Chelsea loses to Leicester City in the FA Cup final

The roundup of USMNT players in Europe starts with the 2020-21 FA Cup final. Christian Pulisic subbed on in the 68th minute of Chelsea’s 1-0 loss to Leicester City at Wembley. The goal came in the 63rd minute with Leicester scoring on its only shot on goal. Chelsea put three shots on frame.

“This is it in sports, there is no team that never loses, there is no single sports guy out there who never loses,” Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel said. “Now it’s about coming back, bouncing back, showing mentality again and belief on Tuesday. We’ve missed now a trophy, which we are very sad about, but we have another competition now, with two finals against Leicester and Aston Villa, and then another final. We have enough to do, we cannot regret for too long.”

Timothy Chandler saw yellow in the 90th minute of Eintracht’s 4-3 loss at Schalke in the Bundesliga. Down a goal in the 15th minute, Andre Silva scored for Eintracht in the 29th and Obite Ndicka gave them the lead in the 51st. Schalke equalized in the 52nd and added goals in the 60th and 64th. Silva scored again in the 72nd minute. Josh Sargent’s Werder Bremen lost 2-0 at Augsburg. Werder played a man up from the 13th minute with Christian Gross also seeing red in the 49th. With the squads level at 10v10, Augsburg scored in the 57th and converted a 90th minute penalty.

Andrew Wooten subbed on at halftime of Admira Wacker’s 2-0 loss at Hartberg. Down a goal in the 23rd, Admira gave up a 54th minute penalty. John Brooks’s Wolfsburg drew 2-2 at RB Leipzig. Maxi Philipp scored for Wolfsburg in the 12th and doubled the lead a minute into stoppage time. Justin Kluivert pulled a goal back for Leipzig in the 51st with Marcel Sabitzer equalizing from the penalty spot in the 78th.

Gio Reyna subbed out in the 76th minute of Borussia Dortmund’s 3-1 win at Mainz. Raphael Guerreiro put Dortmund up in the 23rd with Marco Reus doubling the lead in the 42nd. Julian Brandt made it 3-0 in the 80th with Mainz scoring in stoppage time.

Julian Green subbed out in the 84th minute of Furth’s 4-2 win at Paderborn in the 2.Bundesliga. An own-goal put Paderborn up in the 21st. Havard Nielsen equalized in the 28th with Branimir Hrgota scoring in the 41st. Paderborn equalized in first-half stoppage time. Paul Seguin scored for Furth in the 47th with Dickson Abiama adding a goal six minutes into stoppage time. Terrence Boyd scored twice in Hallescher’s 4-0 home shutout of Wiesbaden in the 3.Liga. Michael Eberwein scored in the 21st with Julian Derstroff doubling the lead in the 22nd. Boyd added goals in the 60th and 64th. Hallescher’s Niklas Kastenhofer saw red in the 79th minute.

Weston McKennie scored in the 58th minute of Juventus’s 3-2 home win over Inter Milan in Serie A. Cristiano Ronaldo opened the scoring in the 24th minute after seeing his penalty saved. Inter converted a penalty in the 35th. Juan Cuadrado scored for Juve in first-half stoppage time with Rodrigo Bentancur seeing red in the 55th minute. Juventus gave up an own-goal in the 83rd and saw red in stoppage time.

Reggie Cannon’s Boavista shutout Portimonense 1-0 at home. Jackson Porozo scored in the 71st minute. Mark McKenzie’s KRC Genk beat Matt Miazga’s Anderlecht 2-1 on the road in Belgium. Paul Onuachu scored for Genk in the 16th with Lukas Nmecha equalizing in the 31st. Cyriel Dessers scored Genk’s winner in the 86th minute. Brandon Servania’s St Polten lost 2-1 at Austria Vienna.

Sergino Dest subbed on in the 64th minute of Barcelona’s 2-1 home loss to Celta Vigo. Lionel Messi scored for Barca in the 28th minute. Celta Vigo equalized in the 38th, going a man up. Celta Vigo scored again in the 89th. Shaq Moore’s Tenerife shutout Sabadell 2-0 on the road. Valentin Vada scored in the 22nd with Sergio Gonzalez doubling the lead in the 51st.

Nicholas Gioacchini’s subbed on at halftime of Caen’s 2-1 home win over Clermont Foot in Ligue 2. Down a man with a red card to Loup Hervieu in the 38th minute. Caen’s Prince Oniangue scored in the 82nd with Clermont equalizing in the 89th. Benjamin Jeannot converted a penalty two minutes into stoppage time. Aron Johannsson subbed out in the 87th minute of Lech Poznan’s 1-1 home draw with Gornik Zabrze in the Ekstraklasa. Dani Ramirez scored for Lech Poznan in the 9th minute with Gornik Zabrze equalizing in the 77th.

Luca De la Torre’s Heracles lost 5-0 at AZ in the Eredivisie. The goals came in the 41st, 50th, 57th, 74th, and 87th minutes. DeAndre Yedlin subbed out at halftime of Galatasaray’s 3-1 home win over Yeni Malatyaspor in the Super Lig. Trailing from the 39th minute, Halil Dervisoglu equalized in the 53rd. Ryan Babel scored in the 60th with Ogulcan Caglayan adding a goal three minutes into stoppage time.

Did Not Play: Antonee Robinson and Tim Ream (Fulham 1 – Southampton 3), Bryan Reynolds (Roma 2 – Lazio), Zack Steffen (Manchester City 4 – Newcastle United 3), Owen Otasowie (Wolverhampton 0 – Spurs 2), Tyler Adams (RB Leipzig 2 – Wolfsburg 2), Chris Richards (Hoffenheim 1 – Arminia 1), Ulysses Lllanez (Heerenveen 1 – Sparta 2), Jonathan Amon (Nordsjaelland 1 – Aarhus 3), Jordan Siebatcheu (Young Boys 5 – Luzern 2), Ethan Horvath (Club Brugge 2 – Antwerp 1), Tyler Boyd (Sivasspor 2 – Kasimpasa 1), Konrad de la Fuente (Barcelona 1 – Celta Vigo 2), Yunus Musah (Valencia 4 – Eibar 1), Timothy Weah (Lille 0 – St Etienne 0), Johnny Cardoso (Internacional 1 – Gremio 2), Brenden Aaronson (Austria Vienna 2 – St Polten 1), Mix Diskerud (Denizlispor 1 – Fatih Karagumruk 5), Kenny Saief (Lechia Gdansk 1 – Jagiellonia 2)

Logo courtesy of the Football Association