 at Kayserispor. Radamel Falcao scored in the 44th with Henry Onyekuru adding goals in the 81st and 89th minutes. Mix Diskerud subbed out in the 78th minute of Denizlispor’s 2-0 loss at Gaziantep. Playing a man down from the 50th, Denizlispor gave up a 70th minute goal and a stoppage time penalty.

In Poland, Kenny Saief subbed on at halftime of Lechia Gdansk’s 2-0 home win over Wisla Krakow. Flavio Paixao converted a 64th minute penalty with Zarko Udovicic scoring three minutes into stoppage time. Tim Weah subbed out in the 69th minute of Lille’s 0-0 draw at Monaco in Ligue 1.

Did Not Play: Tim Ream (Fulham 0 – Manchester City 3), Zack Steffen (Manchester City 3 – Fulham 0), Geoff Cameron (QPR 0 – Huddersfield Town 1), Paul Arriola (Swansea City 1 – Luton Town 0), Sebastian Soto (Norwich City 2 – Sheffield Wednesday 1), Aron Johannsson (Lech Poznan 0 – Piast Gliwice 0), Timmy Chandler (Eintracht 1 – RB Leipzig 1), Bobby Wood (Hamburg 2 – Bochum 0), Morales, Alfredo (Fortuna Dusseldorf 0 – Sandhausen 0), Eric Lichaj (Fatih Karagumruk 0 – Sivasspor 1), Jonathan Amon (Nordsjaelland 3 – Lyngby 0), Johnny Cardoso (Internacional 4 – Ypiranga-RS 2), Ventura Alvarado (Atletico San Luis 1 – Queretaro 2)

Photo by John Walton – PA Wire via ZUMA Press – ISIPhotos.com