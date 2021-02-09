MLS Week 16: Pressure in the Eastern Conference, another loss for Seattle

Week 16 of the 2021 MLS season started at Yankee Stadium on Friday night with NYCFC beating Columbus 4-1. Valentin Castellanos put New York up in the 14th with Thiago Andrade doubling the lead in the 35th. Keaton Parks made it 3-0 in the 51st with Santiago Rodriguez adding a fourth goal in the 71st minute. Pedro Santos scored for the Crew seven minutes into stoppage time

Orlando City fell behind in the opening minute to a Josef Martinez goal but came back to beat Atlanta 3-2 at home. Kyle Smith equalized in the 43rd with United going ahead again in the 66th when Marcelino Moreno scored. Silvester van der Water equalized for City in the 79th with Nani scoring their winner in the 87th minute.

“We knew we would get a little bit open, that there would be transitions,” Atlanta coach Rob Valentino said. “But I don’t think I have in me to sit back and not try and take it and go and get a win. I just have a lot of disappointment right now. I’m disappointed we lost the game. Takeaways are difficult to find right now.”

The LA Galaxy picked up a 4-1 home win over Portland. Rayan Raveloson put the Galaxy up in the 27th with Jeremy Ebobisse equalizing for the Timbers two minutes later. Victor Vasquez put LA up for good in the 34th with Sacha Kljestan converting a 53rd minute penalty. Samuel Grandsir finished off the goals in the 56th minute.

Saturday’s schedule opened with San Jose shutting out Seattle 1-0 at CenturyLink Field. Cristian Espinoza scored a minute into stoppage time for the game’s only goal with JT Marcinkowski making three saves to keep the clean sheet.

New England picked up three points on the road, beating the Red Bulls 3-2. Wikelman Carmona scored for New York in the 8th minute with Gustavo Bou equalizing in the 60th. The Revs fell behind again to a 63rd minute Fabio Gomes goal. Brandon Bye equalized in the 84th with Adam Buksa scoring New England’s winner a minute into stoppage time.

“The fair result was us winning the game,” New England coach Bruce Arena said. “That was a fair result, in my opinion. Our guys earned it. The had to grind this thing out and compete, and they did it.”

FC Cincinnati and DC United drew 0-0 at TQL Stadium. DC finished two men down with red cards to Moses Nyeman in the 52nd and Joseph Mora two minutes into stoppage time. Both teams finished with three shots on goal, but it was Cincinnati holding 69% of the possession.

Inter Miami beat Montreal 2-1 at home. Club de Foot took the lead in their return to Fort Lauderdale from a 20th minute Joaquin Torres goal. Gonzalo Higuain equalized from the penalty spot in the 49th and scored again in the 69th minute.

Houston and Real Salt Lake drew 0-0 at BBVA Stadium. Justen Glad saw red for RSL in the 87th minute. Both teams put four shots on goal.

“It was a well-fought game I think by both teams,” Houston coach Tab Ramos said. “Obviously, we feel like we had the better of it and the better chances. I thought in general the team, in particular in the second half, we had some really good moments. Unfortunately, we couldn’t shake off getting another tie.”

FC Dallas won 2-1 at Sporting Kansas City. Paxton Pomykal put Dallas up in the 3rd with Jesus Ferreira scoring in the 51st. Johnny Russell pulled a goal back in the 85th minute.

Colorado won 1-0 at Austin. Andre Shinyashiki scored in the 29th minute with William Yarbrough making two saves to keep the clean sheet.

Vancouver and Minnesota drew 2-2 at BC Place. Cristian Dajome put the Whitecaps up in the 36th with Ethan Finlay equalizing in the 45th. Robin Lod gave United the lead with a 75th minute goal, but it was Dajoume again for Vancouver converting a penalty four minutes into stoppage time.

On Sunday, Philadelphia and Chicago drew 1-1 at PPL Park. Przemyslaw Frankowski scored for the Fire in the 10th minute. With the Union playing a man up following a 34th minute red card to Wyatt Omsberg, Kai Wagner equalized in the 36th. The Union put five shots on goal to Chicago’s two.

Week 16 ended at BMO Field with Toronto FC drawing 1-1 with Nashville. Omar Gonzalez scored for Toronto in the 19th minute with Robert Castellanos equalizing in the 41st.

Logo courtesy of MLS