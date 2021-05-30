Two goals for Reyna in DFB Pokal

The roundup of the USMNT players abroad starts in the DFB Pokal semifinals. Gio Reyna scored twice in Borussia Dortmund’s 5-0 home shutout of Holstein Kiel. Reyna opened the scoring in the 16th and doubled the lead in the 22nd minute. Marco Reus made it 3-0 in the 26th with Thorgan Hazard adding a goal in the 32nd. Jude Bellingham finished off the scoring in the 41st. Dortmund goalkeeper Marwin Hitz made four saves to keep the clean sheet.

“In recent weeks we have played very well and defended smartly,” Borussia Dortmund coach Edin Terzic said. “Today we were able to take a 5-0 lead. Of course there wasn’t the same intensity in the second half. Of course we now want to get everything we can from the final. We are very happy to be going to Berlin.”

Josh Sargent’s Werder Bremen lost 2-1 at home to RB Leipzig in the other semifinal. All the goals came in extra time with Hwang Hee-Chan scoring for Leipzig in the 93rd. Leonardo Bittencourt equalized in the 105th with Emil Forsberg scoring Leipzig’s winner in the 120th minute. Tyler Adams was on the bench for Leipzig.

“I was only on the pitch for five minutes, which was enough for me to score,” Forsberg said. “It was a really nice goal, that’s exactly how we want to play and get behind the opponent’s backline. We really wanted to reach the final and we’ve achieved that. We’re very happy and proud of that.”

Antonee Robinson was the only USMNT player on the field for Fulham’s 2-0 loss to Chelsea in the Premier League. Christian Pulisic and Tim Ream were both in their squads with the goals coming from Kai Havertz in the 10th and 49th minutes.

Duane Holmes subbed out in the 58th minute of Huddersfield Town’s 1-1 home draw with Coventry City in the Championship. Falling behind in the 69th, Daniel Ward equalized for Huddersfield in the 79th minute. Daryl Dike’s Barnsley lost 2-0 at PNE to goals in the 38th and 49th minutes. Dike saw yellow in the 72nd minute. Cameron Carter-Vickers’s Bournemouth lost 1-0 at Wycombe to a 4th minute goal.

Lynden Gooch’s Sunderland won 3-1 at Plymouth Argyle. Ross Stewart scored for Sunderland in the 21st. Plymouth equalized in the 63rd and went a man down a minute later. Christopher Maguire converted an 84th minute penalty for Sunderland with Denver Hume finishing off the goals two minutes into stoppage time.

Weston McKennie subbed out in the 84th minute of Juventus’s 2-0 win at Udinese in Serie A. Cristiano Ronaldo converted an 83rd minute penalty, scoring again in the 89th. In Serie B, Andrija Novakovich’s Frosinone beat Pisa 3-1 at home. Piotr Parzyszek opened the scoring for Frosinone in the 22nd minute with Pisa equalizing in the 24th. Marco Capuano put Frosinine up for good in the 76th with Raffaele Maiello converting a stoppage time penalty.

Sergino Dest subbed out in the 75th minute of Barcelona’s 3-2 win at Valencia. Gabriel put Valencia up in the 50th minute. Lionel Messi pulled a goal back for Barca in the 57th with Antione Griezmann scoring in the 63rd. Messi put Barcelona up for good in the 69th minute. A league down, Shaq Moore subbed on in the 65th minute of Tenerife’s 1-0 loss at Girona to a 33rd minute goal.

Mark McKenzie subbed on in the 90th minute of KRC Genk’s 3-2 win at Antwerp. Theo Bongonda scored for Genk in the 20th. Antwerp equalized in the 57th and went ahead in the 61st. Paul Onuachu leveled the score for Genk in the 73rd minute. Matt Miazga’s Anderlecht drew 2-2 at Club Brugge. Noa Lang put Club Brugge up in the 49th. Lukas Nmecha equalized for Anderlecht in the 64th with Jacob Larsen scoring in the 86th. Bas Dost equalized for Club Brugge in the 89th minute.

Reggie Cannon’s Boavista drew 3-3 at Santa Clara in Portugal. Alberth Elis put Boavista up in the 17th. Santa Clara equalized in the 45th and went ahead in the 50th minute. Boavista’s Nuno Santos saw red in the 66th with an own-goal leveled the score in the 69th. Elis scored again in the 75th. Santa Clara equalized four minutes into stoppage time.

Luca De la Torre subbed out in the 90th minute of Heracles’s 4-0 home win over VVV Venlo in the Eredivisie. Sinan Bakis opened the scoring in the 35th with Rai Vloet doubling the lead in the 44th. Bakis scored again in the 55th and finished off his hat-trick from the penalty spot in the 83rd minute. Romain Gall subbed out at halftime of Orebro’s 3-0 home loss to Norrkoping in the Allsvenskan. Norrkoping scored in first-half stoppage time, the 63rd, and the 65th minutes.

Jordan Siebatcheu subbed out in the 66th minute of Young Boys’ 2-1 loss at Servette in Switzerland. Down from goals in the 76th and 82nd, Nicolas Ngamaleu scored for Young Boys in the 90th minute. Mix Diskerud subbed out in the 86th minute of Denzilspor’s 1-0 home loss to Rizespor in the Super Lig. The goal came in the 72nd minute.

Kenny Saief subbed out in the 67th minute of Lechia Gdansk’s 3-1 win at Wisla Plock in the Ekstraklasa. Flavio Paizao put Lechia Gdansk up from the penalty spot in the 6th minute with Wisla Plock equalizing in the 74th. Bartosz Kopacz scored for Lechia Gdansk in the 81st with Joseph Ceesay adding a goal five minutes into stoppage time. Saief saw yellow in the 50th minute. Aron Johannsson subbed out in the 65th minute of Lech Poznan’s 2-1 home loss to Stal. Tymoteusz Puchacz scored for Lech Poznan in the 80th. An own-goal leveled the score in the 89th with Stal scoring again six minutes into stoppage time.

Did Not Play: Zack Steffen (Manchester City 2 – Crystal Palace 0), Matthew Olosunde (Rotherham United 1 – Blackburn 1), Geoff Cameron (QPR 2 – Stoke City 0), Sebastian Soto (Norwich City 4 – Reading 1), Timothy Weah (Lille 2 – Nice 0), Nocholas Gioacchini (Caen 0 – Auxerre 0), Bryan Reynolds (Roma 0 – Sampdoria 2), Yunus Musah (Valencia 2 – Barcelona 3), Konrad de la Fuente (Barcelona 3 – Valencia 2), Ulysses Llanez (Heerenveen 2 – PSV 2), Ethan Horvath (Club Brugge 2 – Anderlecht 2), DeAndre Yedlin (Galatasaray 2 – Genclerbirligi 0), Jonathan Amon (Nordsjaelland 0 – Midtjylland 3), Eric Lichaj (Fatih Karagumruk 1 – Konyaspor 5), Johnny Cardoso (Internacional 0 – Juventude 1)