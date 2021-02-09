Colorado wins, San Jose and Minnesota draw

Wednesday’s soccer news starts with the beginning of MLS week 20. Colorado picked up three points on the road with a 2-1 win at the LA Galaxy. The Rapids’ Jonathan Lewis converted a 13th minute penalty with LA equalizing in the 34th through Rayan Raveloson. Andre Shinyashiki scored Colorado’s winner in the 73rd minute.

“Honestly, we’re just trying to do our thing and to be efficient in how we play and limit teams’ opportunities and create chances,” Rapids coach Robin Fraser said. “In terms of it being a statement to the rest of the league, I don’t even know if that’s worthwhile commenting on because there are a lot of teams who are good teams, there’s a lot of season left and we just have to keep playing well and doing our thing.”

San Jose and Minnesota drew 1-1 at PayPal Park. An own-goal put the Earthquakes up in the 12th, playing a man down from the 21st with a red card to Nathan Cardoso. Will Trapp equalized for United in the 22nd minute. The game was Chris Wondoloski’s 400th in MLS.

“The players were great interpreters and we corrected things during halftime,” San Jose coach Matias Almeyda said. “Defensively, the players executed perfectly. We had our chances to score from counterattacks.”

Gio Reyna subbed out in the 78th minute of Borussia Dortmund’s 3-1 loss to Bayern Munich in the DFL Supercup at Signal Iduna Park. Down 2-0 from goals in the 41st and 49th minutes, Marco Reus scored for Dortmund in the 64th. Bayern added a goal in the 74th minute.

Bayern is a classy team, of course,” Reus said. “They also possess a certain quality that you can’t defend for 90 minutes. But we were responsible for the goals we conceded. Nevertheless, we didn’t have the feeling that we didn’t have a chance in the game. I thought we played okay. The aggressiveness was there. You have to have that. If we don’t play aggressively and don’t make fouls, it’s of no use. We have to play with energy. That’s what we did, even if we overdid it sometimes.”

In UEFA Champions League qualifying, Brenden Aaronson’s late goal put Red Bull Salzburg up 2-1 in their playoff round series with Brondby. Down a goal from the 4th minute, Salzburg’s Karim Adeyemi equalized in the 56th. Subbing on at halftime, Aaronson scored in the 90th minute. The series concludes at Brondby on August 25.

Moving to the Championship, Tim Ream and Antonee Robinson’s Fulham won 2-1 at Millwall. Aleksandar Mitrovic scored in the 3rd minute with Fabio Carvalho making it 2-0 in the 8th. Millwall pulled a goal back in the 87th. Duane Holmes subbed on in the 70th minute of Huddersfield Town’s 1-0 home win over Preston North End. A 74th minute own-goal was the difference. Matthew Olosunde wasn’t in the squad for PNE. In League One, Lynden Gooch’s Sunderland lost 1-0 at Burton Albion to a 66th minute goal.

ESPN’s Jeff Carlisle reports on Atlanta United having to pay players for not giving days off as required by the collective bargaining agreement. The Chicago Fire announced that investor/operator Joe Mansueto is now the owner of FC Lugano in the Swiss Super League. The Telegraph’s Jason Burt with the latest on Harry Kane’s situation at Spurs.

