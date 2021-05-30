The quick demise of The Super League

Wednesday’s soccer news starts with The Super League falling apart two days after the initial announcement. Facing mounting pressure from soccer’s bureaocracy and fans, the Premier League clubs were the first to withdraw. All six released statements on Tuesday night, confirming that they were no longer willing to go ahead with an alternative Champions League. Media reports had Barcelona, Atletico Madrid, and AC Milan also reconsidering their decision to join The Super League.

For all practical purposes, the threat to UEFA’s Champions League seems to be over. In a speech earlier on Tuesday at his organization’s congress, UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin underlined the position of European soccer’s governing body.

“There has been a shift in recent years,” Ceferin said. “A semantic and ideological shift. A shift that too often ignores what happens on the pitch, that ignores sporting merit. A shift that has to be stopped. The ultimate aim, for some, is no longer to decorate the club’s trophy cabinet with silverware, but to fill the bank account with cash. Contempt (for smaller clubs, for supporters respectful of tradition, and for institutions) is replacing ethics. Selfishness is replacing solidarity. Money has become more important than glory, greed more important than loyalty, and dividends more important than passion.”

While it’s reasonable for those interested in maintaining an open system to celebrate, The Super League concept rose out of obvious issues for European club soccer. The ability for the elite clubs to continue to spend may seem silly from a business perspective, but it’s what got them to this position. UEFA’s contempt for a breakaway downplays their own willingness to continually revamp the Champions League in large part to appease the elite clubs. There’s a reason the concept of a super league continues to resonate.

Changing that will take more than soccer’s bureaucrats talking tough in the moment. It’s going to take recognizing their role in turning the game into attempts to maximize revenue as well. The revamped tournaments, new competitions, and inability to systematically address fixture congestion are large parts of the problem soccer faces across the board. If The Super League hadn’t emerged on Sunday, the focus would be on UEFA’s revamped Champions League announced on Monday. That should remain part of the discussion for what led the sport to this quickly squashed crisis point.

Moving to the soccer scores, Christian Pulisic’s Chelsea drew 0-0 at home with Brighton, who went a man down in stoppage time. Chelsea finished with four shots on goal to Brighton’s two and had 64% of the possession.

“We seemed a bit tired mentally and physically,”Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel said. “We could not find the rhythm that we normally play and it was also credit for Brighton for a very strong defensive performance. At the end we had two or three big mistakes in the build-up and could even lose the game, so we have to accept it and keep on going.”

In League One, Lynden Gooch’s Sunderland drew 2-2 at Hull City. Jordan Jones put Sunderland up in the 10th with Hull equalizing in the 28th. Grant Leadbitter returned the Sunderland lead in the 34th with Hull equalizing in the 64th. Sebastian Soto wasn’t in the squad for Norwich City’s 1-0 home loss to Watford in the Championship, with the goal scored in the 57th minute. Geoff Cameron missed QPR’s 1-0 win at Swansea City. Lyndon Dykes scored in the 89th minute.

Tyler Adams subbed out in the 61st minute of RB Leipzig’s 2-1 loss at Cologne. Trailing from the 46th minute, Amadou Haidara equalized for Leipzig in the 59th. Cologne scored again in the 60th minute. Timmy Chandler subbed out in the 88th minute of Eintracht’s 2-0 home shutout of Augsburg. Martin Hinteregger scored in the 37th with Andre silva doubling the lead in the 58th. Augsburg missed a penalty in the 73rd minute.

Julian Green’s Furth shutout Eintracht Braunschweig 3-0 at home in the 2.Bundesliga. Sebastian Ernst scored in the 9th with Branimir Hrgota converting a 19th minute penalty. Havard Nielsen finished off the Furth goals in the 33rd. Terrence Boyd’s Hallescher drew 1-1 at home with Verl in the 3.Liga. Braydon Manu put Hallescher up in the 16th with Verl equalizing in the 72nd minute.

Andrew Wooten subbed out in the 88th minute of Admira Wacker’s 1-0 win at Altach in the Austrian Bundesliga. Maximilian Breunig scored in the 63rd minute. Eric Palmer-Brown wasn’t in the squad for Austria Vienna’s 2-2 home draw with Ried. Down a goal in the 2nd minute, Austria Vienna’s Manprit Sarkaria equalized from the penalty spot in the 22nd. Trailing again from a 78th minute goal, Austria Vienna’s Marco Djuricin equalized a minute into stoppage time. In Turkey, Tyler Boyd wasn’t in the squad for Sivasspor’s 0-0 home draw with Besiktas.

Logo courtesy of The Super League