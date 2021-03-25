Manchester City moves on in the Champions League

Wednesday’s soccer news starts with Zack Steffen on the bench for Manchester City’s 2-0 home win to advance 4-0 on aggregate over Gladbach in the Champions League round of 16. Kevin De Bruyne scored in the 12th minute with Ilkay Gundogan getting a goal in the 18th minute.

“We have Leicester, then the Champions League, then Leeds and then the Champions League…,” Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola said. “I don’t know what is going to happen. That is why we had to forget about the quarter-finals and just win this game. We have to do what we have done the previous seasons. On Saturday, if we deserve it we will go through against Everton and if not we will be out.”

While that kind of expectation management is what coaches at this level thrive on, it’s worth the reminder that City has only lost once in the league, an undefeated streak dating back to November 28. They’re still alive in both domestic cup competitions and undefeated in Champions League play. While Guardiola has talked down a quadruple, that’s the level of expectation this version of City is creating.

Continuing with the soccer scores, Matthew Olosunde subbed out in the 72nd minute of Rotherham United’s 4-1 home loss to Watford in the Championship. Down three goals, Freddie Ladapo scored for Rotherham in the 68th minute. Watford’s fourth goal came a minute later. Cameron Carter-Vickers’s Bournemouth shutout Swansea City 3-0 at home. Philip Biling scored in the 9th minute with an own-goal doubling the lead in first-half stoppage time. Arnaut Danjuma finished off the goals in the 87th minute. Paul Arriola wasn’t in the squad for Swansea.

“The first two goals were everything I don’t want the team to be, and the players will know that,” Swansea City coach Steve Cooper said. “The first goal is a free cross, no-one is marking in the box and it’s a soft finish. The second goal is a first contact off a corner which we do a lot of work on, so if you don’t do those basics well you run the risk of conceding soft goals, and that’s what we did. We also got into enough good positions with the ball and did not back ourselves to really be the threat we should be in terms of creating and scoring.

Andrija Novakovich’s Frosinine drew 0-0 at Chievo Verona in Serie B. Frosinone had one shot on goal to none for Chievo. The point has Frosinone in 11th place with 38 points from 29 games played, one behind 10th-place Brescia. Empoli leads Serie B with 56 points.

