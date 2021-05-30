Manchester City’s Champions League semifinal lead

Tuesday’s soccer news starts with Manchester City trying to see off PSG at home in the Champions League semifinals. The 2-1 first-leg lead and the away goals certainly help. Manchester City is coming off of a 2-0 shutout at Crystal Palace, not exactly the best indicator of what might happen at the Emirates Stadium. Palace’s tendency to give up the bulk of possession held, with Manchester City taking 70%. At PSG they had 60%, something that was an obvious issue for PSG. They won 2-1 at home against Lens in Ligue 1, holding 60% of possession.

“We need to find the balance between our possession and the counter-attacks, we are ready to suffer in certain moments of this match,” PSG coach Mauricio Pochettino said. “We will need to be clinical, agressive and we will need to perform for the whole 90 minutes. We need to score two goals to make it to the final, that’s what we will try to achieve.”

It’s easy to see Manchester City’s situation as simply hanging on to take a spot in the final, but that’s always a substantial risk in a Champions League scenario. Too often, cleverness ends up in panic.

“What we have to do is win tomorrow and after we see what happens,” Manchester City manager said. “Now we arrive in a good moment. I said to the guys don’t think too much to win the game. The same message we have done for the last six or seven months is the same message for tomorrow. We approach the game with a small advantage and we have to play to win the game. This is what we will do.”

Meanwhile, in the Concacaf version of the Champions League, Philadelphia takes its 3-0 lead home against Atlanta United. MLS wasn’t kind to the Union over the weekend, losing 2-0 at home to NYCFC after playing a man down from the 16th minute. Atlanta lost at New England 2-1.

In the other quarterfinal, Toronto is at Estadio Azteca is trying to come back from 3-1 down to Cruz Azul. Toronto was the odd team out in MLS with no game in week 3. Cruz Azul finished off the Liga MX Clausura regular season with a 1-1 home draw with Club Tijuana. They won the regular season by three points over Club America.

Tyler Boyd subbed on in the 64th minute of Sivasspor’s 1-0 win at Gazisehir Gaziantep in the Super Lig. Max Gradel scored in the 30th minute. Owen Otasowie subbed out in the 71st minute of Wolverhampton’s 1-1 draw at West Brom in the Premier League. Fabio Silva put Wolves up two minutes into first-half stoppage time with West Brom equalizing in the 62nd.

“Vitor [Vitinha], Rayan [Ait-Nouri], Fabio [Silva], Owen [Otasowie]… a lot of young players that didn’t start many times, but they are working hard, it’s about taking their chances and they will have chances before the end of the season, but they have to prove themselves so we can improve as a squad,” Wolverhampton manager Nuno said. “It improves them, and we have lot young players from the under-23s that will have their moments, because this is not only the team, it’s about what we want for our future, so let’s use the competition to give a good foundation.”

