MLS Week 20: Atlanta wins at home, New England adds points

Thursday’s soccer news starts with the results from another midweek MLS matchday. Week 20 is in the books starting with Atlanta United’s 1-0 home win over Toronto. Ezequiel Barco scored the game’s only goal while Brad Guzan made three saves for the shutout.

“In this league it’s important to win games like that,” Atlanta interim coach Rob Valentino said. “It’s important to win at home. I told them before the game, that you have to win at home. We have a lot of home games left. We have to continue to win at home. It’s important to the fans. It’s important to us. You have to make this place as close to what it was before, people being scared to come here.”

New England came back to beat DC United 3-2 at Gillette Stadium. Paul Arriola put DC up in the 10th with that lead holding through halftime. Thomas McNamara equalized for the Revs in the 49th and Tajon Buchanan scored in the 53rd. New England went a man down after Arnor Traustason saw red in the 72nd with DeJuan Jones making it 3-1 in the 85th. Ramon Abila pulled a goal back for United in the 90th minute.

“I think we picked it up to start the second-half and certainly getting two goals early in the second half was big.” New England coach Bruce Arena said about his three halftime changes. “But I think you roll the dice at times with substitutions. Sometimes they work, sometimes they don’t. You know? Today, I think those three players that came in in the second-half certainly helped our team.”

Cincinnati and Montreal finished scoreless at TQL Stadium. Cincinnati had the lead on shots on goal three to none while Club de Foot had 54% of the possession.

Inter Miami beat Chicago 3-2 at home. Indiana Vassilev opened the scoring for Inter in the 34th. The Fire equalized through Francisco Calvo in the 40th with Luka Stojanovic scoring in the 48th minute. Miami responded with goals from Robbie Robinson in the 62nd and Rodolfo Pizarro three minutes into stoppage time.

Alejandro Bedoya scored the only goal in Philadelphia’s 1-0 home shutout of NYCFC. Bedoya’s goal came in the 67th minute with Union goalkeeper Andre Blake making one save to keep the clean sheet.

The New York Red Bulls shutout Columbus 1-0 at home. John Tolkin scored in the 33rd minute while Red Bulls goalkeeper Carlos made three saves.

Seattle shutout FC Dallas 1-0 on the road. Raul Ruidiaz scored in the 63rd minute. Sounders goalkeeper Spencer Richey kept the clean sheet with two saves in a game where Seattle only put one shot on goal.

Nashville and Orlando drew 1-1 at Nissan Stadium. CJ Sapong scored for Nashville in the 23rd minute. Orlando’s equalizer came through Antonio Carlos in the 58th. Orlando put three shots on goal to Nashville’s two.

Sporting Kansas City needed a stoppage time goal to split the points at home with Portland. Falling behind to a 17th minute Felipe Mora goal, Sporting’s Daniel Salloi equalized a minute into stoppage time.

Vancouver beat Austin 2-1 at Q2 Stadium, coming back from a 37th minute Andrew Ring goal. Jakob Nerwinski equalized for the Whitecaps in the 52nd and Brian White scored in the 74th minute.

Week 20 ended at Rio Tinto Stadium with Real Salt Lake beating Houston 2-1. Justin Meran put RSL up in the 6th minute with Houston’s Fabrice Picault equalizing in the 51st. Anderson Julio scored Salt Lake’s winner in the 88th minute.

In Champions League qualifying, Jordan Siebatcheu subbed out in the 58th minute of Young Boys’ 3-2 home win over Ferencvaros. Down a goal from the 14th, Meschack Elia equalized for Young Boys in the 16th. Young Boys went a man down from a red card to Silvan Hefti in the 25th, but Ferencvaros missed the ensuing penalty. Vincent Sierro gave Young Boys the lead in the 40th and Ulisses Garcia scored in the 65th. Ferencvaros pulled a goal back in the 82nd. Siebatcheu saw yellow in the 13th minute. Richy Ledezma wasn’t in the squad for PSV’s 2-1 loss at Benfica. Trailing from goals in the 10th and 42nd minutes, Cody Gakpo scored for PSV in the 51st.

Ethan Horvath was on the bench for Nottingham Forest’s 2-1 home loss to Blackburn in the Championship. Falling behind in the 47th minute, Forest’s Philip Zinckernagel equalizing in the 69th. Blackburn went ahead for good in the 86th. Forest finished a man down after Jordan Lawrence-Gabriel saw red in the 90th minute.

MLSsoccer’s Steve Zakuani looks at what happened in MLS in round 20. The NY Times’ Tariq Panja reports on UEFA’s proposed financial assistance for struggling clubs. Soccer America’s Paul Gardner asks why soccer’s rules aren’t changing. ESPN’s Derek Rae talks to Stuttgart coach Pellegrino Matarazzo.

All links are provided as a courtesy. US Soccer Players nor its authors are responsible for the content of third-party links or sites. For comments, questions, and concerns please contact us at editor@usnstpa.com

Photo courtesy of Atlanta United