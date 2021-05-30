UEFA’s Champions League revamp

Tuesday’s soccer news starts with UEFA announcing the changes to the Champions League that will happen for the 2024-25 season. With The Super League announcement causing anger and a quick response from European soccer’s governing body, they kept to their scheduled announcement for the Champions League revamp.

As expected, UEFA confirmed the changes to the group stage that will have each team playing ten times. That requires an expansion to 36 teams. In addition, there will be an extra playoff round to fill out the knockout section of the tournament. Teams in 9th-to-24th-place will play an extra two-game series to make it to the round of 16.

UEFA faced criticism over the so-called Swiss system to increase the number of guaranteed games. It’s certainly worth asking why 10 games per club plus the additional play-in round is necessary to reduce the field from 36 to 16. Given the news of The Super League, UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin stressed his organization’s importance in maintaining an open competition.

“This evolved format will still keep alive the dream of any team in Europe to participate in the UEFA Champions League thanks to results obtained on the pitch and it will enable long-term viability, prosperity, and growth for everyone in European football, not just a tiny, self-selected cartel,” Ceferin said in a direct reference to the 12 teams already part of The Super League.

“Football is a social and cultural treasure, enriched with values, traditions and emotions shared across our continent,” he continued. “As the governing body and responsible stewards of the European game, it is UEFA’s role to safeguard this legacy while leading positive future development of football in Europe for national associations, leagues, clubs, players, and fans at every level.”

UEFA also confirmed that the Europa League group stage will now have eight games each, up from six. The new Europa Conference League will have six group stage games. Both of those tournaments might also expand to 36 teams, “subject to further discussions and agreements.”

Also in the soccer news, Spurs announced that Jose Mourinho is no longer the manager of the club. “Jose and his coaching staff have been with us through some of our most challenging times as a club,” Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy said. “Jose is a true professional who showed enormous resilience during the pandemic. On a personal level I have enjoyed working with him and regret that things have not worked out as we both had envisaged.

Photo by Hollandse-Hoogte via ZUMA Press – ISIPhotos.com