Goal for Pulisic in Chelsea’s season opener

The roundup of USMNT players in Europe starts with the opening weekend of the 2021-22 Premier League season. Christian Pulisic scored Chelsea’s second goal in the 3-0 win over Crystal Palace at Stamford Bridge. Marcos Alonso put Chelsea up in the 27th with Pulisic doubling the lead in the 40th minute. Trevoh Chabolah finished off the goals in the 58th with Edouard Mendy making one save to keep the clean sheet. Pulisic subbed out in the 82nd minute.

“It was extremely important to start well,” Pulisic said. “Obviously we had a tough Super Cup game the other day, so to recover well and make sure we brought the intensity against Palace was very important and we showed right from the start that we were ready to play.”

Josh Sargent subbed on in the 77th minute of Norwich City’s 3-0 home loss to Liverpool. The goals came in the 26th, 65th, and 74th minutes.

A league down, Tim Ream and Antonee Robinson’s Fulham beat Duane Homes’s Huddersfield Town 5-1 at Craven Cottage. Aleksandar Mitrovic put Fulham up in the 9th with Josh Onomah making it 2-0 in the 37th. Matty Pearson pulled a goal back for Huddersfield in the 41st but Fulham responded a minute later with a goal from Fabio Carvalho. Playing a man down from a 72nd minute red card to Harry Wilson, Ivan Cavaleiro added two more goals for Fulham in the 78th and five minutes into stoppage time. Holmes subbed out in the 67th minute.

Opening weekend in the Bundesliga saw a goal from Borussia Dortmund’s Gio Reyna in their 5-2 home win over Eintracht. Marco Reus opened the scoring for Dortmund in the 23rd with an own-goal leveling the score in the 27th. Thorgan Hazard put returned the Dortmund lead in the 32nd with Erling Haaland adding a goal in the 34th. Reyna scored in the 58th with Haaland getting his second goal of the game in the 70th minute. Jens Petter Hauge scored for Eintracht in the 86th. Reyna subbed out in the 87th minute.

John Brooks’s Wolfsburg shutout VfL Bochum 1-0 at home. Going a man up in the 4th minute, Wout Weghorst scored Wolfsburg’s goal in the 22nd. Julian Green’s Furth lost 5-1 at Stuttgart. Stuttgart scored in the 30th, 36th, 55th, 61st, and 76th. Jamie Leweling scored for Furth three minutes into stoppage time. Tyler Adams subbed out in the 64th minute of Leipzig’s 1-0 loss at Mainz. The goal came in the 13th minute.

Lynden Gooch’s Sunderland won 2-1 at MK Dons in League One. Ross Stewart scored for Sunderland in the 42nd with Elliot Embleton doubling the lead in the 52nd. MK Dons pulled a goal back in the 56th minute. Gooch saw yellow in the 73rd and missed an 84th minute penalty.

Tim Weah subbed out in the 64th minute of Lille’s 4-0 home loss to Nice. Lille fell behind in the opening minute with Nice doubling the lead in the 5th. A first-half stoppage time penalty and a 64th minute goal saw out the scoring. Konrad de la Fuente subbed on in the 90th minute for Marseille in their 2-2 home draw with Bordeaux. Cengiz Under scored for Marseille in the 34th with Dimitri Payet making it 2-0 in the 41st. Bordeaux scored in the 51st and 57th minutes. Marseille’s Leonardo Balerdi saw red in the 88th minute.

Brenden Aaronson subbed out in the 62nd minute of Red Bull Salzburg’s 1-0 win at Admira. Chukwubuike Adamu scored in the 81st minute. A league down, Ulysses Llanez subbed on in the 59th minute for St Polten in their 3-1 home loss to Horn. Trailing from a 12th minute goal, St Polten’s Deni Alar equalized three minutes into stoppage time. Horn added goals in the 52nd and 90th minutes.

Mark McKenzie subbed on in the 80th minute of KRC Genk’s 4-0 home win over Leuven. Theo Bongonda scored in the 3rd with Paul Onuachu doubling the lead in the 59th. Junya Ito made it 3-0 in the 77th with Kristian Thorstvedt finishing off the goals two minutes into stoppage time. Luca de la Torre subbed out in the 57th minute of Heracles’s 2-0 loss at PSV. The goals came in the 40th and 64th minutes.

Sergino Dest subbed out in the 71st minute of Barcelona’s 4-2 home win over Real Sociedad. Gerard Pique scored for Barca in the 19th. Martin Braithwaite added goals in first-half stoppage time and the 59th. Sociedad scored in the 82nd and 85th with Sergi Roberto adding a fourth Barcelona goal in stoppage time. Tanner Tessman subbed on in the 82nd minute of Venezia’s 1-1, 8-7 on penalties Coppa Italia first round win over Frosinone. The goals came in extra time at Venezia with Frosinone’s Mirko Gori scoring in the 93rd and Francesco Di Mariano equalizing from the penalty spot in the 101st minute. Tessman failed to convert in the fourth round of the shootout.

Sebastian Soto subbed on in the 80th minute of Porto B’s 2-0 loss at Casa Pia in LigaPro. The goals came in the 47th and 73rd minutes. Christian Ramirez subbed on in the 60th minute of Aberdeen’s 2-1 loss to Raith Rovers in the League Cup. Jay Emmanuel-Thomas scored for Aberdeen in the 13th with Raith Rovers scoring in the 48th and 71st minutes.

Did Not Play: Owen Otasowie (Wolverhampton 0 – Leicester City 1), Erik Palmer-Brown and Zack Steffen (Manchester City 0 – Spurs 1), Cameron Carter-Vickers (Spurs 1 – Manchester City 0), Matthew Olosunde (PNE 1 – Reading 2), Ethan Horvath (Nottingham Forest 1 – Bournemouth 2), Chris Richards (Bayern Munich 1 – Gladbach 1), Timothy Chandler (Eintracht 2 – Borussia Dortmund 5), Matthew Hoppe (Schalke 1 – Erzgebirge Aue 1), Andrew Wooten (Osnabruck 0 – Wehen Wiesbaden 1), Yunus Musah (Valencia 1 – Getafe 0), Shaq Moore (Tenerife 2 – Fuenlabrada 1), Gianluca Busio (Venezia 1 – Frosinone 1, 8-7 pens), Andrija Novakovich (Frosinone 1 – Venezia 1, 7-8 pens), Richie Ledezma (PSV 2 – Heracles 0), Sam Vines (Antwerp 1 – Sporting Charleroi 1), Jordan Siebatcheu (Young Boys 4 – Littau 1), Jonathan Amon (Nordsjaelland 1 – Brondby 0), Aron Johannsson (Lech Poznan 3 – Nieciecza 1), Kenny Saief (Lechia Gdansk 3 – Cracovia 0), Luis Gill (Taborsko 1 – Vyskov 0), Johnny Cardoso (Internacional 4 – Fluminense 2)

Photo by Paul Terry – PA Wire via ZUMA Press – ISIPhotos.com