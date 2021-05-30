Roma down four goals in the Europa League semifinals

Friday’s soccer news starts with the Europa League semifinals. Bryan Reynolds wasn’t in the squad for Roma’s 6-2 loss at Manchester United in the opening leg. Roma fell behind in the 9th minute with Lorenzo Pellegrini equalizing from the penalty spot in the 15th. Edin Dezko put Roma up in the 33rd. Manchester United went ahead for good in the 48th, adding a goal in the 64th and converting a 71st minute penalty. They scored two more in the 75th and 86th minutes. The series concludes in Rome on May 6.

“After a first half performance like that, it’s hard to explain why the team came out again without the same aggression, giving up too much space and making lots of mistakes,” Roma coach Paulo Fonseca said. “When Manchester United scored their third goal we couldn’t find the mental strength to get back on our feet. But it’s not easy to play against a team like United, especially when you can’t make any changes.”

Tyler Boyd subbed on in the 62nd minute of Sivasspor’s 1-0 home win over Yeni Malatyaspor in the Super Lig. Jorge Felix scored in the 88th minute. Sergino Dest and Konrad De La Fuente were on the bench for Barcelona’s 2-1 home loss to Granada in La Liga. Lionel Messi put Barcelona up in the 23rd minute. Granada equalized in the 63rd and went ahead in the 79th.

After 33 games in La Liga, Barcelona is in 3rd-place tied on points with 2nd-place Real Madrid. Both trail leaders Atletico Madrid by two points. In the other direction, Barca is a point ahead of 4th-place Sevilla. There’s a 17-point gap between 4th and 5th-place. Barcelona is at Yunus Musah’s Valencia on Sunday and then hosts Atletico Madrid next Saturday.

Ventura Alvarado was on the bench for Atletico San Luis’s 5-1 home loss to Pachuca. Atletico fell behind to goals in the 2nd and 20th minutes. Ramiro Gonzalez pulled a goal back in the 26th. Pachuca scored in the 59th, 62nd, and 65th minutes.

Also in the soccer news, the boycott of social media started by English soccer and spreading across Europe begins on Friday and runs through the end of games on Monday. USSoccerPlayers is joining in the boycott to raise awareness of the level of abuse directed at soccer players, coaches, and personnel.

In announcing the boycott, England’s Professional Footballers Association wrote, “As a collective, the game recognises the considerable reach and value of social media to our sport. The connectivity and access to supporters who are at the heart of football remains vital. However, the boycott shows English football coming together to emphasise that social media companies must do more to eradicate online hate, while highlighting the importance of educating people in the ongoing fight against discrimination.”

Marca’s Conor Clancy with the aftermath of Roma’s loss. SI’s Jonathan Wilson with Arsenal’s Europa League opportunity. The Orlando Sentinel’s Julia Poe reports on Daryl Dike staying with Barnsley through the Championship playoffs. The LA Times’ Kevin Baxter with the latest on Carlos Vela’s situation with LAFC. The Athletic’s Pablo Maurer talks to Paul Arriola about what happened on loan with Swansea City.

