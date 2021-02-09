MLS gets an All-Star win, Red Bull Salzburg advances

Thursday’s soccer news starts with the MLS All-Stars beating the Liga MX All-Stars on penalties. In the first version of the league vs league format, the teams drew 1-1 in regulation before MLS took the game 3-2 on penalties at Banc of California Stadium. Jonathan Rodriguez scored for Liga MX in the 20th minute. MLS equalized from a 53rd minute Jesus Murillo goal. Following the end of regulation, the game immediately went to penalties. MLS goalkeeper Matt Turner made two saves with one Liga MX miss. After two MLS players failed to convert, Ricardo Pepi scored the deciding penalty in the 5th round. Turner won the MVP award.

“You saw the competition was really spirited and high intensity,” Turner said. “The fans were into it. It should be the norm, but it’s not my call. I had a ton of fun this week. People really wanted to win, and we don’t always get that in All-Star games here.”

As expected at an All-Star Game, both coaches used plenty of substitutions, each playing all three of their goalkeepers and subbing out every field player. MLS had a 3-2 edge on shots on goal while Liga MX took 52% of the possession. The referee temporarily paused the game in the 10th minute due to discriminatory chanting.

Moving to UEFA Champions League qualifying, Brenden Aaronson scored in Red Bull Salzburg’s 2-1 win at Brondby, taking the series 4-2 on aggregate. Benjamin Sesko put Red Bull up in the 4th and Aaronson made it 2-0 in the 10th minute. Brondby scored in the 62nd.

We did well in the first match, and now we are doing even better!,” Aaronson said. “The balance between attack and defence was good, and that was important as they wanted to hit us on the break. I really enjoyed playing in this intense atmosphere. That gave us additional motivation.”

In the DFB Pokal, Chris Richards subbed on at halftime for Bayern Munich in a 12-0 win at Bremer. Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting scored four of the Bayern goals (8th, 28th, 35th, 82nd), assisting on three others, while Jamal Musiala added two (16th and 48th). Bremer gave up an own-goal in the 27th, playing a man down from the 76th minute.

“It was a huge experience,” Bremer coach Benjamin Eta said. “I was aware that it would be a different level. But just playing here and in the first few minutes we had a few good moments. The crowd was mega and we will take that feeling with us. Even when it was already 7-0, we tried to play football and managed to do so to some extent. When Bayern go full throttle, the goals we concede are inevitable. We wanted to keep going, but at some point we couldn’t anymore.”

