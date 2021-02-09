MLS Week 17: Draws for New England and Seattle

Thursday’s soccer news starts with another midweek MLS roundup and a point each for the teams that started the night at the top of the conference tables. New England drew 0-0 with Nashville at Gillette Stadium, putting six shots on target to Nashville’s two. The Revolution’s position at the top of the Eastern Conference wasn’t in any threat with their lead over Orlando City now at eight points.

“Technically poor performance,” New England coach Bruce Arena said. “We had to be better on the ball with our passing to create some chances, and on the night, it wasn’t good. And that’s why that game ended 0-0.”

It’s in the West where things changed. Seattle drew 1-1 at home with Dallas. Fredy Montero put the Sounders up in the 72nd but it was Dallas getting a stoppage time equalizer to split the points. We’ll need the next recap to show what that means in the Western Conference.

Sporting Kansas City beat LAFC 4-1 at Banc of California Stadium, and for the first time since the start of the season there’s a new leader in the West. Seattle is tied on points with the Sounders at 33, but with 17 games played to Seattle’s 18 and holding the total wins tiebreaker 10 to 9. Alan Pulido scored for Seattle in the 20th with Luis Martins doubling the lead and Daniel Salloi adding a third goal in the 36th. Gadi Kinda finished off the Sporting goals in the 58th minute with LAFC’s Danny Musovski scoring in the 82nd.

DC United put four goals past Columbus in a 4-2 win at Lower.com Field. Ola Kamara scored for DC in the 19th with Yordy Reyna doubling the lead in the 40th. Kamara converted a first-half stoppage time penalty to make it 3-0 United. The Crew’s Kevin Molino scored in the 65th and Lucas Zelarayan pulled them within a goal in the 71st. Reyna put the game out of reach, scoring again in the 74th minute.

Montreal and Atlanta split the points at Stade Saputo with Club de Foot finishing two men down. Montreal’s goals came from Maston Toye in the 63rd and Rudy Camacho in the 63rd with Atlanta pulling a goal back through Josef Martinez in the 65th. Rudy Camacho saw red for Montreal in the 73rd with Atlanta’s Marcelino Moreno converting a 76th minute penalty. Martinez and Montreal’s Victor Wanyama both saw red in the 82nd minute.

We talked before the game, not about this particular situation (losing Martinez to a red card), but in general we talked about when we face adversity what do we look like?,” Atlanta interim coach Rob Valentino said. “What does it mean to you? What’s your motivation to push forward. It’s really disappointing that we won’t have him, potentially, but I think as a group we have to be together. There are no excuses. He goes out, the next person has to step up whoever that might be. That’s the beauty of team sports.”

Philadelphia shutout Toronto FC 3-0 at home. Jakob Glesnes scored in the 12th with Daniel Gazdag converting a penalty in the 33rd. Sergio Santos scored the Union’s third goal in the 36th with Andre Blake making one save to keep the clean sheet.

The Red Bulls and Cincinnati drew 0-0 at Red Bull Arena. New York had a four to two lead on shots on goal.

Chicago and NYCFC finished 0-0 at Soldier Field with New York’s Keaton Parks seeing red in the 73rd minute. NYCFC put four shots on goal to Chicago’s one.

“So where we stand obviously is we are obviously not happy with the amount of points we have, that’s for sure,” Chicago coach Raphael Wicky said. “That’s for sure we expected more. We have higher expectations so with that we aren’t happy. I still think this team is developing. I still think there is a curve, we see a curve that is going upwards, that the team is growing together.”

Orlando City and Inter Miami drew 1-1 at Exploria Stadium. Antonio Carlos put Orlando up in first-half stoppage time with Kieran Gibbs equalizing in the 66th.

Austin beat Houston 3-2 at home with Tomas Pochettino putting Austin up in the 7th minute. Houston went a man down in the 20th with a red card to Darwin Ceren, equalizing from a Tyler Pasher goal in the 27th. Pochettino scored again for Austin in first-half stoppage time with Cecilio Dominguez making it 3-1 in the 56th. Fafa Picault pulled a goal back for Houston in the 86th minute.

Portland came back to draw 1-1 with San Jose at Providence Park. Javier Lopez put the Earthquakes up in the 24th with Felipe Mora equalizing late in first-half stoppage time. Portland’s Diego Chara saw red three minutes into stoppage time.

The LA Galaxy shutout Real Salt Lake 1-0 at home on a 53rd minute Efrain Alvarez goal. Jonathan Bond kept the clean sheet with four saves. The result keeps the Galaxy close at the top of the Western Conference, two points behind Kansas City and Seattle.

Photo by David Silverman – New England Revolution