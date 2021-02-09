Barcelona and the future of La Liga

Friday’s soccer news starts with, what else? Lionel Messi’s potential exit from Barcelona is sucking up all the attention for the most obvious of reasons. He’s Lionel Messi, but Barcelona may be on its way to no longer being the same Barcelona. It might turn out that some of the clubs pushing for the cliche that is The Super League could be looking at a different future than the one pundits and fans have plotted for them, the eventual return to business as usual. Maybe, and there’s a lot of weight on that maybe in all directions, the game really is changing.

After multiple reports that Barcelona and Messi had agreed to an extension, that deal seems to be off. Barcelona made that clear in a statement on the club’s official site.

“Despite FC Barcelona and Lionel Messi having reached an agreement and the clear intention of both parties to sign a new contract today, this cannot happen because of Spanish LaLiga regulations on player registration. As a result of this situation, Messi shall not be staying on at FC Barcelona. Both parties deeply regret that the wishes of the player and the club will ultimately not be fulfilled.”

Plenty of people have gone right ahead and seen that as a plea to La Liga authorities to change the rules. Attempts at reasonable financial controls may not make as much sense if it costs the league its trademark player, especially when it means he’ll take his spotlight to another league. Still, Barcelona’s financial situation is the problem.

As Barcelona president Joan Laporta stressed in a Friday press conference, “I want to explain that we have received a terrible inheritance from the previous board which means that salaries at the club represent 110% of income. There is no room to maneuver and the La Liga fair play financial rules mark the limits.” He went on to make his club’s position clear, saying, “The La Liga rules could be more flexible but that is no excuse because we were aware of them.”

Barcelona’s situation was well established during the course of the 2020-21 season and before the announcement of The Super League project. As tends to be the case with what happens in soccer, Barcelona became an outlier. Real Madrid stressing their own issues with La Liga’s financial regulations at most made it a La Liga problem. Even when high spending clubs in other leagues talked openly about the financial future of the sport, it got lumped in with the blow back from The Super League’s quick collapse.

That carried the day, overtaking any broader discussion. Still, what if the biggest spenders are pointing to something that will eventually impact clubs across Europe? What if the basic finances of the game are changing?

Moving to Europa League and Europa Conference qualifying, Mix Diskerud’s Omonia shutout Flora 1-0 at home in the opening leg of their Europa League third qualifying round series. Marinos Tzionis scored in the 12th minute. In Europa Conference League third round qualifying, Christian Ramirez opened the scoring in Aberdeen’s 3-2 win at Breidablik in Reykjavik. Ramierz put Aberdeen up in the 3rd minute with Lewis Ferguson doubling the lead in the 11th. Breidablik pulled a goal back in the 16th and equalized from the penalty spot in the 43rd. It was Ramirez again for Aberdeen, scoring their winner in the 49th minute.

“Christian is an intelligent player and if you show him things on video then he grasps what’s needed of him very quickly, even if we don’t always have time to work on it on the training pitch because of the schedule at the minute,” Aberdeen manager Stephen Glass said. “The delivery from Calvin was excellent and it was a great finish from Christian. We can do work to set them up with ideas, but it’s up to the players to execute it and they did that really well tonight.”

Also in the soccer news, Sporting Kansas City transferred USMNT player Gianluca Busio to Serie A club Venezia. “This is a very proud moment for me and my family,” Busio said in a press statement. “I’d like to thank everyone who has made it possible, especially all the people at Sporting KC who have helped me become the player and person I am today. Sporting will always have a special place in my heart and I’m grateful to have started my career at such an amazing club.”

Colorado transferred Sam Vines to Royal Antwerp in the Belgian topflight. “We are incredibly proud of Sam and the player he has developed into, both with our club and with the US Men’s National Team and wish him all the best in this next chapter of his career,” Rapids GM Padraig Smith said. “We know he will make himself, his family and Colorado proud.”

