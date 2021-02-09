Reyna scores in Borussia Dortmund win, goals for Ramirez and Siebatcheu

We start in the Bundesliga with Gio Reyna’s opening the scoring in Borussia Dortmund’s 3-2 home win over Hoffenheim. Reyna put Dortmund up in the 49th minute. Hoffenheim equalized in the 61st with Dortmund retaking the lead through Jude Bellingham in the 69th. A 90th minute equalizer set up Erling Haaland for stoppage time heroics a minute later, scoring Dortmund’s winner. Reyna subbed out in the 62nd minute.

“We showed willpower all over the park,” Dortmund coach Marco Rose said. “We were very dominant in the first half, only conceding one chance early on. But it’s clear that there are still a lot of things we want to work on. I’m talking about playing with the ball, protecting our defense, positioning, and making things happen in the final third. Winning this game 3-2 tonight gives us peace of mind for the time being.”

John Brooks’s Wolfsburg beat Tyler Adams’s Wolfsburg 1-0 at home. Jerome Roussillon scored in the 52nd minute. Adams saw yellow in the 35th and subbed out in the 86th minute. Julian Green subbed out in the 60th minute of Furth’s 3-0 loss at Mainz.

In the 2.Bundesliga, Matthew Hoppe subbed on in the 74th minute of Schalke’s 3-1 home win over Fortuna Dusseldorf. Down a goal from the 12th minute, Marius Butler equalized for Schalke in the 15th. Simon Terodde added goals in the 46th and 90th minutes. Terrence Boyd’s Hallescher drew 4-4 at home with Verl in the 3.Liga. Michael Eberwein put Haalescher up in the 9th. Verl equalized in the 11th, going ahead from a 20th minute penalty. Eberwein scored again in the 25th, but Verl added goals in the 34th and 52nd minutes. Down 4-2, Julian Derstroff scored in the 75th and Eberwein finished off his hat-trick in the 87th.

Christian Ramirez equalized in Aberdeen’s 1-1 home draw with Ross County in the Scottish Premier League. Trailing from the 33rd, Ramirez’s goal came in the 88th minute.

“Christian has done a lot of unselfish work for the team in recent games without getting a reward, so I was pleased he scored today,” Aberdeen manager Stephen Glass said. “He will benefit from work on the training pitch, not just him personally but as a group, so that we are creating more and better opportunities at the top end. We are a work in progress.”

Jordan Siebatcheu scored for Young Boys in their 1-1 draw at FC Basel. Siebatcheu opened the scoring in the 20th. Up a man from a 43rd minute red card to Quentin Maceiras, Basel’s Sebastiano Esposito equalized in the 52nd minute.

Moving to the Premier League, Josh Sargent subbed on in the 73rd minute of Norwich City’s 2-1 home loss to Leicester City. Trailing from the 8th minute, Norwich’s Teemu Pukki converted a penalty in the 44th. Leicester went up for good in the 76th.

Antonee Robinson and Tim Ream’s Fulham shutout Stoke City 3-0 at Craven Cottage. The goals came from Harry Wilson (5th), Bobby Reid (53rd), and Aleksandar Mitrovic (72nd). Fulham goalkeeper Paulo Gazzaniga made three saves to keep the clean sheet. Duane Holmes subbed out in the 78th minute of Huddersfield Town’s 4-0 home win over Reading. Lewis O’Brien (39th), Matty Pearson (51st), Sorba Thomas (66th), and Danny Ward (68th) scored the goals.

In League One, Lynden Gooch’s Sunderland beat Watford 3-1 at home. Ross Stewart put Sunderland up in the 14th. Elliot Embleton doubled the lead in the 18th and Stewart scored again in the 83rd. Wycombe spoiled the shutout with a 90th minute goal.

