2020-21 seasons end across Europe

The USMNT players in Europe roundup comes to a partial close for 2020-21 with the Bundesliga and Premier League finales. Gio Reyna subbed on in the 79th minute of Borussia Dortmund’s 3-1 home win over Bayer Leverkusen. Erling Haaland scored in the 5th minute with Marco Reus doubling the lead in the 51st. Haaland scored again in the 84th. Bayer converted an 89th minute penalty. Borussia Dortmund finished 3rd.

“We’re obviously delighted that we managed to win the game,” Reus said. “Unfortunately, a few players who have made an incredible impact on their clubs in the Bundesliga are leaving. That obviously does make you a little sad.”

John Brooks subbed out in the 57th minute of Wolfsburg’s 3-2 home loss to Mainz. Down a goal from the 44th, Maximilian Philipp equalized for Wolfsburg in the 47th. Mainz went ahead again in the 54th with Joao Victor equalizing in the 66th. Mainz scored again in the 77th. Wolfsburg finished 4th, qualifying for the Champions League group stage.

“Of course we’re not satisfied with the performance, especially defensively,” Wolfsburg coach Oliver Glasner said. “We lacked that cutting edge, but I think after 34 matchdays it’s the right time to take stock of the season as a whole, which has obviously been outstanding. I’d like to pay a huge compliment to the whole team, the backroom staff and coaching staff for this campaign. To cross the finishing line in fourth place is simply extraordinary.”

Timmy Chandler subbed out in the 81st minute of Eintract’s 3-1 home win over Freiburg. Andre Silva converted a 62nd minute penalty with Freiburg equalizing in the 76th. Almamy Toure put Eintracht up for good in the 87th with Ragnar Ache finishing off the goals two minutes into stoppage time. Eintracht finished 5th, taking the Europa League spot. Josh Sargent subbed out in the 66th minute of Werder Bremen’s 4-2 home loss to Gladbach. Trailing 4-0 from the 67th, Milot Rashica scored for Werder in the 80th with Niclas Fullkrug adding a goal in the 83rd. Werder Bremen finished 17 and drop to the

“It’s very difficult for me,” Werder Bremen coach Thomas Schaaf said. “There is absolute silence in the dressing room. We don’t need to speak about the future right now. We tried to turn things around but we couldn’t do it. We know that the club is very closely linked with the city. Now that we’ve been relegated, it hurts the fans a lot. We’re all bitterly disappointed.”

Julian Green scored in Furth’s 3-2 home win over Fortuna Dusseldorf to win promotion to the Bundesliga. Down a goal from the 26th minute and a man to a first-half stoppage time red card to Anton Stach. Branimir Hrgota equalized from the penalty spot in the 53rd with Dusseldorf up again in the 56th. Green scored in the 69th with Dickson Abiama’s goal coming in the 83rd minute. Terrence Boyd subbed out in the 87th minute of Hallescher’s 1-0 win at Bayern II in the 3.Liga. Braydon Manu scored in the opening minute. Hallescher finished 9th.

Christian Pulisic’s Chelsea finished the 2020-21 Premier League season with a 2-1 loss at Aston Villa. Trailing 2-0 to a 43rd minute goal and a 52nd minute stoppage time penalty. Ben Chilwell pulled a goal back for Chelsea in the 70th. Chelsea finished a man down with a red card to Cesar Azpilicueta in the 89th minute. Tim Ream’s Fulham lost 2-0 at home to Newcastle United. The goals came in the 23rd and 88th minutes.

Cameron Carter-Vickers’s Bournemouth exited the promotion playoff 3-2 on aggregate losing 3-1 at Brentford. Arnaut Danjuma opened the scoring for Bournemouth in the 5th with Brentford equalizing from the penalty spot in the 16th. Bournemouth’s Chris Mepham saw red in the 28th with Brentford adding goals in the 50th and 81st minutes. Daryl Dike subbed on at halftime of Barnsley’s 1-1 draw at Swansea City to exit the playoffs 2-1 on aggregate. Trailing from the 39th minute, Cauley Woodrow scored for Barnsley in the 71st.

Lynden Gooch subbed out in stoppage time of Sunderland’s 2-1 home win over Lincoln City, exiting the League one promotion playoffs 3-2 on aggregate. Ross Stewart scored for Sunderland in the 13th with Charlie Wyke doubling the lead in the 33rd. Lincoln scored in the 56th minute.

Weston McKennie subbed on in the 58th minute and saw yellow in the 65th in Juventus’s 4-1 loss at Bologna in Serie A. Federico Chiesa scored in the 6th minute for Juve with Alvaro Morata doubling the lead in the 29th. Adrien Rabiot made it 3-0 in the 45th with Morata scoring again in the 47th. Bologna’s goal came in the 85th minute. Juventus finished 4th, tied on points with 3rd-place Atalanta. Bryan Reynolds subbed on at halftime for Roma in their 2-2 draw at Spezia. Down to goals in the 6th and 38th minutes, Stephan El Shaarawy scored for Roma in the 52nd. Henrikh Mkhitaryan equalized in the 85th minute. Roma finished 7th, just out of the European places.

Sergino Dest’s Barcelona won 1-0 at Eibar in La Liga. Antoine Griezmann scored in the 81st minute with Barca finishing in 3rd-place. Yunus Musah subbed on in the 80th minute of Valencia’s 0-0 draw at Huesca. Valencia finished 13th. Shaq Moore’s Tenerife drew 1-1 at Espanyol in the Segunda Division. Carlos Pomares scored in the 5th minute with Espanyol equalizing in the 62nd. Espanyol saw red in the 90th minute.

Brandon Servania subbed on in the 81st minute of St Polten’s 1-0 home loss to Hartberg. St Polten went down a goal in the 42nd and up a man in the 77th. St Polten finishes in the relegation playoff spot with that home and away series starting on May 26. Brenden Aaronson’s Red Bull shutout Tirol 4-0 at home to close out the season after clinching the title in the previous round. Bernardo scored in the 8th minute with Mergin Berisha putting up a hat-trick with goals in the 26th, a 43rd minute penalty, and the 66th.

Ethan Horvath was in goal for Club Brugge in their final game of the season, losing 2-1 at home to Mark McKenzie’s KRC Genk. Club Brugge won the title last week. Bastien Toma scored for Genk in the 61st with Ruud Vormer equalizing in the 80th. Cyriel Dessers converted a Genk penalty in the 85th minute. Matt Miazga saw red 13 minutes into Anderlecht’s 1-0 season-ending loss at Antwerp. The goal came in the 48th minute.

Did Not Play: Tyler Adams (RB Leipzig 1 – Union Berlin 2), Chris Richards (Hoffenheim 2 – Hertha BSC 1), Timothy Weah (Lille 2 – Angers 1, Lille wins title), Antonee Robinson (Fulham 0 – Newcastle United 2), Zack Steffen (Manchester City 5 – Everton 0), Owen Otasowie (Wolverhampton 1 – Manchester City 2), Erik Palmer-Brown (Austria Vienna 2 – Ried 3), Konrad de la Fuente (Barcelona 1 – Eibar 0), Andrew Wooten (Admira Wacker 1 – Altach 1), Jordan Siebatcheu (Young Boys 4 – Laussane 2), Johnny Cardoso (Internacional 1 – Guild 1, 3-2 Guild on aggregate winning the Gaucho)

