Weston McKennie lifts another trophy with Juventus

Thursday’s soccer news starts with the Coppa Italia final. Weston McKennie’s Juventus beat Atalanta 2-1 at Mapei Stadium in Reggio Emilia to take the trophy. Dejan Kulusevski scored for Juve in the 31st with McKennie assisting. Atalanta equalized in the 41st. Federico Chiesa put Juventus up for good in the 73rd with Atalanta going down a man in the 88th. Juventus won the Supercoppa Italiana in January. Their season ends on Sunday at Bologna.

“Today was a great emotion,” Juventus goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon said “To finish like this makes me proud and I was delighted to share with my teammates many adventures up to this final. The fans today were the icing on the cake. They, the Juventus people, the managers, the President and my teammates will always be a part of my life. I think I have given so much love, professionalism, pride and courage every time I took to the field with this shirt and I am proud of this.”

Lynden Gooch’s Sunderland lost 2-0 at Lincoln City in the first-leg of their League One playoff semifinal series. Lincoln City scored in the 51st and 77th minutes.

“Obviously disappointed to be 2-0 down going into the second-leg,” Sunderland manager Lee Johnson said. “I truly believe we can still do it. We need to have a big big night on Saturday.”

Reggie Cannon’s Boavista won 2-1 at Gil Vicente in the Primeira Liga. Down a goal from a 36th minute penalty, Boavista’s Yusupha Njie equalized from the penalty spot in the 56th. Playing a man down from the 80th with a red card to Jeriel De Santis, Njie converted a second penalty in the 88th. Gil Vicente also finished with 10 men after a stoppage time red card. Boavista finished the season in 13th-place. Shaq Moore subbed on at halftime of Tenerife’s 1-0 home loss to Mallorca in Serie B. Mallorca scored in the 43rd minute.

Owen Otasowie wasn’t in the squad for Wolverhampton’s 1-0 loss at Everton in the Premier League. The goal came in the 48th minute. Jonathan Amon wasn’t in the squad for Nordsjaelland’s 2-1 home win over Randers. Tochi Chukwani put Nordsjaelland up in the opening minute with Randers equalizing in the 13th. Magnus Andersen scored for Nordsjaelland in the 16th, playing down a man from a 53rd minute red card to Maxwell Woledzi.

RB Leipzig announced that Tyler Adams is out for the remainder of the season with “back problems.” SI’s Avi Creditor previews the finale of the 2020-21 Premier League season. The Athetic’s Sam Lee explains how Manchester City shuts down counters. Sportico’s Eben Novy-Williams and Scott Soshnick report on the Houston Dynamo’s new investor/operator. The Guardian’s Tom Bogert ranks MLS according to watchability and the Sounders aren’t at the top of that particular table. Soccer America’s Paul Kennedy on another season where young players are getting opportunities in MLS.

Photo by Jonathan Moscrop – CSM via ZUMA Wire – ISIPhotos.com