Dest’s Barcelona wins Copa del Rey

The roundup of USMNT players abroad starts in Spain. Sergino Dest was part of Barcelona’s 4-0 win over Athletic in the 2020-21 Copa del Rey final. Antoine Griezmann put Barca up in the 60th with Frenkie de Jong doubling the lead in the 63rd. Lionel Messi added goals in the 68th and 82nd minutes. Dest subbed out in the 74th.

“We knew Athletic always play the same way, 4-4-2 and working on the counter attack, and that they have very fast players” Messi said. “We had the patience to keep the ball and create space. We moved the ball about a lot of the first half and in the second Athletic’s pace dropped off and we could create more chances. It’s very strange not to be able to celebrate it with people and the family, but that’s the situation we live in right now.

Christian Pulisic subbed on in the 70th minute of Chelsea’s 1-0 win over Zack Steffen’s Manchester City to advance to the FA Cup final. Hakim Ziyech scored in the 55th minute at Wembley Stadium. Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga made three saves to keep the clean sheet. Chelsea will play Southampton for the FA Cup.

‘It’s well deserved and it makes me very happy that we deserved this and we were not just lucky to escape,” Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel said. “We didn’t just sit back in the box against City and hope we are lucky to escape but we worked hard for this and you can feel the bond between the team. There is a real solidarity and the guys are ready to cover for one another if anyone loses a duel. We wanted to show courage and be brave on the ball, which we did today and I’m so happy.”

Gio Reyna scored in Borussia Dortmund’s 4-1 home win over Josh Sargent’s Werder Bremen. Milot Rashica put Werder up in the 14th with Reyna equalizing in the 29th. Erling Haaland converted a 34th minute Dortmund penalty and scored in the 38th. Mats Hummel finished off the Dortmund goals in the 87th minute. Sargent subbed on in the 59th minute. Tyler Adams’s RB Leipzig drew 0-0 at home with

Chris Richards’s Hoffenheim. Leipzig finished with two shots on goal to none for Hoffenheim. John Brooks’s Wolfsburg lost 3-2 at home to Bayern Munich. Down 2-0 to goals in the 15th and 24th minutes, Wout Weghorst pulled a goal back for Wolfsburg in the 35th minute. Bayern scored again in the 37th minute. Maximilian Philipp scored for Wolfsburg in the 54th minute. Timmy Chandler subbed on in the 65th minute and saw yellow in the 78th of Eintracht’s 4-0 loss at Gladbach. The goals came in the 10th, 60th, 67th, and stoppae time.

Julian Green scored in Furth’s 2-2 draw at Darmstadt in the 2.Bundesliga. Trailing from goals in the 2nd and 40th minutes, Green pulled a goal back in the 69th. David Raum equalized in the 75th minute. Terrence Boyd’s Hallescher lost 2-0 at Viktoria Koln in the 3.Liga. The goals came in the 33rd and 58th minutes.

Antonee Robinson’s Fulham drew 1-1 at Arsenal. Josh Maja converted a 59th minute penalty for Fulham with Arsenal equalizing seven minutes into stoppage time. Cameron Carter-Vickers’s Bournemouth won 3-1 at Norwich City. Emi Buendia scored for Norwich City in the 5th minute, going a man down with a red card to Dimitris Giannoulis seeing red in the 17th. Sam Surridge equalized for Bournemouth in the 50th. Arnaut Danjuma put Bournemouth up for good in the 57th with Lloyd Kelly scoring in the 76th.

Daryl Dike’s Barnsley lost 2-0 at Coventry City to goals in the 9th and two minutes into stoppage time. Duane Holmes subbed out in the 84th minute of Huddersfield Town’s 2-0 loss at Nottingham Forest. Aaron Rowe scored in first-half stoppage time and Juninho Bacuna doubled the lead in the 61st. Lynden Gooch subbed on in stoppage time of Sunderland’s 1-0 loss at Blackpool in League One. Blackpool scored in the 58th minute.

