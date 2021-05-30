Dortmund picks up points, win for City

Thursday’s soccer news starts in the Bundesliga. Gio Reyna subbed out in the 76th minute of Borussia Dortmund’s 2-0 home win over Union Berlin. Marco Reus scored in the 27th minute with Raphael Guerreiro doubling the lead in the 88th.

“We found it hard to get into the game, but then we created a lot of chances and actually played well,” Borussia Dortmund’s Marwin Hitz said. “We had a lot of chances, but failed to make it 2-0 for a long time. We knew it was going to be a difficult game. Then the second goal came at the right time. We are happy that we won the game.”

Chris Richards’s Hoffenheim beat Gladbach 3-2 at home. Hoffenheim fell behind to goals in the 25th and first-half stoppage time. Andrej Kramaric scored for Hoffenheim in the 48th with Ihlas Bebou equalizing in the 60th. Kramaric scored again in the 65th minute. Josh Sargent’s Werder Bremen lost 1-0 at home to Mainz. Sargent saw yellow in the 63rd.

Weston McKennie subbed out in the 74th minute of Juventus’s 3-1 home win over Parma in Serie A. Falling behind in the 25th minute, Alex Sandro equalized in the 43rd. Sancho scored again in the 47th with Matthijs de Ligt making it 3-1 in the 68th. McKennie saw yellow in the 23rd minute.

Yunus Musah subbed out in the 52nd minute of Valencia’s 3-1 loss at Osasuna at La Liga. Down a goal from the 13th minute, Kevin Gameiro equalized in the 30th. Osasuna went up for good in the 32nd, converting a 67th minute penalty. Valencia goalkeeper Jaume Domenech saved a penalty in the 65th minute.

Zack Steffen was on the bench for Manchester City’s 2-1 win at Aston Villa in the Premier League. Aston Villa scored in the 1st minute with City’s Phil Foden equalizing in the 22nd. Manchester City’s Rodri scored again in the 40th minute. Both teams finished a man down with a red card to City’s John Stones in the 44th and Aston Villa seeing red in the 57th.

A league down, Cameron Carter-Vickers’s Bournemouth won 4-1 at Millwall. Phillip Biling opened the scoring for Bournemouth in the 16th with Arnaut Danjuma doubling the lead in the 27th. David Brooks made it 3-0 in the 44th. Millwall pulled a goal back in the 49th. Dominic Solanke finished off the Bournemouth goals in the 67th minute. Matthew Olosunde subbed on at halftime of Rotherham United’s 2-1 home loss to Middlesbrough. Angus MacDonald scored for Rotherham in the 3rd minute with Matt Crooks seeing red in the 18th. Middlesbrough equalized in the 33rd and went ahead in the 55th.

Daryl Dike scored in Barnsley’s 1-0 win at Duane Holmes’s Huddersfield Town. Dike subbed on in first-half stoppage time, scoring from an overhead kick in the 65th. Holmes subbed out in the 77th.

Reggie Cannon subbed on in the 74th minute of Boavista’s 2-1 loss at Braga in Portugal. Sebastian Perez scored for Boavista in the 28th minute with Braga equalizing in the 39th. Jackson Porozo saw red for Boavista in the 54th with Braga scoring again in the 82nd. In Austria, Brenden Aaronson scored in Red Bull Salzburg’s 3-2 loss at Tirol. Enock Mwepu opened the scoring for Salzburg in the 12th minute. Tirol equalized in the 29th with Aaronson scoring for Salzburg in the 58th. Tirol added goals in the 76th and 89th minutes.

Mix Diskerud subbed out in the 88th minute of Denizlispor’s 1-1 draw at Ankaragucu. Hugo Rodallega scored for Denizlispor in the 6th minute with Ankaragucu equalizing in the 35th. DeAndre Yedlin wasn’t in the squad for Galatasaray’s 1-1 home draw with Trabzonspor. Falling behind in the 76th minute, Emre Akbaba equalized six minutes into stoppage time.

SI’s Brian Straus with the USMNT technical staff’s response to not qualifying for the Olympics. Real Salt Lake announced that Nick Rimando is rejoining the club as a youth coach. AP’s Rob Harris discusses the six Premier League clubs response to the failed super league project. The Independent’s Miguel Delaney on the impact of The Super League collapsing so quickly. DW on the Bundesliga clubs not involved with The Super League in part due to ownership.

Logo courtesy of Borussia Dortmund