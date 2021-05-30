Horvath’s Club Brugge win Belgian title

Friday’s soccer news starts in Belgium. Matt Miazga’s Anderlecht drew 3-3 at home with Club Brugge. Hans Vanaken scored for Club Brugge in the 13th. Lukas Nmecha equalized from the penalty spot in first-half-stoppage time. Vanaken restored the Club Brugge lead in the 54th with Noa Lang making it 3-1 in the 57th. Nmecha scored in the 64th with Miazga assisting. Jacob Bruun Larsen equalized four minutes into stoppage time. Ethan Horvath was on the bench for Club Brugge.

The result sealed the title for Club Brugge, finishing on 44 points with one game left to play. Though they only have a three-point lead over 2nd-place Genk in the championship round, the tie goes to the team placing higher in the regular season. Club Brugge finished 1st to Genk’s 4th.

Mark McKenzie’s KRC Genk shutout Antwerp 4-0 at home. Kristian Thorsveldt had a hat-trick, scoring in the 43rd, 49th, and 64th minutes. Cyriel Dessers scored the fourth goal in the 75th.

Also in the soccer news, FIFA announced another round of changes to the transfer system. “The reforms concern important regulatory matters regarding the international transfer of minors, squad sizes (in particular with respect to loans), player registration periods and transfer windows, financial regulation, and related matters, including collective bargaining agreements, sporting just cause and registration.”

Saturday is the conclusion of the Bundesliga season with all games at 9:30am ET. Borussia Dortmund enters the matchday in 3rd-place tied on points with 4th-place Wolfsburg. With Eintracht four points behind in 5th, Dortmund and Wolfsburg will both qualify for the Champions League with Eintracht taking the Europa League spot. Dortmund hosts 6th-place Bayer Leverkusen and Wolfsburg plays 13th-place Mainz.

“(T)here’s a lot of anticipation for Saturday,” Borussia Dortmund coach Edin Terzic said. “We want to play for the win and end the season in third-place.”

The Premier League ends on Sunday with 3rd through 5th-place still in play. That means two of the three teams qualifying for the Champions League and the third entering the Europa. Chelsea is in 3rd-place a point ahead of Liverpool and Leicester City. Chelsea is at Aston Villa, Liverpool hosts Crystal Palace, and Leicester City plays Spurs at home.

La Liga also concludes this weekend. Real Madrid can still pass Atletico Madrid for 1st-place with two points separating the clubs. Barcelona is in 3rd, five points behind Real Madrid and two points ahead of 4th-place Sevilla. All qualify for the Champions League with 5th-place Real Sociedad out of contention. Real Betis and Villarreal can still pass Real Sociedad for the Europa League spot. Atletico Madrid is at Valladolid, Real Madrid hosts Villarreal, and Barcelona is at 20th-place Eibar who dropped to Serie B after the last matchday.

Ligue 1 ends on Sunday with Timothy Weah’s Lille in 1st-place a point ahead of PSG and three points ahead of 3rd-place Monaco. Lyon is in 4th and could pass Monaco for 3rd. There’s a 17-point gap between the top four and 5th-place. Lille is at 12th-place Angers with PSG at 16th-place Brest.

DW previews the relegation scenarios in the Bundesliga. The NY Times’ Tariq Panja reports on FIFA’s involvment in The Super League. SBI’s Larry Henry Jr updates the situation with Chris Richards and Hoffenheim. The Guardian’s Paul MacInnes asks about the amount of money English clubs spend on transfers.

Goal’s Ryan Tomlich talks to DaMarcus Beasley about USL ownership and Houston’s World Cup bid. ESPN’s Kyle Bonagura with DeAndre Yedlin investing in San Diego Loyal. AP’s Mauricio Savarase reports on CONMEBOL’s decision to move Copa America games out of Colombia.

