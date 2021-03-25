Manchester City beats Wolverhampton, win for Juventus

Wednesday’s soccer news starts in the Premier League. Owen Otasowie subbed on in the 90th minute of Wolverhampton’s 4-1 loss at Manchester City. An own-goal put City up in the 15th minute. Conor Coady equalized for Wolverhampton in the 61st. Gabriel Jesus scored for City in the 80th and Riyad Mahrez made it 3-1 in the 90th. Jesus scored again three minutes into stoppage time. Zack Steffen was on the bench for City.

“We reacted well,” Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola said. “Not just right after to concede the goal. We have to be better. In knockout games you have to be stable. We created incredible chances before the 1-1. It is a good lesson for the knockout stages because the opponents at a high level, don’t need much to punish you. To finish the way we did at the end is a really good night for us.”

A league down, Duane Holmes’s Huddersfield Town drew 1-1 at home with Birmingham City. Frazier Campbell scored for Huddersfield in the 63rd with Birmingham City equalizing in the 67th. Holmes saw yellow in the 76th minute. In League One, Lynden Gooch subbed out in the 62nd minute of Sunderland’s 1-0 win at Swindon Town. Charlie Wyke scored in the 70th minute.

Weston McKennie subbed out in the 61st minute of Juventus’s 3-0 home win over Spezia. Alvaro Morata scored in the 62nd, Federico Chiesa doubled the lead in the 71st, and Cristiano Ronaldo finished off the scoring in the 89th minute.

“We didn’t make a brilliant start, which is normal when you’re playing every three days,” Juventus coach Andrea Pirlo said. “We tried to manage the game and also created some chances in the first half. In the second half, thanks to some fresh faces, we were able to be more threatening and change the contest, with the wingers and midfielders making good runs into the box. We’re trying to get players back from injury, but nothing is certain.”

Andrija Novakovich’s Frosinone drew 2-2 at home with Monza in Serie B. Pietro Iemmello put Frosinone up in the 17th, giving up a goal in the 19th. Monza took the lead in the 43rd. Alessandro Salvi equalized for Frosinone in the 47th minute. Nicholas Gioacchini subbed out in the 60th minute of Caen’s 1-0 loss at Nancy in Ligue 2. The goal came in the 7th minute. Aron Johannsson’s Lech Poznan lost 2-0 at home to Rakow in the Polish Cup quarterfinals to goals in the 69th and 77th minutes.

Gio Reyna was on the bench for Borussia Dortmund’s 1-0 win at Gladbach in the DFB Pokal quarterfinals. Jadon Sancho scored in the 66th with Mahmoud Dahoud seeing red two minutes into stoppage time. Josh Sargent’s Werder Bremen saw their game at Jahn Regensburg postponed due to positive coronavirus tests from the Jahn Regensburg squad.

Ventura Alvarado wasn’t in the squad for Atletico San Luis’s 3-1 loss at Atlas in Liga MX. Down from a 10th minute goal, German Berterame equalized for San Luis in the 24th. Atlas scored in the 60th and 83rd, going a man down four minutes into stoppage time.

Photo by Paul Ellis – PA Wire via ZUMA Press – ISIPhotos.com