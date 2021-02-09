MLS Week 21: Upsets before the All-Star break

MLS week 21 started on Friday night in Carson, where San Jose pulled off the upset with a 2-1 win over the Galaxy. Jeremy Ebobisse put San Jose up in the 52nd. The Galaxy equalized through Victor Vasquez in the 65th but gave up a 71st minute own-goal. The result changed the bottom of the playoff positions in the West. San Jose moves up to 7th-place with the Galaxy in 4th.

“We have been improving for a while now,” Earthquakes coach Matias Almeyda said “In some of our draws, we deserved some more victories. I think our performance tonight stood out more since this was a derby. I really like how the team played. I like how they played the last game even though we were down a player for 80 minutes. We recovered our identity in how we want to be in San Jose.”

Saturday’s schedule started with Minnesota and Sporting Kansas City finishing scoreless at Allianz Field. Sporting’s Remi Walter saw red in the 21st minute. United had the lead on shots 24 t0 11 and shots on goal 7 to 5.

“Well, I look at the week and Galaxy, San Jose and this game… should be sitting on maybe seven points if you look at it logically, opportunities we’ve had,” Minnesota coach Adrian Heath said. “Chances compared with the opposition. Possession we’ve had. Crosses. Corners. Every stat you want to think of, we’ve been miles ahead of everybody in all the games. So, to only get two points is very disappointing and, it’s not like we haven’t had opportunities again to win the game.”

The Sounders extended Columbus’s losing streak with a 2-1 comeback win at Lower.com Field. Trailing from a 77th minute Bradley Wright-Phillips goal, Xavier Arreaga equalized for Seattle in the 88th. Will Bruin scored a minute later. Seattle’s lead at the top of the Western Conference table is now three points over Sporting, with both teams playing 21 games.

New England added points to the top of the Eastern Conference with a 4-1 home win over FC Cincinnati. Tajon Buchanan got the goals started in the 7th minute. Emmanuel Boateng doubled the Revolution lead in the 21st and Adam Buksa made it 3-0 in the 33rd. Brenner pulled a goal back for Cincinnati in the 54th, but Buksa scoring again in the 61st minute.

Philadelphia and Montreal finished 1-1 in Chester. Djorde Mihailovic scored for Club de Foot in first-half stoppage time. Philadelphia equalized through Quinn Sullivan in the 87th, scoring from their only shot on goal.

Inter Miami beat Toronto 3-1 in Fort Lauderdale. Rodolfo Pizarro put Miami up in the 15th and Robbie Robinson doubled the lead in the 35th. It was Pizarro again in the 48th to make it 3-0. Inter gave up an own-goal in the 62nd minute.

Atlanta United’s turnaround continued at DC United, moving into 8th-place with a 2-1 win. Atlanta now trails 7th-place DC by the total wins tiebreaker for the final playoff spot. Josef Martinez put Atlanta up in the 35th. DC United’s Yordy Reyna equalized in the 54th, but Marcelino Moreno sent the points Atlanta’s way with an 82nd minute goal.

Houston and Dallas drew 2-2 at BBVA Stadium. Fafa Picault converted a 25th minute Dynamo penalty to open the scoring. Dallas responded with goals from Mkosi Tafari in the 54th and Ricardo Pepi in the 58th minutes.

“It’s difficult, because the moment they scored their first goal, there was really no reason to think we weren’t going to win the game and we just kept losing balls in midfield and not taking care of the ball,” Houston coach Tab Ramos said. “It would’ve been easy to just hold possession and make them chase. We talked about that, let’s keep the ball, let’s make them chase and eventually we’ll get more chances. But, we couldn’t keep the ball.”

Orlando shutout Chicago 1-0 at home. Benjo Michel scored the game’s only goal in the 51st minute. Mason Stajduhar made five saves to keep the clean sheet.

“It is a big frustration, but from the effort, from the way the team played, the way the team works together, I cannot say anything bad to the team,” Chicago coach Raphael Wicky said. “There is not a lack of effort or a lack of tactical understanding.”

Colorado came back to beat Real Salt Lake 2-1 in Commerce to move into 3rd-place with two games in hand over the teams in front of them. Trailing from a 51st minute Albert Rusnak goal, Diego Rubio equalized for the Rapids in the 64th. Mark-Anthony Kaye scored their winner in the 71st minute.

Austin picked up a surprise home win, beating Portland 3-1. Cecilio Dominguez converted an Austin penalty in the 11th minute. Diego Fagundez added a goal in the 14th and Sebastian Driussi made it 3-0 Austin in the 29th. Dairon Asprilla pulled a goal back for the Timbers in the 55th minute.

Week 21 ended at BC Place with Vancouver coming back to beat LAFC 2-1. Diego Rossi converted an LAFC penalty two minutes into first-half stoppage time. The Whitecaps equalized with a Brian White goal in the 60th and went ahead for good when Ryan Gauld scored in the 89th minute.

Field issues due to the weather postponed the Red Bulls vs NYCFC.

