Concacaf announces Gold Cup venues

Friday’s soccer news starts with Concacaf continuing the 2021 Gold Cup schedule rollout. We now know the other venues. Concacaf previously announced that Las Vegas’s Allegiant Stadium would host the final and Inter Miami’s Fort Lauderdale stadium is the site for the preliminary rounds. Add to that group AT&T Stadium in Arlington, BBVA Stadium and NRG Stadium in Houston, the Cotton Bowl in Dallas, Q2 Stadium in Austin, Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Children’s Mercy Stadium in Kansas City, Exploria Stadium in Orlando, and State Farm Stadium in Arizona. What we still don’t know is the full schedule.

“The announcement of these outstanding venues moves us a step closer to what is sure to be a great Gold Cup this summer,” Concacaf president Victor Montagliani said. “It is fitting that in our 60th anniversary year we will use a number of stadiums with a rich history of hosting Concacaf football, while also making history with new venues that will host Gold Cup matches for the very first time. I am also extremely pleased that we have enhanced the Gold Cup format so that all the final group stage games will be played simultaneously. This will add to the competitive intensity of the tournament and provide an even more compelling spectacle for fans.”

Moving to the soccer scores, Jordan Siebatcheu subbed on in the 67th minute for Young Boys in their 2-1 away win over FC Zurich. An own-goal put Young Boys up in the 7th minute with Felix Mambimbi doubling the lead in the 23rd. Zurich scored in the 29th minute.

Sergino Dest and Konrad De La Fuente were on the bench for Barcelona’s 5-2 home win over Getafe in La Liga. Lionel Messi put Barca up in the 8th with Getafe equalizing from an own-goal in the 12th. An own-goal put Barcelona up again in the 28th with Messi making it 3-1 in the 33rd. Getafe converted a 69th minute penalty to pull within a goal. Ronald Araujo scored for Barcelona in the 87th with Antoine Griezmann converting a stoppage time penalty.

Bryan Reynolds was on the bench for Roma’s 1-1 home draw with Atalanta in Serie A. Trailing from the 26th minute, Roma went a man up in the 69th. Bryan Cristante equalized for Roma in the 75th. Roma went down a man five minutes into stoppage time.

Also in the soccer news, The Super League financial backer JPMorgan Chase became the latest to issue a statement. “We clearly misjudged how this deal would be viewed by the wider football community and how it might impact them in the future. We will learn from this.”

The Guardian’s David Conn lists ideas to help European club soccer moving forward. The Washington Post’s Matt Bonesteel focuses on Real Madrid president Florentino Perez’s comments. The NY Times’ Tariq Panja and Rory Smith look back at an interesting few days in Europe. Reuters’ Simon Evans reports on the UK government considering changes to club soccer. ESPN’s Tom Hamilton and Stephan Uersfeld profiles Wolfsburg as a Bundesliga contender. Soccer America’s Paul Kennedy previews the USL Championship season.

So excited to share this new project with you all, The Pulisic Stomping Ground at @PAClassics . Opening Summer 2021 ⚽️ https://t.co/BP5j40Hzq0 — Christian Pulisic (@cpulisic_10) April 22, 2021

Logo courtesy of Concacaf