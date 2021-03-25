Two goals each for Dest and Boyd

The roundup of USMNT players in Europe and Mexico starts in La Liga. Sergino Dest scored twice in Barcelona’s 6-1 win at Real Sociedad. Antoine Griezmann opened the scoring in the 37th minute with Dest adding goals in the 43rd and 53rd. Lionel Messi scored in the 56th. Ousmane Dembele made it 5-0 in the 71st. Real Sociedad ruined the clean sheet with a 77th minute goal. Messi finished off the scoring in the 89th minutes. Dest subbed out in the 84th.

Yunus Musah subbed on in the 87th minute of Valencia’s 2-1 home win over Granada. Daniel Wass scored for Valencia in the 4th with Alex Blanco doubling the lead in the 66th. Granada scored in the 90th minute.

Tyler Boyd scored twice in Sivasspor’s 5-3 win at Goztepe. Mustapha Yatabare put Sivasspor up in the 23rd with Faycal Fajr doubling the lead in the 38th. Boyd added goals in the 41st and first-half stoppage time. Yatabare made it 5-0 in the 55th minute. Goztepe scored in the 60th, 66th, and two minutes into stoppage time. Boyd saw yellow in the 17th and subbed out in the 68th minute.

DeAndre Yedlin scored in Galatasaray’s 4-3 home loss to Rizespor. Trailing from the 2nd minute, Yedlin equalized in the 14th. Emre Akbaba gave Galatasaray the lead in the 31st. Rizespor equalized in the 41st and converted a 54th minute penalty. An own-goal made it 3-3 in the 74th with Yedlin seeing red in the 79th. Rizespor scored their winner three minutes into stoppage time. Mix Diskerud subbed out in the 73rd minute of Denizlispor’s 0-0 home loss to Basaksehir.

Kenny Saief subbed on in the 62nd minute of Lechia Gdansk’s 1-0 loss at Pogon Szczecin in Poland. The goal came in the 69th minute. Aron Johannsson subbed on in the 76th minute of Lech Poznan’s 3-2 home loss to Jagiellonia. Down from a 2nd minute goal, Michal Skoras equalized in the 12th. Mikael Skoras gave Lech Poznan the lead in the 39th. Going a man down in the 52nd, Jagiellonia went ahead in the 72nd and scored their winner in the 87th minute.

Brenden Aaronson subbed out in the 88th minute of Red Bull Salzburg’s 1-0 win at LASK in the Austrian Bundesliga. Patson Daka scored in the 13th minute. Erik Palmer-Brown’s Austria Vienna lost 5-3 at home to Wolfsberg. Marco Djuricin gave Austria Vienna the lead in the 6th. Wolfsberg responded with goals in the 14th, 33rd, 44th, and 53rd. Alexander Grunwald pulled a goal back in the 66th with Agim Zeka scoring in the 78th. Wolfsberg scored again in the 86th minute.

Brandon Servania subbed out in the 73rd minute of St Polten’s 3-3 draw at Hartberg. Robert Ljubicic scored for St Polten in the 40th. Hartberg equalized in the 65th with Taloy Booth scoring for St Polten in the 67th. Hartberg went ahead in the 76th with Kofi Schulz equalizing four minutes into stoppage time. Andrew Wooten’s Admira Wacker drew 0-0 at home with Sturm Graz.

Zack Steffen kept the clean sheet in Manchester City’s 2-0 FA Cup quarterfinal win over Everton. Ilkay Gundogan scored in the 84th with Kevin De Bruyne doubling the lead in the 90th. Steffen made two saves in the shutout. Cameron Carter-Vickers’s Bournemouth lost 3-0 at home to Southampton, exiting the FA Cup. The goals came in the 37th, first-half stoppage time, and the 59th minute. Christian Pulisic subbed out in the 83rd minute of Chelsea’s 2-0 home shutout of Sheffield United. An own-goal opened the scoring in the 24th with Hakim Ziyech doubling the lead two minutes into stoppage time.

Antonee Robinson’s Fulham lost 2-1 at home to Leeds United in the Premier League. Trailing from the 29th, Joachim Andersen equalized for Fulham in the 38th. Leeds scored in the 58th minute. Geoff Cameron subbed on in the 49th minute of QPR’s 1-1 draw at Reading in the Championship. Lyndon Dykes scored for QPR in the 45th minute with Reading equalizing in the 57th minute. Daryl Dike’s Barnsley lost 2-1 at home to Sheffield Wednesday. Trailing from goals in the 38th and 53rd, Carlton Morris scored for Barnsley in the 78th minute.

