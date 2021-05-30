Gio Reyna’s Borussia Dortmund wins DFB Pokal

Friday’s soccer news starts with another trophy for a USMNT player in Europe. Gio Reyna subbed on in stoppage time for Borussia Dortmund’s 4-1 win over RB Leipzig in the DFB Pokal final. Jadon Sancho put Dortmund up in the 5th minute with Erling Haaland making it 2-0 in the 28th. Sancho added a goal in first-half stoppage time. Leipzig’s Dani Olmo scored in the 71st with Haaland scored again in the 87th minute. Tyler Adams missed the game due to injury.

Luca de la Torre subbed out in stoppage time for Heracles in their 1-1 home draw with Feyenoord in the Eredivisie. Falling behind in the 64th, Heracles’ Sinan Bakis converted a 68th minute penalty. Ulysses Llanez wasn’t in the squad for Heerenveen’s 3-1 loss at Emmen. Heerenveen gave up two penalties and saw red in the 27th and stoppage time to finish with nine men. Down 3-0 from the 82nd minute, Benjamin Nygren scored for Heerenveen in the 88th. In Belgium, Ethan Horvath was on the bench for Club Brugge’s 0-0 draw at Antwerp.

In MLS, DC United beat Chicago 1-0 at home. Edison Flores scored in the 7th minute with John Kempin keeping the clean sheet. “It’s very frustrating to lose again, but I think tonight we should have walked away with a point,” Chicago coach Raphael Wicky said. “This game, right now, immediately after the game, and I will watch it again, gives me a lot of hope. There were a lot of promising things, obviously offensively, we created a lot. I think we played some good football and from that we build. From that, I’m a hundred percent sure we can build.”

FC Cincinnati announced that USMNT player Geoff Cameron has joined the MLS club. “We have prioritized adding to our current backline and we welcome the opportunity to add Geoff Cameron to our team,” Cincinnati GM Gerard Nijkamp said. “He has been a consistent contributor in nine seasons in England and we believe he will compete with our current players to earn regular minutes.”

Concacaf finally announced the schedule for the 2021 Gold Cup. The USMNT plays all of its group B games at Children’s Mercy Park in Kansas City. The USMNT plays a preliminary winner on July 12, Martinique on July 15, and closes out the group against Canada on July 18.

“We are extremely pleased to confirm the schedule and venues for this summer’s Concacaf Gold Cup, which promises to be a celebration of football in our great region,” Concacaf president Victor Montagliani said. “2021 is Concacaf’s 60th anniversary year and we look forward with great anticipation to watching the best men’s national teams in our confederation compete for the Gold Cup title. With an exciting new format and the prospect of welcoming passionate fans to the stadiums for these compelling matchups, I can’t wait for the football to begin on July 2 and to crown a champion in Las Vegas on August 1.

UEFA announced that the Champions League final will be in Porto with a limited capacity. ESPN’s Mark Ogden has the Premier League wanting full capacity in stadiums for next season. The Athletic’s Sam Stjeskal and Paul Tenorio work through the MLSPA salary release.

