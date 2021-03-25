Monday’s soccer news starts with a fact that’s becoming an existential identity crisis for the Premier League champions. Liverpool is an 8th-place team, trailing West Ham United by three points following a 1-0 home loss to Fulham. Fortress Anfield was already a fond memory for the defending champions, losing their fifth home game in a row and sixth of the season.

This type of expectation management probably wasn’t high on Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp’s to-do list at the start of the season. Whatever carryover there might have been from a less than dominant close to the 2019-20 title run wasn’t enough cause for concern. Losing to Manchester City and Arsenal and drawing with Everton and Burnley after the restart was explainable enough. They were already out of Europe just before lockdown, not splitting focus between the Premier and Champions Leagues.

Mixing wins with draws kept Liverpool from piling on the points over the 2020 portion of this season. Six of their seven happened before New Year’s, allowing space in the table for contenders to emerge. All of a sudden, the focus shifted to the Manchester teams. That still didn’t explain the level of Liverpool’s troubles.

Responding to a question about the potential for a top-four finish following the loss to Fulham, Klopp went with the obvious. “You can imagine that is really not my concern in the moment. I understand that you have to ask that but I cannot think about that. We have to win football games, we have to win one football game, that would be helpful already and then we will see (with) the rest.”

“Fair enough” is its own soccer cliche, especially when applied to a quote that was always going to sound like that. It’s certainly worth the reminder that Klopp was the one talking openly about the title race perhaps being over a few weeks ago. He gave voice to that after losing to Brighton at Anfield back on February 3.

“The gap to City… I am manager of Liverpool and so I have to say we want to be champions, and of course we do, but you need games for it and we need performances for it and we don’t have that.”

Another perhaps unnecessary reminder that the Brighton loss was the first of four in a row. Given the compacted schedule this season, things can get worse quickly. Add in the league’s new-found parity, and Liverpool is already the working example for teams up and down the table.

Meanwhile, Manchester United brought Manchester City’s 16-game Premier League win streak and 19 games undefeated to an end. 2-0 at the Etihad isn’t going to reset the table after City’s ridiculous run of results. It cut their lead to 11 points, more than enough to stick with the safe assumption that they’ll be the ones lifting the trophy.

