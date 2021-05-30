The 2020-21 Championship and two goals for Aaronson

The roundup of USMNT players in Europe starts with the conclusion of the 2020-21 Championship season. Norwich City and Watford go up with Brentford, Swansea City, Barnsley, and Bournemouth making the playoffs. Wycombe, Rotherham United, and Sheffield Wednesday drop to League One.

Cameron Carter-Vickers’s Bournemouth lost 2-0 at home to Stoke City. the goals came in the 36th and 52nd minutes. Bournemouth finished in 6th-place. Daryl Dike subbed on in the 55th minute of Barnsley’s 2-2 home draw with Norwich City. Barnsley finished 5th. Geoff Cameron subbed on in the 86th minute of QPR’s 3-1 home win over Luton Town. Charlie Austin put QPR up in the 20th with Luton equalizing in the 43rd. Stefan Johansen scored for QPR in the 60th with Albert Adomah scoring two minutes into stoppage time. QPR finished in 9th-place.

“It was the final game of the season and there were three important points to win,” QPR manager Mark Warburton said. “We could have finished as high as eighth or as low as 11th so it was a game that really mattered. We applied ourselves against a very good, well-organised Luton team.”

Duane Holmes subbed out in the 60th minute of Huddersfield Town’s 2-2 draw at Reading. Josh Koroma scored for Huddersfield in the 15th with Reading equalizing from the penalty spot in the 18th. Reading went ahead in the 26th with Rarmani Edmonds-Green equalizing three minutes into stoppage time. Huddersfield Town finished 20th.

Christian Pulisic’s Chelsea beat Manchester City 2-1 away in the Premier League. Raheem Sterling put City up in the 44th with Hakim Ziyech equalizing in the 63rd. Marcos Alonso scored Chelsea’s winner two minutes into stoppage time.

“It was not a tactical problem or a big drama in the first-half,” Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel said. “It was three or four minutes, one situation where Andreas slipped and we conceded. That can happen. Then suddenly we were one man down and in this moment we lost a little bit the structure and concede a very harsh decision. Could we have lost the game in these four minutes? Yes. Would it have been deserved? No. I am very happy Mendy kept us in the game.”

Lynden Gooch’s Sunderland drew 1-1 at home with Northampton Town. Falling behind in the 84th minute, Carl Winchester equalized for Sunderland in the 87th. Sunderland finished 4th in the table, advancing to play Lincoln City in the playoffs.

Brendon Aaronson scored twice in Red Bull Salzburg’s 3-1 win at Sturm Graz in the Austrian Bundesliga. Aaronson opened the scoring in the 20th minute with Sturm Graz equalizing in the 56th. Aaronson scored again in the 78th with Zlatko Junuzovic adding a goal in the 83rd. Erik Palmer-Brown saw yellow in the 67th minute of Austria Vienna’s 2-1 loss at Altach. Down to goals in the 17th and 41st minutes, Manprit Sarkaria scored for Austria Vienna three minutes into stoppage time. Andrew Wooten subbed on in the 70th minute of Admira’s 2-0 home win over St Polten. David Atanga scored in the 32nd with Wooten assisting on Roman Kerschbaum’s goal in the 87th.

Gio Reyna subbed out in the 82nd minute of Borussia Dortmund’s 3-2 home win over RB Leipzig. Marco Reus scored for Dortmund in the 7th with Jadon Sancho doubling the lead in the 51st. RB Leipzig’s Lukas Klostermann pulled a goal back in the 63rd with Dani Olmo equalizing in the 77th. Sancho scored Dortmund’s winner in the 87th minute. John Brooks’s Wolfsburg shutout Union Berlin 3-0 at home. Josip Brekalo scored in the 12th, 63rd, and 89th minutes.

Josh Sargent subbed out in the 84th minute of Werder Bremen’s 0-0 home draw with Bayer Leverkusen. Werder’s Eren Dinkci subbed on for Sargent and saw red four minutes into stoppage time. Timothy Chandler subbed out in the 64th minute of Eintracht’s 1-1 home draw with Mainz. Down a goal in the 11th, Ajdin Hrustic equalized in the 85th.

