Chelsea joins Manchester City in the Champions League final

Thursday’s soccer news starts with the other team with a USMNT player making it through to the 2021-22 Champions League final. Christian Pulisic subbed on in the 67th minute of Chelsea’s 2-0 home shutout of Real Madrid. Chelsea advanced 3-1 on aggregate. Timo Werner scored in the 28th minute with Mason Mount doubling the lead in the 85th. Pulisic assisted on the Mount goal. Edouard Mendy kept the clean sheet with five saves.

“Any chance that you don’t take and you miss, you know you play on the edge because Real Madrid can hurt you any second out of absolutely nothing, by pure individual quality,” Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel said. “So to hang in there, to continue with positive body language, to hang in there physically and with the mental attitude like today, to stay active, to never stop trying to play for the second goal, never allowing Real Madrid to push us deep and create chances, this is really huge. So I am absolutely delighted with this spirit and big credit and big congratulations to the team.”

Real Madrid exits the Champions League in the same situation as PSG. There’s the unmet expectation problem that can take over the rest of the season. They’re tied on points with Barcelona, but both are chasing Atletico Madrid two points up the table in 1st-place.

“That’s football,” Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane said. “It was a tough game. We fought and did our best. We had a good start to the game. When they scored, nothing changed, but perhaps it had a psychological impact. Now we’re disappointed. When you lose a semifinal no one is happy. It’s a tough moment, but tomorrow we’ll be back training and we’ll begin preparations for the next match.”

In the Concacaf Champions League, Monterrey shutout Columbus 3-0 at home to take that quarterfinal series 5-2 on aggregate. Monterrey scored in the 3rd, 26th, and 71st minutes, putting 11 shots on goal to the Crew’s 1. They advance to play Cruz Azul with the semifinal round not until August 10-12.

Club America beat Portland 3-1 at Estadio Azteca, advancing 4-2 on aggregate. Portland fell behind in the 21st and gave up a 59th minute penalty. Diego Valeri converted a 64th minute Timbers penalty with Club America scoring again in the 70th. They advance to play Philadelphia in the semifinals.

For MLS, it’s tough to spin taking one out of four semifinal spots as a success. Philadelphia went through in the all-MLS quarterfinal matchup, with MLS clubs losing all three of the Liga MX matchups. That sends a clear message that it’s now on the Union to upend. What Philadelphia’s season looks like in a couple of months is now part of the equation. Alongside that is the state of the three Liga MX clubs as they move into the Apertura season.

Photo by Adam Davy – PA Wire via ZUMA Press – ISIPhotos.com