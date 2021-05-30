MLS Week 5: Big crowd in Atlanta, Minnesota beats Dallas

Week 5 of the 2020 MLS season starts with NYCFC and Toronto drawing 1-1 at Yankee Stadium. Jesus Medina scored for New York in the 53rd with Jacob Shaffelburg equalizing in the 74th. Another goal from Chicharito Hernandez helped the Galaxy to a 2-0 home shutout of Austin FC. Sebastian Lletget scored in the 35th with Chicharito doubling the lead in the 77th.

Atlanta shutout Montreal 1-0 at home to a Marcelino Moreno stoppage time goal. Brad Guzan made two saves to keep the clean sheet in front of over 40,000 fans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

“At the end of the day it’s a huge result for us,” Guzan said. “I’ve talked about since preseason about the amount of work we’ve been putting in to understand the new system, understand the new tactics. From game to game understanding how we want to adjust things. Not to take anything away from Montreal, they are a very good team. Watching previous games that they played coming into this game, they are a good side. To ultimately come away with three points it’s a good result and also leaves a good feeling within the group to push forward.”

Philadelphia shutout the Red Bulls 1-0 at home. Cory Burke scored in the 9th minute with New York’s Dru Yearwood seeing red two minutes into stoppage time. Andre Blake kept the clean sheet for the Union. The 1-0 scoreline continued in Minnesota with United shutting out FC Dallas 1-0. Robin Lod scored four minutes into stoppage time. Tyler Miller kept the clean sheet.

Colorado beat Houston 3-1 at home. Samuel Vines scored for the Rapids in the 29th with Diego Rubio doubling the lead in the 36th. The Dynamo’s Christian Ramirez pulled a goal back in the 39th. Cole Bassett scored for Colorado in the 42nd.

“I think the guys are a bit frustrated,” Martinez said. “We felt like we sort of beat ourselves with the goals that we gave up. We talked about early crosses, how they enjoy crossing the ball early and often, and I think that was part of having the three center backs in tonight. A bit unlucky on that, but then you have a goal that (GK) Marko (Marić) will never give up again. Stuff like that where coming into Colorado is such a tough place to play already, shooting ourselves in the foot like that doesn’t really help but I think we just continue to battle and grind and try to try to make the most of it.”

Real Salt Lake and Nashville finished 0-0 at Rio Tinto Stadium. Portland shutout San Jose 2-0 on the road. Yimmi Chara scored in the 5th with Marvin Loria adding a goal in the 74th.

Orlando shutout DC 1-0 at Audi Field. Mauricio Pereyra scored in the 7th with Pedro Gallese keeping the clean sheet. Another 1-0 at Gillette Stadium with New England beating Columbus on an 86th minute Adam Buksa goal.

It was a heck of a game,” New England coach Bruce Arena said. “Two good teams playing. Someone had to jump on not a mistake, but someone had to make a play that made a difference in the game and we did.”

Sporting Kansas City shutout Vancouver 3-0 at home. Daniel Salloi scored in the 28th. Alan Pulido converted a penalty in the 32nd, scoring again in the 58th minute.

FC Cincinnati’s new stadium opened with a 3-2 loss to Inter Miami. Brek Shea opened the scoring for Inter in the 7th with Gonzalo Higuain doubling the lead in the 38th. Alvaro Barreal pulled a goal back for Cincinnati with Nick Hagglund equalizing in the 82nd. Higuain scored Inter’s winner in the 85th minute.

Week 5 ended with Seattle shutting out LAFC 2-0 at home. Xavier Arreaga scored in the 57th minute with Alex Roldan doubling the lead in the 73rd. Stefan Cleveland kept the clean sheet.

