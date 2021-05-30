MLS Week 4: Wondolowski is the super sub

Week 4 of the MLS season started with a West Coast Friday game. Rubio Rubin’s scissor kick put Real Salt Lake up in the 43rd minute, but it would be Chris Wondolwoski providing the heroics in San Jose’s 2-1 win. Wondolowski subbed on in the 72nd minute, scoring in the 83rd and 87th.

“It was monumental for me,” Wondolowski said. “The first two weeks, I probably had the two worst plays of my career back-to-back. I can’t be thankful enough for the teammates that I have that picked me up and also the coaching staff.”

Saturday’s schedule started in Chicago with Philadelphia winning 2-0 on the road. Cory Burke scored in the 51st minute with Jakob Glesnes doubling the lead in the 60th. Andre Blake kept the clean sheet with three saves.

“When you win, everything is easier and that helps obviously,” Chicago coach Raphael Wicky. “But I don’t believe that the team is not buying in what we want. First of all, we don’t really ask anything different than last season. We’re not trying to do different things in that season, we try to continue and have continuity in what we do, in the system we play and the way we play.”

New York beat Toronto 2-0 at Red Bull Arena. Frankie Amaya scored in the 32nd with Caden Clark adding a goal in the 69th. Carlos recorded the shutout with one save.

Keeping up the trend, Nashville shutout New England 2-0 at home. CJ Sapong scored in the 25th with Alex Muyl making it 2-0 in the 75th minute. Joe Willis made four saves to keep the clean sheet.

“Tough game,” New England coach Bruce Arena said. “We were thoroughly outplayed in the first 30 minutes of the game. I thought in the second half we played much better. We needed to get a break. I think we had a chance to make things interesting at the end when [Adam] Buksa was taken down in the box. I have no idea why they have VAR if they can’t use that technology to correct the mistake. But having said that, give Nashville SC credit, I think they’re deserving of the win today.”

The shutout streak came to an end with Columbus beating DC United 3-1. Lucas Zelarayan put the Crew up in the 20th with an own-goal doubling the lead in the 63rd. Ola Kamara scored for DC in the 82nd with another own-goal going the Crew’s way in the 83rd.

Back to the 2-0 shutouts, this time in Salt Lake with Vancouver shutting out Montreal 2-0. Cristian Dajome converted a 57th minute penalty and scored again in the 71st.

FC Dallas and Houston drew 1-1 at Toyota Stadium. Fafa Picault converted a 34th minute penalty for the Dynamo with Jader Obrian equalizing in the 42nd.

“It’s always good to get a point on the road,” Houston coach Tab Ramos said. “I thought we played a pretty poor first-half we didn’t keep enough possession in the first half to create opportunities, we lost the ball many times, we had recovered it, actually, with time on the ball we gave the ball away, and inevitably that made us defend a lot more than we wanted to. Second-half was much different. I thought our press worked better. I thought we definitely had a foot forward in the second half and we were unlucky in the end to not find a goal.”

Orlando City and NYCFC drew 1-1 at Exploria Stadium. Nani scored for Orlando in the 52nd with NYCFC’s Valentin Castellanos converting a 77th minute penalty.

Chicharito continued his run of form in the LA Galaxy’s 2-1 home win over LAFC. Chicharito opened the scoring in the 11th minute with Diego Rossi equalizing in the 62nd. Jonathan dos Santos scored the Galaxy’s winner in the 79th minute.

Saturday’s schedule came to a close with Colorado coming back to beat Minnesota United 3-2 at home. Emanuel Reynoso put United up in the 17th with Hassani Dotson doubling the lead in the 24th. Kellyn Acosta pulled a goal back for the Rapids in the 57th with Cole Bassett equalizing in the 71st. Danny Wilson scored Colorado’s winner in the 82nd minute.

On Sunday, Inter Miami and Atlanta drew 1-1 in Fort Lauderdale. Josef Martinez put Atlanta up in the 9th with Lewis Morgan equalizing for Inter in the 77th minute.

“The first 45 minutes the team did very well,” Atlanta coach Gabriel Heinze said. “I believe we should have scored more in the first half. In the second-half we struggled to keep the same intensity. Also we struggled with the temperature and the amount of recovery time we had from the last match.”

Seattle won the Cascadia derby 2-1 on the road in Portland. Raul Ruidiaz converted a Sounders penalty in the 63rd with Fredy Montero scoring in the 79th. Bill Tuiloma scored for Portland four minutes into stoppage time.

The week 4 schedule ended in Kansas City with Sporting KC coming back late to beat Austin 2-1. John Gallagher put Austin up in the 7th with Alexander Ring seeing red in the 67th minute. Ilie Sanchez equalized for Sporting in the 82nd with Gadi Kinda scoring in the 90th minute.