Matthew Olosunde subbed on in the 65th minute of Rotherham United’s 2-0 win at Bristol City. Michael Wood scored in the 44th with Richard Wood doubling the lead in the 74th. Lynden Gooch subbed out in the 77th minute of Sunderland’s 1-1 home draw with Lincoln City in League One. Callum McFadzean put Sunderland up in the 40th with Lincoln City equalizing in the 63rd.

Timothy Weah subbed out at halftime of Lille’s 2-1 home loss to Nimes in Ligue 1. Trailing from the 12th, Xeka scored for Lille in the 20th. Nimes went ahead for good in the 45th. Nicholas Gioacchini’s Caen drew 2-2 at Chateauroux in Ligue 2. Benjamin Jeannot scored for Caen in the 4th. Chateauroux equalized in the 9th and went ahead from the penalty spot in the 13th. Jeannot equalized in the 28th.

Tyler Adams’s RB Leipzig won 1-0 at Arminia Bielefeld in the Bundesliga. Marcel Sabitzer scored in the 46th minute. John Brooks’s Wolfsburg won 2-1 at Josh Sargent’s Werder Bremen. Sargent was credited for an own-goal in the 8th minute with Wout Weghorst doubling the lead in the 42nd. Kevin Mohwald scored for Werder in the 45th minute.

Timmy Chandler subbed on in the 77th minute and scored in Eintracht Frankfurt’s 5-2 home win over Union Berlin. Andre Silva put Eintracht up in the 2nd with Union Berlin equalizing in the 7th. Robert Andrich scored for Eintracht in the 35th with Filip Kostic doubling the lead in the 39th. Silva scored again in the 41st. Union Berlin pulled a goal back three minutes into first-half stoppage time. Chandler finished off the goals two minutes into stoppage time.

Gio Reyna subbed out in the 66th minute of Borussia Dortmund’s 2-2 draw at Cologne. Erling Haaland scored in the 3rd minute. Cologne scored from the penalty spot in the 35th and went ahead in the 65th. Haaland scored again in the 90th minute. Chris Richards subbed out in the 76th minute of Hoffenheim’s 2-1 home loss to Mainz. Falling behind in the opening minute, Ihlas Bebou equalized for Hoffenheim in the 39th. Mainz scored again in the 41st minute.

Bobby Wood subbed out in the 87th minute of Hamburg’s 2-0 home win over Heidenheim in the 2.Bundesliga. Tim Leibold scored in the 15th and 50th minutes. Julian Green subbed out in the 69th minute of Furth’s 2-2 home draw with Nurnberg. Havard Nielsen scored for Furth in the 8th minute. Nurnberg equalized in the 57th and went ahead in the 76th. Dickson Abiama scored Furth’s equalizer three minutes into stoppage time. Terrence Boyd subbed out in the 86th minute of Hallescher’s 1-0 loss at Hansa in the 3.Liga. Hansa scored in the 7th minute.

Weston McKennie subbed on in the 73rd minute of Juventus’s 1-0 home loss to Benevento in Serie A. The goal came in the 69th minute. Andrija Novakovich subbed out in the 75th minute of Frosinone’s 3-0 home loss to Lecce in Serie B. The goals came in the 53rd, 69th, and 85th minutes.

Luca De la Torre’s Heracles drew 1-1 at home with Sparta Rotterdam in the Eredivisie. Down a goal from the 58th, Rai Vloet equalized for Heracles three minutes into stoppage time. Reggie Cannon subbed out in the 64th minute of Boavista’s 1-0 home loss to Farense in the Primeira Liga. Farense scored in the 25th minute.

Matt Miazga’s Anderlecht beat Zulte Waregem 4-1 at home. Down a goal from the 5th but a man up from the 26th, Anouar Ait El Hadj equalized for Anderlecht in the 32nd. Mochael Amir Murillo put Anderlecht up in first-half stoppage time. Yari Verschaeren made it 3-1 in the 54th with Josh Cullen seeing red in the 85th. Abdoulay Diaby finished off the Anderlecht goals in the 89th minute.

Did Not Play: Konrad de la Fuente (Barcelona 6 – Real Sociedad 1), Eric Lichaj (Fatih Karagumruk 3 – Kayserispor 0), Tim Ream (Fulham 1 – Leeds 2), Shaq Moore (Tenerife 1 – Malaga 1), Paul Arriola (Swansea City 0 – Cardiff City 1), Sebastian Soto (Norwich City 1 – Blackburn 1), Ulysses Lllanez (Heerenveen 0 – Twente 0), Jonathan Amon (Nordsjaelland 2 – Sonderjyske 1), Ethan Horvath (Club Brugge 0 – Antwerp 2), Mark McKenzie (KRC Genk 2 – Standard Liege 2), Ventura Alvarado (Atletico San Luis 0 – UNAM Pumas 1)

Logo courtesy of FC Barcelona