Monday’s soccer news starts with the situation in Serie A. Inter Milan took the title over the weekend with three games left in the season. Inter has 85 points from 35 games played. Atalanta is in 2nd-place, tied on points with AC Milan. Napoli is holding onto the final Champions League spot in 4th with 70 points. That brings us to Juventus, currently in 5th with 69 points following a 3-0 home loss to Milan.

In this strange season, finishing out of the Champions League places would only underline the issues with Juventus. Part of The Super League plan, they’re also one of the three remaining teams continuing to push against UEFA. That could end up with the kind of sanctions that would only increase the problems Juventus faces. That includes what to do about their coach, Andrea Pirlo. Already the target of fan angst in his first season in charge, he made his position clear following the loss to Milan.

“Step aside? No,” Pirlo said in a widely reported interview with Sky Sport Italia. “I have undertaken this job with a lot of enthusiasm, there are difficulties but my work goes on and I am available. I think I can do better and be able to get out of it, together with the team. We have to look forward, I will continue to do my job as long as I am allowed.”

Pirlo has a point, though it speaks against the willingness of most elite clubs to change coaches based on limited results. Even getting a full season is somewhat of a success when the team is underperforming. Whether or not this version of Juventus belonged in their normal position at the top of the Serie A table is its own issue. Somewhat fortunately, the Milan clubs didn’t compound matters by outperforming Juventus in the Champions League. Juventus, Lazio, and Atalanta all exited in the round of 16, ending Serie A’s involvement in the tournament. Inter Milan finished last in group B with AC Milan not qualifying.

Assuming Pirlo gets the chance to salvage this season by finishing in a Champions League spot, that might be enough of a proof of concept. A full offseason under Pirlo and Juventus should change for the better. It’s clear he knows what he wants to see from the club. Still, there are only so many times any coach gets to talk about commitment and training well in the pregame and then having to explain disappointment. There’s no expectation management at a club like Juventus, built to dominate a competition that they’ve already lost with games left to play.

