Chelsea’s latest trophy

Thursday’s soccer news starts with another trophy for Chelsea, winning the UEFA Super Cup 6-5 on penalties over Villarreal after drawing 1-1 in regulation at Belfast’s Windsor Park. Hakim Ziyech scored for Chelsea in the 27th with Gerard Moreno equalizing for Villarreal in the 73rd. Christian Pulisic subbed on in the 43rd minute and converted Chelsea’s penalty in the sixth round of the shootout. Chelsea won the game in the next round.

“It was tough, 120 minutes after more or less nothing,” Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel said. “We were very strong in the first 30, 35 minutes, but then we lost some easy balls after our goal. Second half we were too passive, too many ball losses, and they deservedly equalized. From then until the end we were very strong again. We invested more until the 120th minute and we deserved to win.”

NYCFC drew 1-1 with UNAM Pumas in the Leagues Cup, losing 3-2 on penalties in a game delayed by a storm until 11pm ET. NYCFC took the lead in the 61st minute through a Valentin Castellanos goal with Rogerio equalizing for Pumas in the 71st. Castellanos and USMNT player James Sands converted for NYCFC in the penalty stage.

In the Concacaf Champions League, Monterrey took the opening leg in its series with Cruz Azul 1-0 at home. Maximiliano Meza scored in the 9th minute. The series concludes at Estadio Azteca on September 16.

Ethan Horvath’s Nottingham Forest knocked out Bradford City 2-1 at home in the opening round of the League Cup. Joao Carvalho scored for Forest in the 39th and 41st minutes. Bradford City pulled a goal back in the 54th. Horvath made eight saves in his first competitive game for Forest.

Atlanta United announced the hiring of Seattle assistant Gonzalo Pineda as the club’s new head coach. “Gonzalo has a great tactical mind and is someone I’ve always respected as a competitor with the Mexican National Team,” United technical director Carlos Bocanegra said in the press statement announcing the move. “During his time at Seattle, he’s shown tactical acumen, the ability to develop young talent and the understanding of what it takes to win in this league. He has a thorough knowledge of MLS and the league’s player pool, including our team. We’re confident he can make a smooth transition to our club.”

Sportico’s Scott Soshnick and Eben Novy-Williams explain the interest in MLS expanding to Las Vegas. The Boston Globe’s Franl Dell’Apa with Bruce Arena’s work at New England. The Washington Post’s Steven Goff profiles RB Leipzig coach Jesse Marsch. FiveThirtyEight’s Terrence Doyle asks about a healthy Liverpool this season.

#USMNT climbs to No. 10 in FIFA rankings, one spot behind Mexico despite beating them in two finals this summer. The ranking has big implications when it comes to GBE qualification for Americans to play in England. Now just need 30% of USMNT minutes to auto qualify. https://t.co/ommBUkwcNS — Paul Tenorio (@PaulTenorio) August 12, 2021

Photo by Niall Carson – PA Wire via ZUMA Press – ISIPhotos.com