MLS Week 22: Parting of the ways in Salt Lake and Vancouver

Major League Soccer’s Rivalry Week resumed on Friday following the All-Star break, but the two coaching decisions ended up the biggest news. On Friday, Real Salt Lake used that MLS classic turn of phrase a “parting of the ways” with coach Freddy Juarez. A little later in the evening, the Vancouver Whitecaps announced their own parting of the ways with coach Marc Dos Santos.

Reports have Juarez leaving for the assistant job with the Seattle Sounders. That role came open when Gonzalo Pineda left for Atlanta. It’s an interesting situation for Real Salt Lake, with assistant Pablo Mastroeni taking over. Vancouver’s situation is a more traditional situation when a team parts company with a head coach. Assistant coach Phillip Dos Santos leaves as well. Director of methodology Vanni Sartini is now the interim coach.

“We are very grateful to Marc and Phil for the hard work and sacrifice that they put in to lead our team over the past two and a half years,” Vancouver sporting director and CEO Axel Schuster, said in the press release announcing the move. “We are extremely committed to continue moving this club and team in the right direction, and at this time we felt that it was necessary to make a change to achieve our next steps.”

On the field, it was almost certain that the schedule would have these two teams playing each other on Sunday. After spending most of the season playing home games at Real Salt Lake’s Rio Tinto Stadium, the Whitecaps are back at home at BC Place. They used that advantage in a 4-1 win over RSL. An own-goal put Vancouver up in the 33rd, with Brian White (53rd), Ryan Gauld (64th) and Florian Jungwirth (69th) adding goals. Anderson Julio scored for Salt Lake in the 90th minute.

Back to Friday’s schedule, Columbus took the Ohio derby 3-2 at home. Lucas Zelarayan put the Crew up in the 45th but the lead only held for three minutes. Ronald Matarrita equalized in first-half stoppage time. Cincinnati’s Isaac Atanga put them in front in the 74th. The Crew’s Miguel Berry triggered the comeback, scoring in the 81st and 82nd minutes.

Montreal got the better of Toronto in Canada, winning 3-1 at Stade Saputo after playing up for most of the game. Toronto’s Noble Okello saw red in the 5th. Club de Foot’s Samuel Piette scored in the 23rd, but Toronto’s Ifunanyachi Achara leveled the score in the 58th. Joaquin Torres made it 2-1 Montreal in the 68th and Romell Quito added a goal in the 75th minute.

Orlando City and Inter Miami drew 0-0 at Exploria Stadium. Both teams finished with two shots on goal, but Orlando took 15 to Inter’s five.

Nashville shutout Atlanta United 2-0 on the road at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Daniel Armando Rios scored in first-half stoppage time and Randall Leal added a goal five minutes into stoppage time. Nashville goalkeeper Joe Willis made two saves to keep the clean sheet.

“Obviously, we lost the game, and that’s painful,” Atlanta coach Gonzalo Pineda said. “That’s painful to me, painful for the players, too, painful to the fans which are the most important part. What I can say that I’m happy with the effort from the players. I’m happy with them trying to score many goals, trying tocross from different areas, trying to create more chances, trying to just do everything to win. It was disappointing, because I felt like the team tried, and the team played well.”

Chicago won 1-0 at the Red Bulls on a 32nd minute Robert Beric goal. Bobby Shuttleworth made two saves for the shutout.

“It’s a big team win,” Chicago coach Raphael Wicky said. “I’m proud of the guys and proud of everyone who is here, of the way they approached this game. Guys starting, guys not starting, guys being on the bench, not playing a minute, but pushing each other and helping each other. It was, from the beginning to the end, a team win.”

LAFC and the Galaxy drew 3-3 at Banc of California Stadium. Dejan Joveljic scored for the Galaxy in the 20th, but a 44th minute Christian Arango penalty leveled the score. Brian Rodriguez gave LAFC the lead in the 58th. Joveljic scored his second goal of the game in the 64th, but Rodriguez responded with his second goal two minutes later. Kevin Cabral pulled the Galaxy even in the 86th minute.

“This was a highly important match for us where we wanted to come out with points,” Rodriguez said. “We had architecture moments and I felt extremely well on my individual work. I was able to get the two goals but I would have loved to finish off with the three points.”

NYCFC shutout New England 2-0 at Yankee Stadium. Valentin Castellanos scored in the 31st and 55th. New York goalkeeper Sean Johnson only needed one save for the clean sheet. The Revolution played Gustavo Bou in the second-half and didn’t have Tajon Buchanan because of a suspension for missing the All-Star Game.

“We never prepare our team to lose a game, but given the circumstances it was going to be difficult and leave it at that,” New England coach Bruce Arena said. Obviously, the schedule that has been put together over the last couple of months is real difficult on teams and players. It’s challenging and I think it all added up tonight on us. And at the same time, give NYCFC credit. They played very well and outplayed us and deserved to win the game.”

DC United beat Philadelphia 3-1 at Audi Field, scoring all of the goals. After giving up a 22nd minute own-goal, DC equalized through an Ola Kamara penalty in the 36th. Yordy Reyna scored in the 49th and Ramon Abila finished off the goals five minutes into stoppage time.

Minnesota came back to beat Houston 2-1 on the road after falling behind to Adalberto Carrasquilla’s opening minute goal. Adrien Hunou did the work for United, scoring in the 16th and 73rd minutes.

“I thought we were good in the first-half and I think we had control of the game, up a goal,” Dynamo assistant coach Omid Namazi said. “On a set piece, unfortunately, we had another chance where we had a chance to clear it, we don’t and we get a tap in front of our goal. That really hurt us and in the second half I felt like we started off okay, but then we lost the midfield. They took over the midfield and really were able to push the game through their midfield and that’s how they scored their goal.”

Sporting KC came back to draw 1-1 at home with the Rapids. Johnny Russell put Sporting up in the 41st. It was Jonathan Lewis equalizing for Colorado in the 17th minute.

On Sunday, Austin FC made a game of it late in a 5-3 home loss to FC Dallas. Jesus Ferreira scored for Dallas in the 5th and Julio Cascante had Austin level in the 13th. Dallas piled on the goals. Ricardo Pepi scored in the36th, Ferreira had his second in the 38th, and it was Pepi again in the 40th. Jader Obrian made it 5-1 Dallas in the 53rd. Diego Fagundez pulled a goal back for Austin in the 59th and Alexander Ring scored in the 68th minute.

Week 22 ended in Seattle where Portland won 2-0 while holding off a strong Sounders attack. Sebastian Blanco scored in the 58th minute and Felipe Mora doubled the lead five minutes into stoppage time. Steve Clark kept the clean sheet for the Timbers.

Logo courtesy of the Vancouver Whitecaps