Weston McKennie subbed out at halftime of Juventus’s 1-0 home loss to Empoli. The goal came in the 21st minute. In Spain, Yunus Musah subbed on in the 85th for Valencia’s 3-0 home shutout of Matt Miazga’s Alaves. Daniel Wass (3rd), Carlos Soler (first-half stoppage time), and Goncalo Guedes (60th) were the goal scorers. Miazga saw yellow in the 61st. Sergino Dest subbed on in the 63rd minute for Barcelona in their 2-1 home win over Getafe. Sergi Roberto put Barca up in the 2nd. Getafe equalized in the 18th, but it was Barcelona finding the winner with a 90th minute goal from Memphis Depay.

Konrad De La Fuente assisted on the opening goal in Marseille’s 3-1 home win over St Etienne in Ligue 1. Matteo Guendouzi scored for Marseille in the 23rd with St Etienne equalized in the 32nd. Gerson returned the Marseille lead in the 51st and Cengiz Under scored in the 68th minute. De La Fuente subbed out in the 56th minute. A league down, Nicholas Gioacchini subbed out in the 76th minute of Caen’s 0-0 draw at Nimes

Brenden Aaronson subbed on in the 64th minute of Red Bull Salzburg;s 1-0 win at Hartberg. Nicolas Capaldo scored in the 44th minute. Luca De la Torre’s Heracles lost 1-0 at home to NEC in the Eredivisie. Playing a man up from a 41st minute red card to Sinan Bakis, NEC scored in the 50th. De la Torre saw yellow in the 76th minute. Sebastian Soto subbed out in Porto B’s 2-1 win at SC Covilha. Trailing from the 11th minute, Bernado Folha scored for Porto B in the 28th and Danny Loader put them up for good in the 90th.

Mark McKenzie subbed on in stoppage time for KRC Genk in their 1-0 home win over Anderlecht. Genk’s Ike Ugbo scored in the 87th minute. Sam Vines’s Royal Antwerp drew 2-2 at home with Leuven. An own-goal put Antwerp up in the 38th and a Michael Frey penalty doubled the lead in first-half stoppage time. Leuven scored in the 55th and 76th, playing a man down from a stoppage time red card. Vines saw yellow in the 54th minute.

Tyler Boyd subbed out in the 78th minute of Rizespor’s 3-2 loss at Antalyaspor. Down two from an 18th minute goal and 54th minute penalty, Damjan Dokovic scored for Rizespor in the 61st and equalized three minutes into stoppage time. Antalyaspor converted a penalty 10 minutes into stoppage time. US youth international Haji Wright scored the three Antalyaspor goals.

In Brazil, Johnny Cardoso subbed out in the 61st minute of Internacional’s 0-0 draw at Atletico Goianiense. Both teams put three shots on goal.

Did Not Play: Timmy Chandler (Eintracht 1 – Arminia 1), Chris Richards (Bayern Munich 5 – Hertha BSC 0), Andrew Wooten (Osnabruck 3 – Turkgucu Munhen 0), Zack Steffen and Erik Palmer-Brown (Manchester City 5 – Arsenal 0), Christian Pulisic (Chelsea 1 – Liverpool 1), Cameron Carter-Vickers (Spurs 1 – Watford 0), Ethan Horvath (Nottingham Forest 1 – Derby County 1), Matthew Olosunde (PNE 3 – Swansea City 1), Tanner Tessman (Venezia 0 – Udinese 3), Bryan Reynolds (Roma 4 – Salernitana 0), Andrija Novakovich (Frosinone 2 – Vicenza 0), Shaq Moore (Tenerife 0 – Oviedo 0), Tim Weah (Lille 2 – Montpellier 1), Ulysses Llanez (St Polten 2 – Austria Vienna II 0), Richy Ledezma (PSV 5 – Groningen 2), Reggie Cannon (Boavista 1 – Vizela 1), Owen Otasowie (Club Brugge 1 – KAA Gent 6), DeAndre Yedlin, DeAndre (Galatasaray 2 – Kasimpasa 2), Jonathan Amon (Nordsjaelland 1 – AaB 2), Romain Gall (Orebro 0 – AIK 2), Luis Gill (Taborsko 1 – Sparta Prague B 4)

