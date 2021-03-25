USMNT U-23 2002 Olympic qualifying roster

Friday’s soccer news starts with USMNT Under-23 coach Jason Kreis naming his roster for Olympic qualifying later this month in Guadalajara. The USMNT is attempting to qualify through a tricky group A that includes Mexico and Costa Rica along with the Dominican Republic. The top two teams advance to the semifinals with the semifinal winners taking Concacaf’s two qualifying spots.

“We know that qualifying will be a challenge, but it’s a challenge that we’re ready for,” Kreis said. “We’ll need all 20 players on this roster to contribute for us to achieve our ultimate goal of qualifying for the Olympics,” Kreis said. “We’ve had a productive training camp in Guadalajara and our players are hungry for the opportunity to compete. After starting this journey nearly two years ago, we’re excited to get started with the tournament.”

USMNT U-23 2022 Olympic qualifying roster

GK: Matt Freese (Philadelphia Union; Wayne, Pa.), JT Marcinkowski (San Jose Earthquakes, Alamo, Calif.), David Ochoa (Real Salt Lake; Oxnard, Calif.)

DEF: Julian Araujo (LA Galaxy; Lompoc, Calif.), Justen Glad (Real Salt Lake; Tucson, Ariz.), Aaron Herrera (Real Salt Lake; Las Cruces, N.M.), Henry Kessler (New England Revolution; New York, N.Y.), Mauricio Pineda (Chicago Fire FC; Bolingbrook, Ill.), Sam Vines (Colorado Rapids; Colorado Springs, Colo.)

MID: Johnny Cardoso (Internacional/BRA; Denville, N.J.), Hassani Dotson (Minnesota United FC; Federal Way, Wash.), Ulysses Llanez (Heerenveen/NED; Lynwood, Calif.), Djordje Mihailovic (CF Montreal/CAN; Jacksonville, Fla.), Andrés Perea (Orlando City SC; Medellin, Colombia), Sebastian Saucedo (UNAM Pumas/MEX; Park City, Utah), Jackson Yueill (San Jose Earthquakes; Bloomington, Minn.)

FOR: Jesús Ferreira (FC Dallas; McKinney, Texas), Jonathan Lewis (Colorado Rapids; Plantation, Fla.), Benji Michel (Orlando City SC; Orlando, Fla.), Sebastian Soto (Norwich City/ENG; San Diego, Calif.)

Also in the soccer news, the Canadian Soccer Association announced the postponement of last season’s club championship. The decision means that Toronto FC will take Canada’s spot in the 2021 Concacaf Champions League.

“Canada Soccer looks forward to hosting the Canadian Championship Final at Tim Hortons Field and celebrating the achievements of both clubs with their fans in the stands in a safe manner,” CSA president Dr Nick Bontis said in a press statement. “Eventually, we will crown a Battle of the North champion and award the Voyageurs Cup for the 2020 season. We recognise that the past year has been difficult for Canadians, and applaud the valiant efforts of all public health authorities including the Government of Ontario, Forge FC, and Toronto FC in support of hosting the Canadian Championship Final. All parties have agreed to coordinate the future scheduling of the 2020 final in a true show of collaborative sportsmanship.”

