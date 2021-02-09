Americans in Serie A this season

By Jason Davis – WASHINGTON, DC (Aug 18, 2021) US Soccer Players – The contingent of American players in Europe’s most prestigious soccer leagues practically grows by the day. The summer of 2021 has already been a monumental one for American players landing in the continent’s top five leagues, and the transfer window still has more than a week to go. No one will be surprised if there’s another name or two added to the list by the time September begins.

August is a purgatory of sorts for many European clubs. Although the campaign typically begins in the second or third week of the month, teams are still in the process of acquiring new players. Or, in some cases, integrating recent signees. That makes knowing the final form of a team difficult to pin down.

With so many young American players set to take the stage in places like England, Germany, Spain, and Italy, we’re ready to set expectations. Until the transfer window closes, however, patience is in order.

The last of those countries, Italy, has never been big on American players. While Americans blazed trails in the top divisions of Germany and England a decade ago, Serie A clubs mostly stayed away. It was a short list of exceptions until last year.

Weston McKennie’s excellent season at Juventus set the stage for Italian clubs to jump on the bandwagon already populated by German teams. Young American players, suddenly in high esteem because of the showings by McKennie and others, come at reasonable prices.

In a mid-Covid world, that bang-for-the-buck is an important selling point. The resume McKennie put together at Schalke 04 earned him a big-money move to the Old Lady in Turn, but the new Americans coming out of MLS academies wouldn’t cost nearly as much.

Three different MLS clubs are sending players to newly-promoted Venezia FC, a club with American backers that is slowly building a presence in the Italian game. FC Dallas Tanner Tessman and Sporting Kansas City midfielder Gianluca Busio are officially under contract in Veneto, while Philadelphia Union midfielder Jack de Vries is on the verge of a loan deal. Those three will add to the pair of McKennie and fullback Bryan Reynolds, who made a move to Roma in the January transfer window.

McKennie’s surprise summer move to Italy in 2020 appeared at the time to be part desperation on behalf of cash-strapped Schalke and part opportunism on the part of Juventus. Even Juve was hit hard by the revenue reductions caused by the pandemic. McKennie provided the club with an active, press-adept midfielder for a lower cost than it might pay for a more established name.

He rewarded his new club. McKennie’s game improved in several areas, including on the attacking end of the field. Late-arriving runs into the box became a McKennie specialty. It helped him to score six goals across all competitions.

McKennie will need to prove to a new coach that he can replicate last season’s success. Juventus fired club legend Andrea Pirlo, the man who advocated for McKennie’s signing and who gave the American so much responsibility in his modern pressing system. Massimilano Allegri is now back in charge, tasked with returning the Bianconeri to the top.

Information on how Allegri intends to use McKennie is thin. In Juve’s final preseason warmup against Atalanta, a 3-1 Juventus win, Allegri played a system similar to the one Pirlo used last season. That’s potentially a positive for McKennie, though the American only played a bit part in a friendly with extremely liberal substitutions. Juventus opens the new season away to Udinese on Sunday. That match will give us our first indication of how Allegri will deploy McKennie this season.

Down the road in Rome, where all roads lead, Reynolds is getting ready for this first full season with Roma. Like McKennie, Reynolds will also have a new coach to impress. In his case, that’s Jose Mourinho.

Every report out of Italy indicates that the club is high on their January purchase and will give him a chance to earn minutes as an understudy to starting right back Rick Karsdorp. With the usual caveats that nothing about the transfer rumor mill is trustworthy, the word that Roma turned down loan offers (including one from Venezia) back up the notion that Reynolds has a bright future in the Italian capital.

Reynolds made a preseason appearance off the bench against Morocco’s Raja Casablanca on Saturday. Roma begins the Serie A season and a quest to get back into the Champions League at home against Fiorentina on Sunday.

McKennie’s Juventus and Reynolds’s AS Roma are ritzier soccer addresses, but no one beats Venezia FC for the sheer volume of Americans. Venice, it’s worth noting, is no slouch of a city.

Almost everything about Venezia’s Serie A prospects is a mystery on the eve of the new season. The club’s ascension to the top division for the first time in two decades follows three bankruptcies and reorganizations. It’s enough of a feel-good story that even relegation back to Serie B at the end of the season won’t dull the joy in Venice.

Even with that context, Tessman, Busio, and de Vries will benefit from their experience in one of the most celebrated tactical leagues in the world. Whatever Venezia’s ultimate fortunes, the trio of midfielders have a chance to earn playing time at a high level and push their club and international careers forward in the process.

With Busio’s arrival in the squad still in process following the completion of his transfer and de Vries’s loan a matter of paperwork, only Tessman has played for the new kids on the Serie A block. He made his debut in an Italian cup match against Frosinone of Serie B on Sunday. Tessman played the final eight minutes of regulation and 30 minutes of extra time before missing his penalty in the resulting shootout. Venezia advanced 8-7. America’s new favorite Italian club, an Italian version of “Fulhamerica” we might call “Veneziamerica,” opens the season with a very difficult game away to Napoli on Sunday.

Italy has never been this intriguing for American soccer fans. Starting Sunday, a new era of American presence in Europe’s most famous topflights begins in earnest.

Jason Davis is the founder of MatchFitUSA.com and the host of The United States of Soccer on SiriusXM. Contact him: matchfitusa@gmail.com. Follow him on Twitter.

Photo by USSoccerPlayers.com