Pulisic exits with hamstring issue in Chelsea loss

The roundup of USMNT players in Europe and Mexico starts with Christian Pulisic subbing off at halftime with a tight hamstring. Pulisic opened the scoring in the 27th minute of Chelsea’s 5-2 loss to West Brom at Stamford Bridge. Chelsea’s Thiago Silva saw red in the 29th minute. West Brom scored twice in stoppage time and made it 3-1 in the 63rd. They scored again in the 68th and finished off the goals in stoppage time.

“The reaction after the red card was not the best and we did not adapt to the situation well enough,” Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel said. “I had the feeling that we struggled completely. We wanted to start in a 4-3-2 to maybe have the momentum on the counter with two strikers, but that didn’t work out so well because we conceded a lot of crosses on the sides. So we changed to a 4-4-1, a very classic style if you’re one man down, but we then conceded two super easy goals. The first goal was very easy and it is not a question of system. We were just the last ones to react from a long ball from the goalkeeper.”

Geoff Cameron’s QPR shutout Coventry City 3-0 at home in the Championship. Chris Willock scored in the 2nd with an own-goal doubling the lead in the 22nd minute. Ilias Chair added a goal in the 68th. Cameron Carter-Vickers’s Bournemouth beat Middlesbrough 3-1 at home. Philip Billing put Bournemouth up in the 14th minute with Boro equalizing in the 63rd. Jefferson Lerma put Bournemouth up for good in the 66th with Dominic Solanke scoring in the 83rd.

Daryl Dike subbed on at halftime of Barnsley’s 1-1 home draw with Reading. Falling behind in the 34th minute, Barnsley’s Alex Mowatt equalized from the penalty spot in the 61st. Duane Holmes subbed out in the 59th minute of Huddersfield Town’s 1-1 home draw with Brentford. Lewis O’Brien put Huddersfield up in the 7th with Brentford equalizing in the 50th minute.

Lynden Gooch scored in Sunderland’s 3-1 home win over Oxford United in League One. With Sunderland down a goal in the 21st, Gooch equalized in first-half stoppage time. Sunderland with a man up in the 61st with Aiden McGeady scoring in the 81st. Max Power scored Sunderland’s third goal four minutes into stoppage time.

Tyler Adams subbed out in the 82nd minute of RB Leipzig’s 1-0 home loss to Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga. Leon Goretzka scored in the 38th minute. Timmy Chandler subbed on in the 74th minute of Eintracht’s 2-1 win at Gio Reyna’s Borussia Dortmund. Reyna subbed on in the 80th minute. Eintracht went up in the 11th from an own-goal with Mats Hummels equalizing for Dortmund in the 44th. Andre Silva scored Eintracht’s winner in the 87th minute.

Chris Richards subbed out in the 74 minute of Hoffenheim’s 2-1 loss at Augsburg. Down from goals in the 8th and 23rd minutes, Hoffenheim’s Robert Skov scored in the 85th. John Brooks’s Wolfsburg won 1-0 at home over Cologne. Josip Brekalo scored in the 69th.

Julian Green’s Furth won 1-0 at Heidenheim in the 2.Bundesliga. Maximilian Bauer scored in the 90th minute. Bobby Wood subbed out in the 71st minute of Hamburg’s 3-3 draw at Hannover. Aaron Hunt scored in the 14th, 34th, and 50th minutes for Hamburg with Hannover coming back through goals in the 56th, 68th, and 84th minutes. Terrence Boyd subbed on in the 61st minute of Hallescher’s 3-1 loss at Kaiserslautern in the 3.Liga. Down a goal from the 28th and up a man from the 61st, Boyd equalized for Hallescher in the 63rd. Kaiserslautern scored in the 81st and 90th minutes.

Erik Palmer-Brown’s Austria Vienna shutout Rheindorf Altach 2-0 at home in the Austrian Bundesliga playoffs. Marco Djuricin scored in the 80th with Dominik Fitz converting a penalty in the 88th. Brandon Servania’s St Polten lost 1-0 at home to Andrew Wooten’s Admira Wacker. Sebastian Bauer scored in the 10th minute. Wooten subbed out in the 89 minute. Brenden Aaronson subbed out in the 77th minute of Red Bull’s 3-1 home win over Sturm Graz. Red Bull opened the scoring early through Patson Daka’s goals in the 3rd and 5th minutes. Aaronson assisted on the second goal. Daka finished off his hat-trick in the 11th with Sturm Graz scoring in the 13th minute.

Tim Weah subbed on in the 55th minute of Lille’s 1-0 win at PSG in Ligue 1. Jonathan David scored in the 20th. Both teams finished a man down with PSG seeing red in the 90th and Lille’s Tiago Djalo sent off a minute later. Andrija Novakovich subbed on in the 67th minute of Frosinone’s 0-0 home draw with Reggiana in Serie B.

Shaq Moore’s Tenerife lost 1-0 at Logrones in the Segunda Division. The goal came in the 59th minute. Yunus Musah subbed on in the 89th minute of Valencia’s 2-1 loss at Cadiz in La Liga. Trailing from the 14th minute, Kevin Gameiro equalized for Valencia in the 19th. Cadiz scored again in the 88th minute. Luca De la Torre subbed out in the 65th minute of Heracles’s 3-0 loss at PSV in the Eredivisie. PSV scored in the 9th, 21st, and stoppage time.

Reggie Cannon subbed out in stoppage time of Boavista’s 2-0 win at B-SAD. Angel Gomes scored in the 44th with Alberth Elis doubling the lead in the 59th. Gomes saw red in the 68th. Jordan Siebatcheu subbed on in the 69th minute of Young Boys’ 3-0 win at Sion in the Swiss Super League. Jean-Pierre Nsame put Young Boys up in the 86th with Marvin Spielmann converting a penalty a minute into stoppage time. Moumi Ngamaleu scored a minute later. Tyler Boyd subbed out in the 79th minute of Sivasspor’s 0-0 home draw with Trabzonspor in the Super Lig.

Did Not Play: Tim Ream and Antonee Robinson (Fulham 1 – Aston Villa 3), Zack Steffen (Manchester City 2 – Leicester City 0), Matthew Olosunde (Rotherham United 0 -Millwall 1), Sebastian Soto (Norwich City 1 – PNE 1), Josh Sargent (Werder Bremen 0 – Stuttgart 1), Alfredo Morales (Fortuna Dusseldorf 2 – Darmstadt 1), Weston McKennie (Juventus 2 – Torino 2), Bryan Reynolds (Roma 2 – Sassuolo 2), Nicholas Gioacchini (Caen 1 – Pau 1), Aron Johannsson (Lech Poznan 1 – Cracovia 2), Ulysses Lllanez (Heerenveen 1 – Ajax 2), Jonathan Amon (Nordsjaelland 2 – AGF 0), Ethan Horvath (Club Brugge 2 – Kortrijk 1), Eric Lichaj (Fatih Karagumruk 0 -Rizespor 0), DeAndre Yedlin (Galatasaray 0 – Hatayspor 3), Ventura Alvarado (Atletico San Luis 0 – Monterrey 2), Johnny Cardoso (Internacional 0 – Gremio 1)

Logo courtesy of Chelsea