Manchester City takes first-leg lead, Concacaf Champions League begins

Wednesday’s soccer news starts in the first-round of the Champions League quarterfinals. Gio Reyna subbed on in the 63rd minute of Borussia Dortmund’s 2-1 loss at Manchester City. Kevin De Bruyne scored for City in the 19th minute with Dortmund’s Marco Reus equalizing in the 84th. Phil Foden gave City the opening-leg lead in the 90th minute. Zack Steffen was on the bench for Manchester City.

“The second goal right at the end was unnecessary, because we lost concentration for two seconds,” Reus said. “We need to be stopping the cross there; then it doesn’t go any further. I believe that we had a good game on a tactical level. We didn’t trust ourselves to go forward so much in the first half. It was better in the second half. It was an even match; City obviously had more possession of the ball. We set up well, but it’s such a shame that we didn’t get the reward for the fight and the energy that we showed on the pitch.”

In the Championship, Duane Holmes subbed out in the 54th minute of Huddersfield Town’s 7-0 loss at Norwich City. “There’s no type of doubt that the ideas we had today and what we did on the pitch didn’t work in any of the 90 minutes,” Huddersfield Town coach Carlos Corberan said. “From the beginning of the game, the pressing didn’t work well, the defence didn’t work well, the playing out didn’t work well, and we didn’t have moments of attack in the offensive half. We didn’t compete well in any moments in the game.”

MLS teams got an early start to the season courtesy of the Concacaf Champions League. Portland drew 2-2 at Marathon. Felipe Mora put the Timbers up in the 35th minute with Marathon equalizing in the 39th. Portland got the lead back through a 59th minute own-goal with Marathon equalizing in the 68th.

“A very good performance from our team,” Portland coach Gio Savarese said. “We knew that was going to be a tough match, a big challenge, and that’s what we found with Marathon. I thought it was a very competitive game. And I thought that we did, especially in the first-half, a lot of very good things. We created chances. Unfortunately, we couldn’t capitalize a little bit more on the chances we created. The few moments that they had, they were able to find goals.”

Atlanta took a 1-0 lead on the road over Alajuelense in their round of 16 series, but lost goalkeeper Brad Guzan to a 43rd minute red card. Ezequiel Barco converted a 50th minute penalty for the game’s only goal.

“It was a very difficult game with all the circumstances in the game,” Atlanta backup goalkeeper Rocco Rios Novo said. “Going down a man in the first half and play the whole second half down a man. The team didn’t have any other option but to come together like that and it was a difficult game.”

Also in the soccer news, Concacaf announced that the Nations League and Gold Cup will use instant replay this summer. Concacaf is also using instant replay from the semifinal round of the Champions League. NYCFC announced the signing of USMNT player Alfredo Morales from Fortuna Dusseldorf. “I’m really grateful to be here and it’s a big step for me as a player,” Morales said in a press statement. “It was always my dream to come to MLS as an American, to live here, and do what I love.”

