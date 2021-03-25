Juventus exits the 2020-21 Champions League

Juventus forced extra time in their round of 16 series with Porto but ultimately lost at home on the away goals rule. They took the second-leg 3-2 on the night and tying 4-4 on aggregate, but it was Porto advancing to the next round. Weston McKennie subbed on in the 75th minute of a game where Juventus fell behind to a 19th minute penalty. Federico Chiesa equalized for Juventus in the 49th with Porto going a man down in the 54th. Chiesa scored again in the 63rd to send the game into extra time. Porto scored in the 115th minute with Juventus equalizing in the 117th but trailing on away goals.

“We made four mistakes over the two legs and in the last 16 of the Champions League that’s a lot,” Juventus coach Andrea Pirlo said. “Now we have to focus our thoughts on Serie A because it’s only March and there’s still time to climb back up the table.”

It’s the Milan clubs ahead of Juventus with 2nd-place AC Milan leading Juve by four points and Inter an additional six points up the table. Those ten points already loom as Juventus makes the quick transition back to the domestic schedule. As the table currently stands, Juventus plays four of its next five games against teams in the bottom half. That includes 16th, 17th, and 18th-place starting with 17th-place Cagliari on Sunday.

Gio Reyna wasn’t in the squad for Borussia Dortmund’s 2-2 home draw with Sevilla, advancing 5-4 on aggregate in the Champions League. Erling Haaland scored for Dortmund in the 35th, converting a penalty in the 54th. Sevilla converted a 68th minute penalty and scored six minutes into stoppage time.

“It was a very tough game,” Haaland said. “Now I’m tired, but it feels very good to be in the next round. We knew that it would be tough. It was important to go in ahead at half-time, because Sevilla were applying a lot of pressure. The second goal was very nice too, but then came the penalty. I missed because the goalkeeper cheated slightly. Then I tried it again and scored when he didn’t cheat. If I’m honest, I was slightly nervous before the second penalty. But I concentrated on the goal. We’re through and that’s fantastic.”

Moving to England’s Championship, Geoff Cameron subbed on in the 65th minute of QPR’s 1-0 home win over Wycombe. Ilias Chair scored in the 23rd minute. A league down, Lynden Gooch subbed on in the 86th minute of Sunderland’s 2-0 win at Portsmouth. Charlie Wyke scored in the 13th minute with Jordan Jones doubling the lead in the 58th. Sunderland is in 4th-place in the League One table, trailing Lincoln City by a point and leaders Hull City by four.

SI’s Jonathan Wilson with what happened to Juventus for the second Champions League season in a row. Football Italia’s Lorenzo Bettoni asks about Juventus keeping control in these situations. The Telegraphs Sam Wallace and Tim Wigmore explains the resistance to rumored changes to the Champions League. BBC Sport on Jogi Low’s plan to end his run as Germany coach this summer.

All links are provided as a courtesy. US Soccer Players nor its authors are responsible for the content of third-party links or sites. For comments, questions, and concerns please contact us at editor@usnstpa.com

Photo by Jonathan Moscrop – CSM via ZUMA Wire – ISIPhotos.com