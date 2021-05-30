A dozen points in Serie A

Monday’s soccer news starts with Juventus picking up three points in Serie A with a 3-1 home win over Genoa. Juventus has now taken seven out of nine points in April after finishing last month with a 1-0 home loss to Benevento. That increased the pressure on the squad, chasing the Milan clubs at the top of the table.

The gap between Juventus in 3rd and Inter Milan in 1st stands at a dozen points after 30 games with Juve a point behind AC Milan. Inter is on an 11-game winning streak, undefeated since a 2-2 draw at Roma on January 10. That’s compounding Juventus’s issues with staging a late comeback.

Finishing anywhere in the top four in Italy means a spot in the Champions League group stage. That safety net ends up putting significant pressure on Juventus’s technical staff. Management expects the title after dominating Serie A with a trophy run dating back to 2011-12. Just grabbing a Champions League spot isn’t enough to salvage a season.

What not catching Inter Milan will mean is becoming less of an open question as it is the likely conclusion to the 2020-21 season with eight games remaining for all of the teams in the top five. Andrea Pirlo is in his first season as a head coach at topflight level, something that didn’t stop supporters from piling on following that loss to Benevento.

Feeding into that was the Champions League exit to Porto on away goals a few weeks earlier. There’ll be no downplaying missing out on another Serie A title by lifting the Champions League trophy. Juventus got to the Coppa Italia final in May by knocking out Inter Milan, but that’s not going to alter the narrative.

How much time Pirlo has is now as much the story as cutting into Inter Milan’s lead. Rumors link former coach Massimiliano Allegri with a return to the job. That’s probably not helping the confidence of the current technical staff. Juventus may already be in the position where 2nd-place is the only reasonably attainable target. That’s enough to lead to a change, especially if there’s no interest in spending time rather than money to rework the squad.

Prior to the win over Genoa, Pirlo made the target clear. “We need to provide continuity,” he said. “We have to face tomorrow with a ferocious desire.” While talking specifically about a game that turned into three more points, that’s the job as a whole. It’s every game winnable. Unfortunately for anyone coaching this era of Juventus, there’s too much evidence that winning the title every season is possible.

Moving to the international game, the US Women drew 1-1 at Sweden. Falling behind in the 38th minute, Mehan Rapinoe converted an 87th minute penalty to keep the USWNT’s 38-game undefeated run intact. The US Women play France on Wednesday (3pm ET – ESPN2). Yahoo’s Henry Bushnell on the USWNT’s late equalizer. Soccer America’s Paul Kennedy has the postgame on a tough 90 minutes in Stockholm. ESPN’s Kathleen McNamee with Alex Morgan joining those asking why the NWSL chose to start the Challenge Cup during an international weekend. The Louisville Courier Journal’s Hayes Gardner reports from Racing Louisville’s first game.

Marca reports on Barcelona and USMNT player Konrad de la Fuente as a potential transfer target. Bundesliga.com profiles USMNT and Hoffenheim player Chris Richards. DW reports on the pandemic issues in the German leagues. The Ringer’s Isaac Levy-Rubinett with Austin FC about to start a unique expansion season.