Julian Green subbed out in the 67th minute of Furth’s 2-2 home draw with Karlsruher in the 2.Bundesliga. Down to a 4th minute goal, Havard Nielsen scored for Furth in the 26th. Karlsruher scored again in the 36th with Branimir Hrgota equalizing from the penalty spot in the 70th minute.

Sergino Dest subbed out in the 75th minute of Barcelona’s 0-0 home draw with Atletico Madrid. A league down, Shaq Moore subbed out in the 78th minute of Tenerife’s 1-0 home loss to Almeria. Playing a man up from the 41st, Almeria scored in the 69th minute. Moore saw yellow in the 73rd minute.

Bryan Reynolds subbed out in the 59th minute of Roma’s 5-0 home shutout of Crotone in Serie A. Borja Mayoral (47th, 90th) and Lorenzo Pellegrini (70th, 73rd) had two goals apiece with Henrikh Mkhitaryan scoring in the 78th. Weston McKennie’s Juventus lost 3-0 at home to Milan, giving up goals in first-half stoppage time, the 78th, and the 82nd minute. Andrija Novakovich subbed on in the 79th minute of Frosinone’s 1-1 home draw with Vicenza in Serie B. Down a goal from the 74th, Enrico Brignola equalized in the 76th minute.

Timothy Weah subbed on in the 70th minute of Lille’s 3-0 win at Lens. Burak Yilmaz scored in the 4th minute and converted a 40th minute penalty. Jonathan David scored in the 60th minute. Luca De La Torre subbed out in the 84th minute of Heracles’s 1-1 draw at Twente. Mats Knoester scored for Heracles in the 70th minute with Twente equalizing in the 85th.

Mark McKenzie subbed on in the 89th minute of Genk’s 3-0 home shutout of Club Brugge. Paul Onuachu scored in the 57th with Junya Ito doubling the lead in the 74th. Kristian Thorstvedt made it 3-0 in the 75th. Reggie Cannon subbed out in the 80th minute of Boavista’s 1-1 home draw with Tondela. Trailing from the 77th, Alberth Elis equalized for Boavista in the 87th minute.

DeAndre Yedlin’s Galatasaray beat Besiktas 3-1 at home. Ryan Babel scored for Galatasaray in the 11th minute with Besiktas equalizing from the penalty spot in the 42nd. Radamel Falcao converted a Galatasaray penalty in first-half stoppage time with Arda Turan scoring in the 76th minute. Mix Disekrud subbed out in the 88th minute of Denzilspor’s 1-0 loss at Hatayspor to a 68th minute goal.

Jordan Siebatcheu subbed on in the 76th minute of Young Boys 2-0 home win over FC Basel. Christian Fassnacht scored in the 71st with Christopher Pereira doubling the lead in the 72nd.

Aron Johannsson subbed on in the 28th minute of Lech Poznan’s 2-1 win at Wisla Kraktow. Mikael Ishak scored for Lech Poznan in the 12th with Pedro Tiba doubling the lead in the 61st. Wisla Krakow scored in the 78th. Kenny Saief subbed out in the 67th minute of Lechia Gdansk’s 3-1 win at Wisla Plock. Flavio Paixao converted a penalty in the 6th minute. Bartosz Kopacz scored in the 81st with Joseph Ceesay adding a third goal five minutes into stoppage time. Saief saw yellow in the 50th.

Did Not Play: Zack Steffen (Manchester City 1 – Chelsea 2), Owen Otasowie (Wolverhampton 2 – Brighton 1), Sebastien Soto (Norwich City 2 – Barnsley 2), Matthew Olosunde (Rotherham United 1 – Cardiff City 0), Tyler Adams (RB Leipzig 2 – Borussia Dortmund 3), Konrad de la Fuente (Barcelona 0 – Atletico Madrid 0), Yunus Musah (Valencia 3 – Real Valladolid 0), Ulysses Llanez (Heerenveen 0 – Utrecht 0), Ethan Horvath (Club Brugge 0 – KRC Genk 3), Tyler Boyd (Sivasspor 0 – Basaksehir 0), Nicholas Gioacchini (Caen 0 – Toulouse 3), Johnny Cardoso (Internacional 4 – Juventude 1)

