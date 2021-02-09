DFB Pokal win for Marsch’s RB Leipzig

Monday’s soccer news starts with the DFB Pokal and the first competitive games of the 2021-22 season for Bundesliga clubs. Tyler Adams subbed out in the 68th minute of RB Leipzig’s 4-0 win at Sandhausen, the first under new coach Jesse Marsch. Willi Orban scored in the 19th with Amadou Haidara doubling the lead in the 45th. Christopher Nkunku scored in the 60th with Dominik Szoboszlai finishing off the goals in the 81st.

“The boys were definitely ready for the game today,” Marsch said. “They delivered a really good performance. We kept a clean sheet and, after taking the lead, we continued to apply pressure and showed a good mentality. We have to carry on working on ourselves and improve the details. That’s important for our game and to help us achieve our goals. Today was only our first game, but it was a good performance!”

Julian Green scored in Furth’s 2-2 draw at Babelsberg, losing 5-4 on penalties. Branimir Hrgota converted a Furth penalty in the 22nd. Babelsberg equalized in the 37th and scored in the 70th. Green equalized for Furth in the 85th minute and converted their first round penalty. Both teams missed in the third round with Furth failing to convert in the sixth round.

Gio Reyna subbed out in the 85th minute of Borussia Dortmund’s 3-0 win at Wehen Wiesbaden. Erling Haaland scored in the 26th, converted a 31st minute penalty, and finished his hat-trick in the 51st. Dortmund goalkeeper Gregor Kobel made three saves to keep the clean sheet.

John Brooks saw yellow in the 106th minute of Wolfsburg’s 3-1 extra time win at Preussen Munster. Wolfsburg fell behind in the 74th with Josep Brekalo sending the game to extra time with a 90th minute goal. Wout Weghorst put Wolfsburg up for good in the 103rd with Ridle Baku adding a goal in extra time stoppage time.

Josh Sargent wasn’t in the squad for Werder Bremen’s 2-0 loss at Osnabruck. Andrew Wooten wasn’t in the squad for Osnabruck. The goals came from Maurice Trapp in the 44th and five minutes into stoppage time from Sven Kohler. Sargent is a transfer target. Timothy Chandler was on the bench for Eintracht’s 2-0 loss at SV Waldhof. The goals came in the 48th and 52nd with Eintracht’s Martin Hinteregger seeing red in the 62nd. Matthew Hoppe wasn’t in the squad for Schalke’s 4-1 win at Villingen. Marious Butler scored in the 17th and 50th with Rodrigo Zalazar (49th) and Yaroslav Mikhailov (79th) adding goals.

Moving to the Community Shield, Zack Steffen was in goal for Manchester City’s 1-0 loss to Leicester City at Wembley Stadium. Leicester converted an 89th minute penalty.

“What I saw today I am incredibly confident for the season,” Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola said. “I saw many good things. We didn’t play badly. I said to the guys how proud I am. But this business you must win. So we congratulate the opponent and think about next week.”

In the Championship, Duane Holmes subbed out in stoppage time for Huddersfield Town’s 1-1 draw at Derby County. Trailing from the 39th, Naby Sarr equalized for Huddersfield in the 45th minute. Holmes saw yellow in the 88th. Antonee Robinson and Tim Ream’s Fulham drew 1-1 with Middlesbrough at Craven Cottage. Harry Wilson scored for Fulham in the 29th with Boro equalizing in the 77th minute.

Ethan Horvath was on the bench for Nottingham Forest, who took a 36th minute lead through a Lyle Taylor goal at Coventry before losing 2-1. Coventry scored in the 81st and six minutes into stoppage time. Matthew Olosunde wasn’t in the squad for PNE’s 4-1 home loss to Hull City. Emil Jakobsen put Preston up in the 8th minute with Hull equalizing in the 35th. Hull added goals in the 62nd, 85th, and stoppage time.

In League 1, Lynden Gooch’s Sunderland came back to beat Wigan 2-1 at home. Trailing from the 15th minute, Aiden McGeady equalized from the penalty spot in the 17th. Ross Stewart scored in the 53rd minute.

Mark McKenzie subbed out in the 65th minute of KRC Genk’s 2-1 loss at Kortrijk in the Belgian Pro League. Trailing from the 18th minute, Paul Onuachu equalized for Genk in the 52nd and Daniel Munoz scored two minutes into stoppage time.

Konrad De La Fuente subbed out in the 89th minute of Marseille’s 3-2 win at Montpellier in Ligue 1. An own goal put Montpellier up in the 30th, doubling the lead in the 34th. Cengiz Under pulled a goal back in the 68th with Dimitri Payet scoring in the 75th and 80th minutes.

Timothy Weah subbed on in the 60th minute of Lille’s 3-3 draw at Metz. Seven Botman scored for Little in the 23rd with Metz equalizing in the 31st. Metz went ahead with goals in the 41st and 52nd, playing a man down from the 56th minute. Nanitamo Ikone scored for Lille in the 81st with an own-goal, leveling the score seven minutes into stoppage time. A league down, Nicholas Gioacchini wasn’t in the squad for Caen’s 2-1 home loss to Sochaux. Down a goal from the 62nd, Andreas Hountondji equalized for Caen in the 90th. Sochaux scored their winner a minute into stoppage time. Zeidane Inoussa saw red for Caen five minutes later.

In the Portuguese second division, Sebastian Soto subbed on in the 70th minute for Porto B in their 2-2 home draw with Trofense. Trailing from the 57th, Silvestre Valera equalized for Porto in the 75th. Down again in the 77th, Vaso Sousa equalized in the 90th minute. Christian Ramirez subbed on in the 63rd minute of Aberdeen’s 2-1 win at Livingston. Down a goal in the 35th, Teddy Jenks equalized for Aberdeen in the 47th with Jack McKenzie scoring four minutes into stoppage time. Jordan Siebatcheu subbed on in the 59th minute of Young Boys’ 1-0 loss at Sion to a 24th minute penalty.

Brenden Aaronson’s Red Bull Salzburg shutout Austria Vienna 1-0 at home on a Karim Adeyemi goal in the 72nd minute. A league down, Ulysses Llanez subbed on in the 83rd minute of St Polten’s 1-1 draw at Blau-Wies Linz. Trailing from the 52nd, Hong Yun-sang equalized for St Polten in the 57th minute. In Brazil, Johnny Cardoso subbed on in the 87th minute of Internacional’s 4-0 win at Flamengo. Yuri Alberto had a hat-trick with goals in the 19th 41st, and 70th with Taison scoring in the 55th. Internacional played a man up from the 63rd minute.

Aron Johannsson wasn’t in the squad for Lech Poznan’s 2-0 home win over Cracovia in Poland. Bartosz Salamon scored in the 47th with Jakub Kaminski adding a goal in the 54th. Kenny Saief wasn’t in the squad for Lechia Gdansk’s 1-1 draw at Slask. Trailing from the 33rd, Tomasz Makowski equalized five minutes into stoppage time.

Romain Gall wasn’t in the squad for Orebro’s 2-2 home draw with Mjallby. Nahir Besara scored for Orebro in the 8th with Mjallby equalizing in the 22nd. Orebro went a man up in the 27th with Dennis Collander scoring in the 51st. Mjallby equalized in the 84th minute. Luis Gil wasn’t in the squad for Taborsko’s 2-1 home win over Vlasim in the Czech league. Jakub Matousek scored for Taborsko in the 10th with Petr Plachy doubling the lead in the 76th. Vlasim scored in the 89th minute.

Photo by Imago via ZUMA Press – ISIPhotos.com