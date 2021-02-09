MLS Week 19: Road win for the Galaxy, Seattle scores six

Week 19 of the 2021 MLS season opened at PayPal Park with San Jose and Vancouver drawing 0-0. Both teams put three shots on goal with the Earthquakes taking the slight lead on possession at 51%.

The LA Galaxy beat Minnesota 1-0 at Allianz Field. Kevin Cabral scored the game’s only goal in the 43rd minute with Jonathan Klinsmann making six saves to keep the clean sheet. LA scored with their only shot on goal.

New England beat Toronto 2-1 at BMO Field. Tajon Buchanan scored for the Revolution in the 19th minute with Jonathan Osorio equalizing for Toronto in the 79th. Gustavo Bou converted an 83rd minute New England penalty.

“We weren’t at our best tonight, but we competed and sometimes that’s 90 percent of the battle,” New England coach Bruce Arena said. “That’s a terrific three points on the road. This has been a real grind for our team and all the teams in the league and we have a difficult week ahead with a Wednesday and Saturday game as well. To be able to come out with three points here and getting another win on the road is a real credit to the team.”

Montreal came back to win 2-1 over the Red Bulls at Stade Saputo. New York’s Patryk Klimala converted a penalty five minutes into first-half stoppage time. Club de Foot’s Sunusi Ibrahim equalized in the 71st with Victor Wanyama converting a penalty eight minutes into stoppage time after two VAR retakes.

NYCFC shutout Inter Miami 2-0 at Red Bull Arena. Valentin Castellanos scored in the 20th and converted a first-half stoppage time penalty. NYCFC goalkeeper Sean Johnson made four saves to keep the clean sheet.

Sporting Kansas City picked up three points on the road with a 2-0 shutout at FC Dallas. Alan Pulido scored in the 12th minute with Daniel Salloi doubling the lead in the 63rd. Sporting goalkeeper Tim Melia made two saves to keep the clean sheet.

Colorado beat Houston 3-1 at BBVA Stadium with Lalas Abubaker opening the scoring for the Rapids in the 5th minute. Houston’s Fafa Picault equalized six minutes into first-half stoppage time. Michael Barrios returned Colorado’s lead in the 60th with Braian Galvan scoring in the 80th minute.

“I thought in general it was a sloppy game,” Houston coach Tab Ramos said. “When you look at the fact that we had somewhere around 25 shots for the game, you would hope that you could score three or four goals instead of just one on a penalty. So, chances were created, unfortunately they weren’t put away and the final score is what it is.”

Real Salt Lake shutout Austin 1-0 at home on a 32nd minute Bobby Wood goal. Zac MacMath needed one save to keep the clean sheet. Austin played a man down with a 49th minute red card to Julio Cascante.

Atlanta shutout LAFC 1-0 at home on a 46th minute Josef Martinez goal. Brad Guzan made three saves to keep the clean sheet.

“Whenever you can win a 1-0 game, that’s good,” Atlanta defender Miles Robinson said. “Sometimes, we can’t score five, four, three goals a game, but it’s just about setting strong defensively, and we did that tonight, so we’re definitely proud.”

Same score for the home side at Soldier Field with Chicago beating Columbus 1-0. Luka Stojanovic scored in the 77th minute with Bobby Shuttleworth needing one save for the clean sheet.

“I think we’re seeing obviously an improvement of this team since many weeks now, many many games,” Chicago coach Raphael Wicky said. “We had a little bit of that Nashville game, which was a big shocker for everyone, but let’s put that aside and I think we see a big improvement in how the team works together, plays together. That’s hard work and that’s mentality.”

Nashville came back to beat DC United 5-2 at Nissan Stadium. DC took the lead in the 3rd minute through Frederic Brillant. CJ Sapong equalized for Nashville in the 14th, giving them the lead in the 31st. Nashville doubled their lead through Hany Mukhtar in the 37th with DC’s Ola Kamara pulling a goal back in the 41st. Alex Muyl scored for Nashville in the 80th and converted an 87th minute penalty.

Week 19 ended at Providence Park with Seattle opening the scoring early against Portland en route to a 6-2 win. Fredy Montero put the Sounders up 1-0 with goals in the 13th and 29th minutes. Sebastian Blanco scored for the Timbers in the 32nd with George Fochive equalizing in the 52nd. Raul Ruidiaz scored in the 55th and 72nd with Jimmy Medranda adding a goal in the 77th. Nicolas Beneze finished off the Seattle goals four minutes into stoppage time.

