Norwich City loses by five at Manchester City

The USMNT players in Europe roundup starts in the Premier League. Josh Sargent subbed on in the 77th minute of Norwich City’s 5-0 loss at Manchester City. An own-goal put Manchester City up in the 7th. Jack Grealish made it 2-0 in the 22nd. Aymeric Laporte (64th), Raheem Sterling (71st), and Riyad Mahrez (84th) finished off the scoring.

“We knew before the season started that these games were not the games where we would have to make sure we stay in the league,” Norwich head coach Daniel Farke said. “It was a tough day today to face Manchester City in the first time in two years they are allowed to play in front of an excited home crowd, and the first time after they won the title.They presented their silverware today and were highly motivated with a point to prove after an unlucky result in the first game day for them.”

In the Championship, Antonee Robinson and Tim Ream’s Fulham shutout Hull City 2-0 at Craven Cottage. The goals came from Aleksandar Mitrovic in the 22nd and Fabio Carvalho in the 34th. Ream subbed out in the 21st minute with an injury. Lynden Gooch’s Sunderland shutout AFC Wimbledon 1-0 at home in League One on a 64th minute Carl Winchester goal. Gooch saw yellow in the 18th minute.

Christian Ramirez’s Aberdeen drew 1-1 at Hearts in the SPL. Trailing from a 56th minute penalty, Funso Ojo equalized for Aberdeen in the 71st.

Moving to the Bundesliga, Tyler Adam’s RB Leipzig shutout VfB Stuttgart 4-0 at home. Dominik Szoboszlai scored in the 38th and Emil Forsberg made it 2-0 in the 46th. Szoboszlai scored again in the 52nd. A 65th minute Andre Silva penalty finished off the goals. John Brooks’s Wolfsburg came back to win 2-1 at Hertha BSC. Trailing from a 60th minute penalty, Ridle Baku equalized in the 73rd and Lukas Nmecha scored in the 88th.

Julian Green’s Furth drew 1-1 at home with Arminia Bielefeld. Down a goal from the 45th, Furth’s Branimir Hrgota converted a 50th minute penalty. Furth played a man up from the 68th minute. Gio Reyna subbed out in the 70th minute of Borussia Dortmund’s 2-1 loss at Freiburg. Frieburg scored in the 6th and 53rd, giving up an own-goal in the 59th minute.

Chris Richards subbed on in the 88th minute of Bayern Munich’s 3-2 home win over Cologne. Robert Lewandowski opened the scoring in the 50th. It was Serge Gnabry doubling the lead in the 71st. Cologne staged a comeback with goals in the 60th and 62nd minute, requiring another goal from Gnabry to send the three points Bayern’s way. In the 3.Liga, Terrence Boyd scored in the 28th minute for Hallescher in their 1-0 win at Viktoria Berlin. Boyd saw yellow a minute later.

Timothy Weah subbed out in the 81st minute of Lille’s 1-1 draw at St Etienne in Ligue 1. Burak Yilmaz scored for Lille in the 38th minute. St Etienne equalized in the 8th. In Ligue 2, Nicholas Gioacchini subbed on in the 71st minute of Caen’s 1-0 home win over AS Nancy. Alexandre Mendy scored in the 17th minute.

Sergino Dest’s Barcelona drew 1-1 at Athletic in La Liga. Down a goal from the 50th, Memphis Depay equalized for Barca in the 75th. Barcelona’s Eric Garcia saw red three minutes into stoppage time. In the second division, Shaq Moore subbed on in the 86th minute of Tenerife’s 0-0 draw at Sporting Gijon.

Tanner Tessman subbed on in the 63rd minute of Venezia’s 2-0 loss at Napoli to start the Serie A season. Playing a man down from the 23rd minute, Napoli converted a 62nd minute penalty, scoring again in the 72nd. Tessman saw yellow in the 75th minute.

Brenden Aaronson’s Red Bull Salzburg won 3-1 at Austria Klagenfurt. Karin Adeyami scored for Red Bull in the 3rd minute. Austria Klagenfurt was level by the 14th, but Mergim Berisha returned the Red Bull lead in the 70th minute. Rasmus Kristensen finished off the Salzburg scoring in the 84th minute. Uly Llanez subbed out in the 60th minute for St Polten in their 2-0 loss at Team fur Wien in the Austrian second division. The goals came in the 21st and from an 80th minute penalty. St Polten played a man down from the 23rd with a red card to Christian Ramsebner.

Mark McKenzie subbed on in the 80th minute of KRC Genk’s 4-0 home win over Leuven in the Pro League. Theo Bongonda started the scoring in the 3rd. Paul Onuachu doubled the lead in the 59th and it was Junya Ito making it 3-0 in the 77th. Kristian Thorstvedt finished off the goals two minutes into stoppage time. Luca de la Torre’s Heracles drew 1-1 at Sparta in the Eredivisie. Trailing from the 40th minute, Delano Burgzorg equalized in the 77th. Sebastian Soto scored for Porto B in their 1-1 home draw with Nacional in LigaPro. Soto’s goal came in the 12th minute. Nacional equalized in stoppage time.

Johnny Cardoso subbed on four minutes into stoppage time for Internacional in their 2-2 draw at Santos in Brazil. Gabriel Mercado had Internacional up in the 8th minute, but Santos responded with goals in the 24th and 35th. Yurio Alberto equalized for Internacional in the 88th minute.

Did Not Play: Zack Steffen and Erik Palmer-Brown (Manchester City 5 – Norwich City 0), Duane Homes (Huddersfield Town 2 – Sheffield United 1), Ethan Horvath (Nottingham Forest 0 – Stoke City 1), Christian Pulisic (Chelsea 2 – Arsenal 0), Cameron Carter-Vickers (Spurs 1 – Wolverhampton 0), Matthew Olosunde (PNE 1 – Peterborough 0), Timmy Chandler (Eintracht 0 – Augsburg 0), Matthew Hoppe (Schalke 1 – Jahn Regensburg 4), Andrew Wooten (Osnabruck 1 – Wurzburger Kickers 1), Konrad De La Fuente (Marseille 0 – Nice 1, game abandoned after violence), Matt Miazga (Valencia 1 – Grenada 1), Yunus Musah (Valencia 1 – Granada 1), Richie Ledezma (PSV 4 – Cambuur 1), Owen Otasowie (Club Brugge 3 – Beerschot 2), Weston McKennie (Juventus 2 – Udinese 2), Bryan Reynolds (Roma 3 – Fiorentina 1), Andrija Novakovich (Frosinone 2 – Parma 2), Tyler Boyd (Rizeposr 0 – Fatih Karagumruk 0), Romain Gall (Malmo 3 – Degersfor 0), Luis Gill (Taborsko 0 – Dukla 1), Aron Johannsson (Lech Poznan 2 – Lechia Gdansk 0), Kenny Saief (Lechia Gdansk 0 – Lech Poznan 2)

Photo by Darren Staples – CSM via ZUMA Wire – ISIPhotos.com