Weston McKennie subbed out in the 77th minute of Juventus’s 1-0 loss at Atalanta in Serie A. The goal came in the 87th minute. Bryan Reynolds subbed out in the 75th minute of Roma’s 3-1 loss at Torino. Borja Mayoral scored for Roma in the 3rd minute. Torino equalized in the 57th and went ahead in the 71st. Roma went a man down with a red card to Amadou Diawara in the 85th. Torino scored again two minutes into stoppage time. Andriya Novakovich subbed on in the 59th minute of Frosinone’s 2-0 loss at Pordenone in Serie B. Pordenone scored in the 19th and 22nd minutes.

Yunus Musah subbed on in the 9th minute of Valencia’s 2-2 draw at Real Betis in La Liga. Trailing from the 12th minute, Goncalo Guedes equalized in the 22nd. Betis scored again in the 42nd with Carlos Soler equalizing in the 61st. In the Segunda Division, Shaq Moore’s Tenerife drew 0-0 at FC Cartagena.

Timothy Weah subbed out in the 68th minute of Lille’s 1-1 home draw with Montpellier in Ligue 1. Falling behind in the 21st minute, Lille’s Luiz Araujo equalized in the 85th minute. Nocholas Gioacchini subbed on in the 56th minute of Caen’s 1-0 loss at Troyes in Ligue 2. The goal came in the 32nd minute.

Brandon Servania subbed out in the 83rd minute of St Polten’s 2-1 home loss to Austria Vienna. Taylor Booth scored for St Polten in the 29th with an own-goal leveling the score in the 30th. Marco Djuricin converted a 65th minute Austria Wien penalty. Brenden Aaronson subbed out in the 74th minute of Red Bull Salzburg’s 2-0 home shutout of LASK. Mergim Berisha scored in the 87th minute with Noah Okafor adding a goal three minutes into stoppage time. Andrew Wooten’s Admira Wacker lost 1-0 at home to Hartberg.

Reggie Cannon’s Boavista beat Pacos de Ferreira 2-0 at home. Yusupha Njie scored in the 13th with Angel Gomes converting a 42nd minute penalty. Romain Gall subbed out at halftime of Orebro’s 5-0 loss at Ostersunds in the Allsvenskan. Matt Miazga’s Anderlecht won 1-0 at Sint-Truidense in Belgium. Yari Verschaeren scored in the 79th minute. Jordan Siebatcheu subbed out in the 66th minute of Young Boys’ 3-0 win over Lugano in the Swiss league. Jean-Pierre Nsame scored in the 39th, 68th, and finished off the hat-trick by converting a 76th minute penalty.

In Turkey, Mix Diskerud’s Denizlispor lost 3-2 at home to Erzurumspor. Down a goal in the 2nd minute, Hugo Rodallega scored in the 46th and 64th. Erzurumspor equalized in the 79th and scored their winner in the 86th minute.

Did Not Play: Konrad de la Fuente (Barcelona 4 – Athletic 0), Owen Otasowie (Wolverhampton 1 – Sheffield United 0), Tim Ream (Fulham 1 – Arsenal 1), Geoff Cameron (QPR 2 – Middlesbrough 1), Matthew Olosunde (Rotherham United 0 – Birmingham City 1), Sebastian Soto (Norwich City 1 – Bournemouth 3), Ethan Horvath (Club Brugge 4 – Mouscron 2), Mark McKenzie (KRC Genk 2 – Antwerp 3), Tyler Boyd (Sivasspor 3 – Genclerbirligi 2), Jonathan Amon (Nordsjaelland 2 – Copenhagen 2), Erik Palmer-Brown (Austria Vienna 2 – St Polten 1), Aron Johannsson (Lech Poznan 1- Rakow 3), Kenny Saief (Lechia Gdansk 2 – Piast Gliwice 2), DeAndre Yedlin (Galatasaray 3 – Goztepe 1), Ventura Alvarado (Atletico San Luis 1 – Puebla 4)

Photo by Joaquin Corchero – AFP7 via ZUMA Wire – ISIPhotos.com