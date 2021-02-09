MLS Week 18: The wonder of the 2-1 score

Week 18 of the 2021 MLS season began with Atlanta beating Columbus 3-2 at Lower.com Field. Atlanta took the lead through Ezequiel Barco in the 5th and converted a penalty in the 35th. The Crew’s Jonathan Mensah pulled a goal back in the 37th with Marcelino Moreno converting a United penalty in the 65th minute. Pedro Santos converted a penalty for Columbus a minute into stoppage time.

“Yeah, I would say it’s a start,” Atlanta coach Rob Valentino said. “It’s a start of seeing some things and their hard work coming together. I’m so proud of them. It’s been really difficult. This is just a start. It wasn’t always pretty, but sometimes you have to find a way to win like that. Their mentality, their drive and determination to not lose that game was huge.”

Cincinnati and Orlando finished 1-1 at TQO Stadium. Brenner put Cincinnati up in the 42nd with Nani equalizing for Orlando in the 56th minute.

Minnesota shutout Houston 2-0 at home. Robin Lod scored in the 14th with Brent Kallman doubling the lead in the 71st. United goalkeeper Tyler Miller made two saves to keep the clean sheet.

“Yeah really tough loss,” Houston coach Tab Ramos said. “I felt like we were really prepared for this game, I thought the players felt the same. Unfortunately, we gave up a bad goal to start that made us swim upstream the rest of the time. Having said that, once we got over the first 15-20 minutes of the game, I thought we played quite well for a while.”

Toronto and NYCFC drew 2-2 at BMO Field. Santiago Rodriguez scored for New York in the 12th with Ismael Tajouri making it 2-0 in the 21st. Richie Laryea pulled a goal back for Toronto in the 49th with Alejandro Pozuelo equalizing in the 55th.

FC Dallas shutout Austin 2-0. Ryan Hollingshead scored in the 50th with Jesus Ferreria doubling the lead in the 63rd minute. Jimmy Maurer made two saves to keep the clean sheet.

Colorado and Sporting Kansas City finished scoreless in Commerce City. The Rapids finished with three shots on goal to none for Sporting.

Portland beat Real Salt Lake 3-2 at home. Dairon Asprilla converted a 10th minute Timbers penalty with Yimmi Chara doubling the lead in the 29th. Albert Rusnak scored for RSL in the 40th with Felipe Mora making it 3-1 Portland in the 62nd. Damir Kreilach scored Real’s second goal in the 80th minute.

Chicago started the Sunday schedule with a 2-1 win over the Red Bulls at Soldier Field. Luka Stojanovic scored for the Fire in the 2nd and 8th minutes. Tom Barlow scored for New York seven minutes into stoppage time.

“I think we’re defending pretty well right now,” Chicago coach Raphael Wicky said. “We already had against Atlanta here good defense as well, Orlando, but these last three games were very compact, very, very hard to break down and I think that’s the base. I am happy about that. I think everyone gets to know more and more about his role in the way we play. I think the team is picking up the right moments when to press a bit higher, more aggressive, and then to be a little bit more compact. So, yeah, I am pretty happy about that.”

Inter Miami came back to beat Nashville 2-1 at home. CJ Sapong scored for Nashville in the 48th with Gonzalo Higuain equalizing in the 60th. Indiana Vassilev scored Inter’s winner five minutes into stoppage time.

Same score at Gillette Stadium with New England beating Philadelphia 2-1. Matt Polster scored for the Revs in the 10th with Paxten Aaronson equalizing in the 31st. Gustavo Bou put New England up for good in the 39th minute.

“I think, overall, what we’ll take from this game is we got our first goal early, then we were way too casual,” New England goalkeeper Matt Turner said. “This is an MLS game. This is a professional soccer game. Everybody that’s out there wants to win. And we got punished – they scored. We were able to battle back, get the goal, and be solid enough to grind out the three points.”

And the same score again with San Jose beating LAFC 2-1 at home. San Jose’s Nathan Cardoso opened the scoring in the 11th with Javier Lopez doubling the lead in the 28th. LAFC got on the scoreboard courtesy of a 39th minute own-goal.

“On our terms, we have to be better,” LAFC coach Bob Bradley said. “Early in the game that is where they had the advantages and as we pushed back into the game I saw improvement but we did not do enough to get to the second goal.”

The Galaxy and Vancouver drew 1-1 in Carson. Kevin Cabral scored for the Galaxy in the 32nd with Ranko Veselinovic equalizing in the 50th minute.

If you’re looking for another 2-1, it happened at Audi Field. DC came back to beat Montreal by week 18’s favorite score line. Zachary Brault-Guillard put Club de Foot up in the 16th with Andy Najar equalizing in the 40th. Ola Kamara scored DC’s winner in the 54th minute.

Photo by Atlanta United