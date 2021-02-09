Juventus with a point

Tuesday’s soccer news starts with a tough home debut for this version of Juventus. Once again under former coach Massimiliano Allegri, Juventus started the 2021-22 season with a 2-2 draw at Udinese on August 22. Cristiano Ronaldo subbed on in the 59th minute, pushing the team forward and picking up a stoppage time yellow card for too much celebration of what turned out to be a disallowed goal. An almost super-sub performance ended up as his last in a Juventus shirt, leaving the club last week for Manchester United.

With Weston McKennie also linked with a move to the Premier League, Juventus made some interesting tactical choices in a 1-0 home loss to Empoli. Allegri subbed McKennie off at halftime after playing him higher up the field than normal. Or at least what was normal under Andrea Pirlo last season.

Even before Ronaldo’s exit, the shape of the squad was changing. Stacked with options at attacking midfield, the technical staff now seems to be trying to find a way to get their best players on the field together. That doesn’t necessarily work positionally, something Empoli took advantage of on Sunday.

The numbers may flatter Juventus, leading on shots, shots on goal, possession, and passing, but Empoli did enough. That’s what should resonate as Juventus likely continues to make moves during the September international window.

“Things are difficult now but we’ll improve,” Allegri said following the Empoli loss. “After the international break, we’ll have a good month with the Champions League and some big matches against direct rivals that we’ll need to prepare for properly. We have some talented young players but they obviously lack the experience needed to deal with certain moments within games. Today they tried a bit too hard and ended up burning themselves out.”

Juventus already finds itself trying to avoid an expectation management crisis. It’s not a Serie A problem. There wasn’t a dramatic restocking of talent at any of the top Italian teams. Inter Milan, in particular, defends its scudetto with a noticeably weaker squad. Instead, European soccer is in a moment where a handful of clubs are stockpiling top talent in a moment of insufficient financial controls.

Kylian Mbappe not moving to Real Madrid is a problem for Juventus and the rest of the would-be Champions League contenders. So is Ronaldo joining Manchester United instead of Manchester City. It’s not so much a chess match right now as it is fantasy soccer. That change in scope is already the story of the 2021-22 seasons across the top levels of European club soccer.

🗣 “We’ve been waiting for this moment…as soon as that calendar was released, these dates were circled.” A moment that’s been years in the making. Veterans @KellynAcosta and @thewalkerzim discuss the foundation laid by the #USMNT as it enters #WCQ this week.#OnlyForward 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/BWuFk0Q4An — U.S. Soccer MNT (@USMNT) August 31, 2021

Photo by Torino/LPS via ZUMA Press Wire – ISIPhotos.com